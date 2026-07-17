57 People Share Subtle Signs Someone Isn’t As Nice As They Pretend To Be

“Don’t judge a book by its cover” is one of the first life lessons we learn as children. For the most part, it’s about looking past seemingly unappealing superficial traits to know the real person beneath them.
The saying can also work the other way around. Sometimes, we need to be wary of the overly pleasant person who may actually be hiding something sinister from within.
This was a topic of discussion in a recent Threads post, where people discussed the telltale signs of a covertly dangerous person masking themselves behind niceness. If you have trouble reading people, you may learn a thing or two just by scrolling through.
#1
One of the biggest giveaways is when their kindness is conditional. They seem generous and respectful only as long as they get admiration, attention, or obedience. The moment they’re told “no,” criticized, or rejected, they become manipulative, guilt-tripping, angry, or quietly vindictive. Genuine kindness doesn’t disappear when expectations aren’t met
Image source: drsheraz55, Federica Giacomazzi
#2
It takes 1 second for them to get very angry
Image source: tir_ana__, Getty Images
#3
They self proclaim themselves as a nice guy
Image source: jacquidavis88, fabrikasimf
#4
They always see themselves as the victim, family, love, friendship. Like really pity trap you
Image source: iyagiraresa, aldiozzz
#5
Words without matching actions
Image source: haphazard.homesteader, drobotdean
#6
Mimicking and mirroring your every move but so well you feel your a match.
Image source: wave_softruth, Matheus Câmara da Silva
#7
When they infantilize you! Run! It’s a supremacist jerk!
Image source: sacred.embodiment.temple, Gabriel Ponton
#8
When they speak with obvious compliments that contain veiled negativity. Smiling as they try to take you down
Image source: decrumpe, branin
#9
If they try to make you feel guilty for setting a boundary.
Image source: davidsketchy, Dev Asangbam
#10
They never express that they are angry, sad, disappointed. They are always “ok” and “fine” and “good”. These types of nice guys are DANGEROUS because they have made a habit of lying and their code/frequency is stuck at “inauthentic” and that makes them more likely to lie to you, gaslight you and make your authenticity a challenge to their ego.
Image source: minilikemouse, Theo Decker
#11
When they say they want their woman to be submissive and feminine
Image source: sunflourhour, reewungjunerr
#12
When the answer of “no” on anything for any reason is taken as a prompt to try a different strategy rather than to stop.
Image source: ona_c_right, Polina Zimmerman
#13
When they weaponize personal things you shared when they pretended to be caring and curious.
Image source: jessa_stargirl, ufabizphoto
#14
Benevolent sexism and paternalism, the masks of coercive control and hurtful behavior.
Image source: imanii4u, Getty Images
#15
I think one of the biggest tells is whether their kindness can survive a loss of control. I’ve seen people that seem extraordinarily nice as long as everyone around them is behaving in ways that keep them comfortable. You can learn a lot by watching who they become when they don’t get to control the outcome.
Image source: danielleinkc_aesthetic, Getty Images
#16
They lead with talking about how different and misunderstood they are
Image source: feralmeg, Timur Weber
#17
Lack of accountability for even the smallest error. Run.
Image source: monicalintottphd, Budgeron Bach
#18
Always describe their exes as the problem and the psycho, no accountability.
Image source: sage.sempre, Alex Green
#19
When they call women “crazy.”
Image source: panayiotabertzikis, Andrej Lišakov
#20
He wants to know all the ways you’ve been “hurt” in your life.
It sounds empathetic.. but hes not…he’s studying his prey.
Image source: cindakay333, Andrej Lišakov
#21
When they treat someone badly who they perceive as less powerful/important than them, e.g. waitstaff, skycap, usher, janitor, etc. Dead giveaway.
Image source: skeptical_laughter_junkie, Getty Images
#22
When everything in their life that fell apart has an explanation that absolves them of any and all fault.
Image source: tristanquebecois, Yan Krukau
#23
Too polite, kind and sweet to the point of causing diabetes to the other person
Image source: sudharshan_ravi, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#24
Christian anything on bio.
