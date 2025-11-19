50 People Who Don’t Know What’s Wrong With Their Dogs But Love Them Nonetheless (New Pics)

If you’re a (proud) dog owner, you’ve probably seen your dog doing a weird thing or two. Whether it’s assuming a strange pose, a derpy facial expression, or quirky behavior that other owners would deem suspicious, it probably just makes you love your doggo even more, right?

Well, there’s a community online dedicated to owners sharing photos like these. It’s the What’s Wrong With Your Dog? subreddit, where people post their dogs doing the weirdest stuff. But don’t worry – there’s nothing really wrong with these doggos, except maybe an occasional case of the sillies.

More info: Reddit

#1 His Crate Blanky Is In The Washer And I Think He’s Worried About Its Safety

Image source: SoldMySoulForHairDye

#2 Xerxes Livin’ That Couch Life

Image source: Sizzle_The_Bacon

#3 She Lays Her Head On My Hand Whenever I Hold It Out. Almost Every Time

Image source: kodycat

#4 How Angel Likes To Greet People At The Window

Image source: obitoismyboo

#5 What’s Wrong? Nothing! She’s Crazy But Perfect :)

Image source: kingfishnw

#6 Oh Lawd She Smilin

Image source: realjayrage

#7 Won’t Leave Her Leg Bandage Alone. Escaped Two Cones. Vet Suggested Putting An Old Shirt On Her. Maximum Pout

Image source: GingerNinja1982

#8 She Saw A Fly Here Exactly One Time. She Checks Every. Single. Day

Image source: coupetroupe

#9 I’ve Tried Resetting Him To Factory Settings But I’m Still Having Issues. Any Advice?

Image source: Awesomeness314

#10 “Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Hi.”

Image source: GingerNinja1982

#11 No Room? No Problem

Image source: linsninu

#12 Heat Comes Up Behind The Couch

Image source: DignityThief80

#13 Turn Around After Sweeping Car Off

Image source: froggywest35

#14 First Time At The Dog Park And He’s Just In Love With This Bench 😅

Image source: wheresthesoap_sg

#15 He’s Been A Bit Tied Up Lately

Image source: Cool_Bodybuilder7419

#16 My Parents’ Dog (Jrt, 3) Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face

Image source: VisibleAnteater1359

#17 Oogie’s Best Trick: The Pity Party. Pretending He’s The Saddest And Most Mistreated Dog Everytime We’re In Public So That He Commands All The Attention In The Room. Works Everytime

Image source: TheOogs

#18 Is It Rude To Tell Someone They Assembled Their Dog Wrong? I’m Just The Pet Sitter And He Came This Way

Image source: MarthaMatildaOToole

#19 Why He Sit Like That?

Image source: wearsredsox

#20 My Friend’s Derp, Marco, In His Glory

Image source: TheInfinitePymp

#21 Watching TV When I Heard Heavy Breathing Behind Me

Image source: maawri

#22 My Dog Got Into The Bathroom Garbage And Now He Has A Hat

Image source: kingevanxii

#23 Foldable For Easy Storage

Image source: Emergency_Cost3525

#24 She’ll Literally Sit There For An Entire Hour When I’m Cooking

Image source: AstrologicalSyzygy

#25 She Woke Me Up This Morning By Groaning Loudly Until I Gained Consciousness, Then Slapping My Face Until I Started Petting Her

Image source: SingularRoozilla

#26 The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink 😤

Image source: sultics

#27 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He’s Getting A Fade

Image source: UrbanSafariGuide

#28 I Brought You This. Are You Proud? I Bet You’re Really Proud

Image source: TheBatNat44

#29 October Last Year I Posted A Video Of A Pup I Found In The Woods. Just Want To Give Everyone An Update (Yes I Kept Him) Of My Little Shadow Who Has Become The Best Dog To Ever Exist. So Here’s A Bunch Of New Photos Of Mr. Snoop

Image source: Only_Half_Irish

#30 She’s Been Staring At The Fireplace All Day

Image source: save_the_tacos

#31 Dog.exe Has Stopped Working

Image source: GirlOverboard

#32 Squirrel Police. The Nose…

Image source: myasslovesgrass

#33 From Street Dog Rescue To Day Care Pool Parties

Image source: Fear_and_confusion

#34 I’ll Just Take A Nap. Standing Up. Against Your Leg. Peak Comfort

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#35 Three Beds Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Yet He Chooses To Sleep Here 🥰🤣🥰

Image source: Wrigleyville-Brit

#36 Mom Said I Could Be Anything So I Became The Couch

Image source: LowBlackberry0

#37 Must Be A Really Good Stretch

Image source: ohheysarahjay

#38 One Is Normal, The Other Is Covert

Image source: ElleWinter

#39 Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Walked In

Image source: sultics

#40 I Don’t Know Why She Does This Lip Thing

Image source: CloudTheFluffy

#41 My Older Dog’s Way Of Getting Attention, Sitting Like A Groundhog

Image source: FrostyGranite

#42 Shout Out To Sandy, She Almost Got Hit By A Car Yesterday But She’s So Smol She Went Under The Car And Came Out Unharmed

Image source: Visible_Ad4167

#43 He’s Just That Excited To See Us After Staying With My Brother For A Few Hours Today

Image source: smollestsnek

#44 He Sleeps Like This For About An Hour Most Evenings. Only An Hour And Only In The Evening

Image source: Slow_Sherbert_5181

#45 What Even Is That Toe Hair ? 🤣🐾

Image source: ohyonkavich

#46 All Aboard The Poop Train. Very Rare

Image source: biolojoey

#47 Another Day, Another Questionable Poop Spot

Image source: lesierk

#48 Dude Loves To Swim, Ate A Whole Bar Of Soap Once, And Enjoys Every Other Type Of Pampering…

Image source: Best-Subject-7253

#49 Just Starving To Death

Image source: Good_With_Tools

#50 Whenever I Go To Pee And I Come Back To That!!!

Image source: Kesse84

