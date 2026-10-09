Exhausted New Parents Take Precautions Before Hosting Family, Sister Takes It As A Personal Attack

Kids will be kids. But when it comes to raising tiny humans, not everyone is on the same page. Some parents prefer to keep a close eye on their little ones, while others give them more freedom to explore. And while there’s no single right way to parent, differences in expectations can sometimes cause friction, especially when families get together.
One person found themselves in this exact situation after hosting family at their home. Following two difficult visits from their five-year-old niece, they decided to take precautions before the next gathering. Their sister, however, wasn’t pleased with the decision and made her feelings known, leaving the host wondering, “Am I overreacting?”
Parents don’t always agree on how much freedom kids should have
vkstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
What one person sees as a precaution, another might see as punishment
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Parker Coffman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
zhenzhong liu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
ekoneva695 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The poster responded to a few comments
“I think your solution was spot on”: Commenters backed the poster’s decision to lock the doors
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