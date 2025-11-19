50 People Who Don’t Know What’s Wrong With Their Dogs But Love Them Nonetheless (New Pics)

If you’re a (proud) dog owner, you’ve probably seen your dog doing a weird thing or two. Whether it’s assuming a strange pose, a derpy facial expression, or quirky behavior that other owners would deem suspicious, it probably just makes you love your doggo even more, right?
Well, there’s a community online dedicated to owners sharing photos like these. It’s the What’s Wrong With Your Dog? subreddit, where people post their dogs doing the weirdest stuff. But don’t worry – there’s nothing really wrong with these doggos, except maybe an occasional case of the sillies.
#1 His Crate Blanky Is In The Washer And I Think He’s Worried About Its Safety
#2 Xerxes Livin’ That Couch Life
#3 She Lays Her Head On My Hand Whenever I Hold It Out. Almost Every Time
#4 How Angel Likes To Greet People At The Window
#5 What’s Wrong? Nothing! She’s Crazy But Perfect :)
#6 Oh Lawd She Smilin
#7 Won’t Leave Her Leg Bandage Alone. Escaped Two Cones. Vet Suggested Putting An Old Shirt On Her. Maximum Pout
#8 She Saw A Fly Here Exactly One Time. She Checks Every. Single. Day
#9 I’ve Tried Resetting Him To Factory Settings But I’m Still Having Issues. Any Advice?
#10 “Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Daddy. Hi.”
#11 No Room? No Problem
#12 Heat Comes Up Behind The Couch
#13 Turn Around After Sweeping Car Off
#14 First Time At The Dog Park And He’s Just In Love With This Bench 😅
#15 He’s Been A Bit Tied Up Lately
#16 My Parents’ Dog (Jrt, 3) Escaped From Her Travel Carrier And Then Made This Face
#17 Oogie’s Best Trick: The Pity Party. Pretending He’s The Saddest And Most Mistreated Dog Everytime We’re In Public So That He Commands All The Attention In The Room. Works Everytime
#18 Is It Rude To Tell Someone They Assembled Their Dog Wrong? I’m Just The Pet Sitter And He Came This Way
#19 Why He Sit Like That?
#20 My Friend’s Derp, Marco, In His Glory
#21 Watching TV When I Heard Heavy Breathing Behind Me
#22 My Dog Got Into The Bathroom Garbage And Now He Has A Hat
#23 Foldable For Easy Storage
#24 She’ll Literally Sit There For An Entire Hour When I’m Cooking
#25 She Woke Me Up This Morning By Groaning Loudly Until I Gained Consciousness, Then Slapping My Face Until I Started Petting Her
#26 The Big Bad Wolf Stole My Drink 😤
#27 Idiot Chews Holes Through Blankets Then Sits There Like He’s Getting A Fade
#28 I Brought You This. Are You Proud? I Bet You’re Really Proud
#29 October Last Year I Posted A Video Of A Pup I Found In The Woods. Just Want To Give Everyone An Update (Yes I Kept Him) Of My Little Shadow Who Has Become The Best Dog To Ever Exist. So Here’s A Bunch Of New Photos Of Mr. Snoop
#30 She’s Been Staring At The Fireplace All Day
#31 Dog.exe Has Stopped Working
#32 Squirrel Police. The Nose…
#33 From Street Dog Rescue To Day Care Pool Parties
#34 I’ll Just Take A Nap. Standing Up. Against Your Leg. Peak Comfort
#35 Three Beds Taking Up Valuable Real Estate, Yet He Chooses To Sleep Here 🥰🤣🥰
#36 Mom Said I Could Be Anything So I Became The Couch
#37 Must Be A Really Good Stretch
#38 One Is Normal, The Other Is Covert
#39 Someone Left The Door Open And A Wolf Walked In
#40 I Don’t Know Why She Does This Lip Thing
#41 My Older Dog’s Way Of Getting Attention, Sitting Like A Groundhog
#42 Shout Out To Sandy, She Almost Got Hit By A Car Yesterday But She’s So Smol She Went Under The Car And Came Out Unharmed
#43 He’s Just That Excited To See Us After Staying With My Brother For A Few Hours Today
#44 He Sleeps Like This For About An Hour Most Evenings. Only An Hour And Only In The Evening
#45 What Even Is That Toe Hair ? 🤣🐾
#46 All Aboard The Poop Train. Very Rare
#47 Another Day, Another Questionable Poop Spot
#48 Dude Loves To Swim, Ate A Whole Bar Of Soap Once, And Enjoys Every Other Type Of Pampering…
#49 Just Starving To Death
#50 Whenever I Go To Pee And I Come Back To That!!!
