Entitled Woman Auctions Sis Off As A 4-Hour Free Sitter For $210, Throws A Hissy Fit As She Refuses

Siblings fight; it’s nothing new. I remember days when my sister and I would scream at each other over the silliest of things that a simple, peaceful conversation would sort in a jiffy. I guess that’s just how the bond is, but when one starts acting entitled, drama is not far behind.
Speaking of family drama, one woman vented online about how her sister had the audacity to auction her off as a free sitter at her kids’ school fundraiser without asking. She only found out about it when she got a random call asking her to babysit. Scroll down to uncover all the theatrics that followed!
Entitled relatives often take their family for granted
Nguyên / Pexels (not the actual photo)
This woman was horrified that her sister auctioned her off as a free babysitter at her kids’ school fundraiser, and drama followed when she refused
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Evan Marvell / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Sometimes, a person’s entitlement can rob them of reason
It’s nice to have family members that we can rely on. But some people cross all boundaries and shamelessly start taking advantage of their relatives. These people are so entitled, they don’t realize when they are asking too much. In fact, they even have the nerve to get angry when their family refuses to be treated like a doormat just to fulfill all their unreasonable requests.
According to Verywell Mind, a person with a sense of entitlement has a self-absorbed view of the world and little regard or empathy for their impact on others. In its extreme form, a sense of entitlement may be part of a personality disorder. Such people have extremely high demands and expect others to do things for them.
They also put their personal needs before everyone else’s and act melodramatically if someone doesn’t give in to their requests. Sometimes, these demands are so outrageous that it’s hard not to wonder how little they care about others, especially their own family. The poster’s case is a classic example of how entitlement can also rob people of reason.
Experts at The Society for Personality and Social Psychology emphasize that such people are not just frustrating, but they also drain a person’s emotional energy and harm their mental well-being. Besides, the author was not a professional babysitter who could just look after some random stranger’s kids. It wouldn’t just be difficult for her; it could even put the kids at risk if she doesn’t know what she is doing.
And demanding that someone sacrifice their time is asking too much in this economy. I mean, time is money, so people would obviously prefer to spend it on themselves or their family.
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
There are some helpful tricks to deal with entitled people
Conflict with family is just one adverse effect of this self-involved behavior. Research highlights that feeling entitled to something and the disappointment that follows when you don’t get what you want can reinforce entitled behavior. This typically follows a vicious 3-step cycle. It starts with these people always being vulnerable to the threat of unmet expectations.
When these expectations aren’t met, it can lead to dissatisfaction, anger, and a sense that they’re being cheated. Then, they tend to console themselves as they’re distressed. Ultimately, this leads to a self-reassurance that they deserve everything they want, which in turn reinforces the same entitled behavior.
While it can be difficult to deal with such people, experts stress that there are ways to handle it. Dr. Abby Medcalf, a psychologist and relationship expert, believes the first step is to set clear boundaries and not let people push them.
Next, she explains that it’s important to “use empathy without enabling or codependence. Acknowledging someone’s feelings can defuse tension, but it’s important not to give in to unreasonable demands.” Dr. Medcalf also speaks about reframing conversations.
“Entitlement often comes from a narrow focus on personal needs. Reframing can help shift the person’s mindset. Also, entitled behavior thrives when there are no consequences. Encouraging accountability helps people understand the impact of their actions. Finally, remember, never work harder than them on their issue,” she adds.
In the narrator’s case, she did a good job setting boundaries. However, she could reframe the conversation so her sister understands how unreasonable her demand was. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Also, if you enjoyed this story, here’s another entitled sibling tale for you.
Netizens were shocked by her sister’s audacity to do this without asking
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