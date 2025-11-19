The Top 30 Photos From The SINWP Bird Photographer Of The Year 2024

The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2024 competition has just wrapped up its seventh year, and it’s been another amazing showcase of bird photography from all over the world. With over 2,300 entries, the competition highlighted the incredible variety of birdlife, from stunning kingfishers to majestic bald eagles, and even more unique species in between.
Beyond celebrating the talent of photographers, the competition also raised £16,138 to support vital conservation work, a reminder of how art and nature can come together for a good cause. Scroll down to see the winners!
#1 Commended: Hermis Haridas
Image source: thesocieties.net
#2 Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe
Image source: thesocieties.net
#3 Highly Commended: Hermis Haridas
Image source: thesocieties.net
#4 Commended: Luisa Lynch
Image source: thesocieties.net
#5 1st Place Winner: “Parakeet Biting Monitor Lizard” By Hira Punjabi
“This image was taken in Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, India, in January 2024.
Keoladeo is a bird sanctuary where many migratory birds visit during the winter, and some resident birds breed here. January is a very cold month, and there is often mist and fog. I have observed the behavior of birds attacking snakes and lizards, as they feed on bird eggs. I have been visiting this park for the last 30 years, but this time, I was lucky. I spent four days observing the same dry tree, and one morning, a pair of parakeets, along with about 10 or 12 other birds, started attacking a lizard. The entire drama lasted for about an hour. I managed to capture many images, but this one is my favorite.”
Image source: thesocieties.net
#6 Commended: Ann Jeffray
Image source: thesocieties.net
#7 Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari
Image source: thesocieties.net
#8 Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Image source: thesocieties.net
#9 Highly Commended: Katie Brockman
Image source: thesocieties.net
#10 Commended: Hira Punjabi
Image source: thesocieties.net
#11 Very Highly Commended: Sue Morris
Image source: thesocieties.net
#12 Highly Commended: Claire Waring
Image source: thesocieties.net
#13 3rd Place Winner: “Great Grey Owl Landing In Snow” By Maggie Bullock
“This shot of a Great Grey Owl was taken in Finland, near Kuusamo. The bird flew down to take a dead mouse and I managed to take a few shots of it approaching and landing. It was wonderful to see this wild bird in its natural environment against a snowy background. Taken from a raised path, where a step to either side would have resulted in sinking into deep snow, the shot was handheld using a fast shutter speed to capture the action.”
Image source: thesocieties.net
#14 Very Highly Commended: Mark Meth-Cohn
Image source: thesocieties.net
#15 Very Highly Commended: Mike Rowe
Image source: thesocieties.net
#16 Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Image source: thesocieties.net
#17 Highly Commended: Gianpiero Ferrari
Image source: thesocieties.net
#18 Commended: Gray Neville
Image source: thesocieties.net
#19 Commended: John Erik Ellingsen
Image source: thesocieties.net
#20 Commended: Kevin Nash
Image source: thesocieties.net
#21 Commended: Linda Yeardley-Williams
Image source: thesocieties.net
#22 Very Highly Commended: Beverley Thain
Image source: thesocieties.net
#23 Very Highly Commended: John Ellingsen
Image source: thesocieties.net
#24 Very Highly Commended: Khalid Al-Wdaihi
Image source: thesocieties.net
#25 Commended: Louise Skelly
Image source: thesocieties.net
#26 Highly Commended: Andy Harris
Image source: thesocieties.net
#27 Highly Commended: Dennis Liu
Image source: thesocieties.net
#28 Commended: Andrzej Stiller
Image source: thesocieties.net
#29 2nd Place Winner: Thomas Mcdonnell
“The Photo of the Red Grouse was taken in the North Antrim Hills near the town of Ballycastle.
A friend of mine told me he had seen grouse in the area so I decided to use my free time to look for the grouse. Over a period of a few months of looking, I eventually came across two males and a female. The males were calling at one another and flying across the road where I was parked, I watched them for an hour or so taking photos from the car, I decided to get out of the car as I was restricted in my movements, the birds seem to not care of my presence so I stood beside the car as one of the birds came right at me to go across the road to investigate the other bird, luckily I was able to to get the shot as it flew across the road.”
Image source: thesocieties.net
#30 Highly Commended: Dennis Liu
Image source: thesocieties.net
