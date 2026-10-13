Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

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Any kind of help with childcare feels like a blessing, ask any working parent. They rely on family, friends, and even paid services for basics like school pick-up, babysitting, and day care.

One woman thought she had her daughter’s school pick-up figured out when her sister promised to help out twice a week. But earlier this month, the sister was almost an hour late, didn’t tell anyone, and then started spinning a web of lies and guilt trips. The woman shared her ordeal online after the sister accused her of being ungrateful and got their mother involved to referee.

You’ll definitely want to read the full story and all the updates to find out what the sister did after — and how netizens reacted to the whole situation.

A woman left her niece waiting for almost an hour at the school

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Wavebreak Media / magnific (not the actual photo)

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Then she lied to her sister and said she had already picked her up

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

katemangostar / magnific (not the actual photo)

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Majestic-Megan-3637

The woman gave more info in response to the comments

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Many people in the comments reassured the author that what she did was right

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

kasto80 / magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman gave another update about how far her sister was willing to take the drama

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Majestic-Megan-3637

Here’s what people had to say in the comments

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

fabrikasimf / magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that her relationship with her sister is now strained

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Majestic-Megan-3637

Netizens had a lot of questions, opinions and advice for the woman

Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned
Aunt Leaves 8YO Niece Alone At School, Sends Sis A Payment Request For Past Favors After Getting Banned

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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