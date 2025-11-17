This Instagram Account Shows The Similarities Between Different Photographers And Their Photos (30 Pics)

Julie Hrudová, a photographer with an eye for the extraordinary (recently featured on Bored Panda) in the mundane, was struck by a realization that street photographers globally were often capturing scenes strikingly similar to each other. This insight led her to create an Instagram page, which she named StreetRepeat.

The page is dedicated to showcasing these parallels in street photography. On this page, Julie assembles trios of images from different photographers worldwide, each trio unified by a clear, underlying theme. Since receiving a prestigious award, she has poured her energy into this venture, finding both inspiration and enjoyment in the process of managing such a project. Julie believes that our daily bombardment with images subconsciously shapes our creative expression, a concept that StreetRepeat vividly brings to life.

More info: Instagram | (Julie’s personal) Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

