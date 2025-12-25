Woman Decides To Destroy Child’s Christmas Presents, Because Sister Is “Not Doing Enough For Charity”

Many people face family drama in the run-up to Christmas. Maybe it’s just bickering, or perhaps a full-blown war… because despite our best intentions, we can’t all be merry and bright.
The gloves are off between two sisters after a rather wild and unfortunate incident. The younger sibling has told how she spent $200 on gifts for her 18-month-old baby. She blames the shopping spree on excitement but has no regrets.
Her sister, on the other hand, believes she was wasteful and should have given some of that money to charity instead. To teach her a lesson, she destroyed all the gifts – ripping some to shreds. Her act of malice could now see her facing criminal charges.
These siblings haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, but things came to a head when one completely lost the plot
She destroyed her nephew’s Christmas gifts after accusing his mom of not doing enough for charity
She later revealed that it wasn’t the first time her sister had pulled a dodgy stunt
More details came to light as the woman answered questions from curious netizens
There are many ways to help those less fortunate at Christmas, here are some ideas
Christmas is a time of giving, and that doesn’t mean only to our families. Millions of people around the world go without a warm meal, let alone gifts, this time of year. There are lots of ways you can make a difference in someone else’s life over the festive season.
You could consider volunteering at a local food bank or soup kitchen. Many are super busy this time of year and would welcome extra hands. There are various options besides helping with food prep. You can offer to serve meals, pack supplies or make deliveries. There could even be tasks you can do from the comfort of your own home.
December is a great time to declutter your home and donate clothes, books, toys and other items that you no longer use. Someone out there might need them and your gesture can go a long way.
A nice idea is to pack boxes of toys and give them to kids who wouldn’t normally be receiving any Christmas presents. You can do the same with a box of everyday essential or toiletries, and hand them out to adults in need.
Not everyone has family to spend the holidays with. Check in on your elderly or sick neighbors and bring them a meal, or pay them a visit and keep them company. You can also offer to read to the residents of old age homes or children at orphanages.
Another way to spread some cheer is to support local businesses when doing your Christmas shopping. Buy from small, independent retailers or browse the markets instead of giving your hard-earned cash to huge retailers.
“Pool together some money to buy a tank of gas for a friend or relative who can’t afford to go home for Christmas,” suggests the Family Life site. It adds that another kind gesture is to recruit several families and adopt a nursing home. “Buy a simple gift for each resident (lotion, slippers, holiday throw blankets, etc) and arrange a time to deliver the gifts.”
Whatever you choose to do, remember that a little goes a long way and the things you take for granted might mean the world to someone else.
“You didn’t get angry enough”: many were shocked by the sister’s behavior
