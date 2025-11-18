If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

by

Are you ready for a hearty dose of laughter, dear pandas? This time, we’d like to present a hilarious series by Ryan Mason, titled ‘At Random Comics’. As you might remember, a couple of years ago, the artist shared his strips here on Bored Panda. Now, we’re excited to feature some of his new single-panel cartoons, showcasing characters who encounter absurd situations, often filled with dark humor.

The artist told us how he first became interested in comic art: “My 5th grade teacher had a shelf full of books that you could borrow after completing your classwork, where I was first introduced and inspired by The Far Side. I was familiar with comics my dad and brother had (Calvin & Hobbs, Garfield) and appreciated them, but I resonated with the single-panel format and Gary Larson’s humor. I eventually looked up cartoonists who inspired him and found a great appreciation for Charles Addams.”

Scroll down to view Ryan’s most recent works, and learn even more about him in the later part of our interview.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | atrandomcomics.com

#1

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#2

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#3

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#4

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#5

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#6

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#7

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#8

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#9

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#10

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#11

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#12

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#13

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#14

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#15

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#16

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#17

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#18

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#19

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#20

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#21

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#22

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#23

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#24

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#25

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#26

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#27

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#28

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#29

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

#30

If You Like Dark Humor, You Might Like These 30 New Comics By Ryan Mason

Image source: atrandomcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Exclusive Interview with The 100’s Bob Morley
3 min read
May, 21, 2014
I’m An LGBTQ Chainmail Artist
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 9 Review: “Selling Out”
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2015
30 Foods That Foreigners Consider To Be Delicacies But For Locals They’re Common, Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Time Travel, What Year Would You Be In?
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Who Should Play Doctor Who After Jodie Whittaker’s Exit?
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.