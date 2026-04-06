China Reels After Man Secretly Records 1,000+ Men in Viral “Sister Hong” Case

In Nanjing, a 38-year-old man known online as “Sister Hong” has been arrested for allegedly luring over a thousand men into non-consensual encounters that were secretly filmed and distributed online.
Chinese police identified the suspect by his surname, Jiao. Authorities have stated that he used disguises and online platforms to deceive his numerous victims.
“Sister Hong” used disguises, deception, and secret cameras to trap victims
Image credits: Millie__Weaver
Jiao reportedly used makeup, wigs, and women’s clothing to pose as a widow or married woman on dating platforms.
Under these false identities, he allegedly invited men to a private apartment, where he had installed hidden cameras to secretly record intimate encounters. Authorities stated that he even manipulated his voice to further the deception.
Image credits: Millie__Weaver
The scale of Jiao’s operation stunned investigators. Though Jiao claimed he had lured over 1,600 men, police noted that the actual number remains under investigation.
“Sister Hong’s” victims reportedly included college students, professionals, and even foreign nationals.
The story exploded on Chinese social media, with hashtag trends in Weibo getting over 200 million views in days.
Memes and TikTok filters about “Sister Hong” spread rapidly. Telegram groups leaked explicit footage of the encounters, and faces in many of the clips were not blurred.
Authorities have alleged that footage of the victims was later uploaded and sold in private online groups for a subscription fee of RMB 150 (about $21), potentially providing Jiao with illicit profit from his activities.
As online reaction spiraled, so did the real-world fallout. Some victims were recognized by acquaintances or partners, according to the Economic Times.
Multiple reports surfaced of engagements being called off and families breaking apart. Privacy experts called the secondary exposure a new form of harm, with unblurred memes compounding the trauma.
The “Sister Hong” case became an uncomfortable cultural reckoning
The case has become more than just a criminal investigation. It has become a flashpoint in China’s growing conversation around digital privacy, victim shaming, and internet ethics.
Authorities have charged Jiao with producing and sharing obscene material. Additional charges related to privacy violations may also follow.
As the legal process unfolded in the “Sister Hong” case, the cultural reaction took a darker turn. On TikTok, users made cosplay parodies of Jiao’s online persona.
Others mocked the victims with meme dances and even dressed up pets to resemble the suspect, according to Cyber News.
Many also made fun of the victims, with some social media users mocking men for falling for “Sister Hong’s” obvious disguise.
“I saw some clips and pics, and my mind is blown by how these guys could even make out with him at all. He looks scary to me, and obviously a man with white face paint on. And many of the men are good-looking too,” one commenter wrote.
“I kept seeing clips on TikTok and thought it was some type of comedy show. Those guys definitely knew it was a man,” another stated.
Others, however, observed that the mockery of Jiao’s victims is quite disturbing.
“Even if they knew, or had a suspicion that the person was biologically male, why are they being shamed? On top of that, being online trafficked, their videos were sold,” a commenter wrote.
Image credits: Uroojy
“It’s not a funny joke to covertly film people and distribute that; it’s a pretty horrific crime. I can’t imagine how traumatic it must be for them to deal with this. I really hope they get justice and these videos are removed from the internet,” another noted.
An investigation and efforts to support affected individuals are underway
Image credits: Millie__Weaver
Jiao was formally detained in early July under Chinese law. Authorities are now working to remove illegal content and shut down private groups selling access to the videos.
Nanjing’s local CDC, for its part, is also offering free screenings for Jiao’s victims.
Image credits: Kindel Media/Pexels (Not the actual photo)
Officials have not confirmed any medical outcomes linked to the case, citing privacy protections, but stressed that anyone involved should seek medical care.
Netizens shared their reactions to the “Sister Hong” case on social media
Follow Us