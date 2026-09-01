Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

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“Fool me once, shame on you,” isn’t the complete quote, but if someone is diligent, they can just avoid being fooled twice. Unfortunately, some lines get a bit blurred if the person doing the fooling is family and, lo and behold, they suddenly need something from you again.

A woman turned to the internet to get a sanity check on whether she was wrong to not give her sister a job reference after her experience working with her before. Despite saying no, the woman’s sister listed her anyway and got an unpleasant surprise when human resources found they could verify the reference.

Giving a job reference to a relative is a pretty normal favor

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

New Africa / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

But after it backfired last time, a woman was hesitant to help her sister

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

graphixdxinerz / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

UnfairHealth4868

Most thought she was NTA

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

But some thought she should have given her another chance

Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama
Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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