Woman Tells HR She Never Referred Anyone, Starts Massive Family Drama

“Fool me once, shame on you,” isn’t the complete quote, but if someone is diligent, they can just avoid being fooled twice. Unfortunately, some lines get a bit blurred if the person doing the fooling is family and, lo and behold, they suddenly need something from you again.
A woman turned to the internet to get a sanity check on whether she was wrong to not give her sister a job reference after her experience working with her before. Despite saying no, the woman’s sister listed her anyway and got an unpleasant surprise when human resources found they could verify the reference.
Giving a job reference to a relative is a pretty normal favor
New Africa / freepik (not the actual photo)
But after it backfired last time, a woman was hesitant to help her sister
graphixdxinerz / freepik (not the actual photo)
Most thought she was NTA
But some thought she should have given her another chance
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