“AITA For Telling My Sister Her Baby Isn’t A Real Baby?”

Sharing exciting news with family is a joyous occasion. Who else but your closest people would be as happy for you to hit important milestones or achieve your dreams? That said, not everyone is fortunate enough to have supportive family members who have their back in all walks of life.
Like this woman, who, after telling her sister about her engagement, instead of receiving cheerful congratulations, got accused of her lab-grown diamond ring being fake. Such a comment majorly upset her and she didn’t even notice how an insult about her sister’s baby flew out of her mouth, causing a whole situation.
Sharing exciting news with family, like engagement, should always be a joyous occasion
Image credits: Joe Eitzen (not the actual photo)
Unfortunately, the announcement of this woman’s engagement turned bitter when her sister started accusing her fiancé of gifting a fake diamond
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Image source: Empty-Button-6511
Lab-grown diamond is a 100% real diamond
Image credits: Dillon Wanner (not the actual photo)
People looking to buy diamond jewellery can choose between mined diamonds, diamond simulants, or lab-grown diamonds. The first option is a natural gemstone formed over billions of years thanks to unique geological processes. The gemstone is usually found and extracted by workers in mines.
Diamond stimulants only offer the look of a diamond but don’t have the same chemical and physical properties, like durability and reflectivity, and are a cost-effective alternative for those wanting the aesthetic of a diamond. Materials like Moissanite and Cubic Zirconia are often used in place of mined diamonds as they resemble them the most.
Meanwhile, a lab-grown diamond is a 100% real diamond, sharing the same properties and physical appearance as the natural precious stone. “It’s their origin that sets them apart,” explains Matt Harris, gem expert and owner of Matt Harris Designs. “Lab diamonds are created by equipment in a laboratory and natural diamonds are created by Earth and are mined.”
The first batch of lab-grown diamonds was created in 1954 and over the years, scientists have perfected the production process. Currently, the stone is made by either pressing carbon with immense heat and pressure or using carbon-rich gas to crystalize a minuscule slice of diamond with the help of high temperatures.
“With increasing awareness of environmental issues, many folks are leaning toward lab diamonds because they have a smaller ecological footprint. No mining means less disruption to our planet!” said the owner of Facets Fine Jewelry, Irina Aran, to Bored Panda.
Half disagree with the statement that lab-grown diamonds are real
Image credits: Dillon Wanner (not the actual photo)
Due to their more cost-effective, sustainable, and ethical nature, lab-grown diamonds have gained quite a lot of popularity in recent years and now make up about 20% of the diamond market. “Lab diamonds are here to stay,” says Aran. “They offer the diamond and fine jewelry industry a safer and more ethical alternative to mining.”
However, others still remain skeptical about precious stones made in laboratories. De Beers’ 2021 Diamond Insight Flash Report found that 60% of consumers described natural diamonds as ‘authentic,’ while 41% found them to be more romantic. One in three also believed that the possession of natural versus lab-grown diamonds made them feel special. Almost half of the respondents even went as far as saying that they disagreed with the statement that lab-grown diamonds are real.
“In my view, it raises the question: Does having an epidural mean you’re not having a natural birth? You’re expediting a natural process and removing the painful part, making the process your own, with the same beautiful outcome,” Aran said, answering to those who might be still skeptical about lab-grown diamonds.
“If someone gives you a hard time for wearing a lab diamond, they’re the problem, not you!” said Harris. “Unless it’s a close friend that really is curious and wants to have a conversation about lab vs. natural, why even respond? That said, if you feel like engaging, you can mention that labs are identical to natural diamonds,” he suggested.
“Or talk about the price. I’ve heard couples say, “We decided we’d rather spend money on an incredible overseas honeymoon than a natural diamond.” The reality is that the lower prices of lab diamonds have provided the opportunity for many people to enjoy the sparkle of diamonds in much bigger sizes than they could afford if lab diamonds didn’t exist. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with owning a lab diamond, with machine-made bread, or with listening to a song on Spotify.”
