Nuns Growing Weed To Heal The World

Being a nun isn’t for everyone. It takes discipline, dedication, empathy and patience. It also, on occasion, takes a Godlike knowledge of marijuana horticulture. Bet they never told you that in Bible Camp.
Of course, not ALL nuns grow weed. In fact, we’re pretty sure most nuns DON’T grow weed. But these nuns are no ordinary nuns. These nuns are The Sisters of the Valley, the subject of a fascinating series of photographs taken by photographers Shaughn Crawford and John DuBois. Based in Merced, California, The Sisters – who consider themselves nuns but are not Catholic or traditionally religious – cultivate weed according to the moon cycles before turning their harvest into remedies which they then sell online. Their products, which are all organic, treat a variety of ailments including back pain, migraines and even hangovers, and each jar and bottle gets its own little prayer before being shipped for distribution.
Despite being licensed Medical Marijuana growers however, their operation is under threat from California municipalities who are considering a cultivation ban that would make their enterprise illegal. But The Sisters plan to fight the ban. They do, after all, have God on their side.