Image source: obladicraft, NordWood Themes
#25
When they say that, they’re a man of God
Image source: sunflourhour, ΘSWΛLD
#26
Performative religion, love bombing, and saying they’re a “good guy” and not a traitor
Image source: neenerkikajotk, Enoch Wafula
#27
The smile never reaches their eyes.
Image source: jeiunspoken, Getty Images
#28
When they’re performative, on the outside they seem charming just great all around but underneath they lack empathy, accountability, deflect, gaslight, use others as opportunities, will lied steal and cheat. They will be a perpetual victim of every failed relationship always rewriting the story for the “nice guy” to get pity. Confront them or have boundaries and EGO, arrogance and pride will reveal the nastiness underneath. The true them
Image source: trinapualani, Meg Aghamyan
#29
Before they do something wrong, they start listing reasons WHY the person deserves it, it’s icky.
Image source: yadigee, Daiga Ellaby
#30
It all comes out when they get mad about something. How they deal with conflict or dissatisfaction or disappointment…that’s where the truth of them is.
Image source: sflo823, Alena Darmel
#31
Everyone was charmed by him, but you couldn’t get close to him or form a genuine connection. He was a narcissist.
Image source: enirobo7
#32
Sometimes the most dangerous person in the room is the one who worked the hardest to convince everybody they’re the safest.
Image source: haydee_b_
#33
Claiming to be healed masking suppressed trauma.
Image source: tiffanyyyynicoleeee
#34
They ask inappropriate personal questions right off the bat. Immediately attempting to test boundaries.
Image source: helenagirl9
#35
Trying to separate themselves from men in general. Like “most men aren’t like me” or “I would never” type of talk.
Image source: voluptu0usvixen
#36
They get mad at you when you take too long to trust them.
Image source: layla_solis2025
#37
Any self proclaimation of good qualities repeatedly. The eyes as well. A lot of “good guys” have dead eyes.
Image source: lanakris1317
#38
They get upset when the attention is off of them or they don’t receive validation for every idea they have
Image source: sophia.mer24
#39
When they always seem to have just the right thing to say in the beginning of your relationship – they want what you want, etc.
Image source: colorful_dreams22
#40
Women in their past relationships broke their heart…cheated on them etc.
Before you know it, the “cute” jealousy starts….but it’s disguised as care.
Image source: meeerasvirtue
#41
I went on a dinner date once with a guy who said, “I’ll never cheat on you”, out of the blue. I stood up and said “You won’t get a chance” and drove myself home!
Image source: tinaslo
#42
Mansplaining. It’s a sign they need to know more than you about everything. Good luck getting them to admit they are wrong
Image source: terry_fm_mn
#43
If he ever says “I’ll tell you what…” and then offers some minor favor dressed as a major kindness, RUN.
Image source: susanemiletancraitor
#44
They mask their words as appearing articulate but at the end of the day they are just gaslighting you with lies about who you are to make you feel less than. When you go to someone in a shared circle for help they do not believe you because the man seems so articulate to them.
Image source: kim_beatha
#45
The way they treat you when they don’t find you attractive
Image source: laamalainen
#46
Says he only wants female friends to protect them, acts like a nice guy to get close to women, but secretly only collects women he finds attractive to see if any buy into his “I’m a catch, I’m not like other men” persona. Plot twist, he’s very much like other men, and worse.
Image source: maribones3
#47
Immediately trying to “lead” without assessing alignment.
Image source: nuanced_ash
#48
Everyone tells you that he’s a great guy but your gut tells you to run.
Image source: kelley_and_matt
#49
When they only want men to be masculine and women to be feminine, and judge those who are different from that.
Image source: im.just.steph
#50
When they laugh at someone getting hurt, or at the idea of gratuitous violence.
Image source: baboone2011
#51
The second you feel uncomfortable being yourself around them. The moment you feel yourself having to tone police a word or two or defend an idea with too much veracity. We are on a first date sir! I didn’t think I needed to bring my laptop and a dissertation for proof of my knowledge.
Image source: soapbox_siren
#52
Weaponizing therapy speak
Image source: imperfectidealist
#53
When they are extremely pushy about anything in a passive aggressive manner. The firm no is the trigger.
Image source: alli_teez
#54
Always blaming others
Image source: fabienne.joy
#55
They aren’t a “nice guy” in private.
Image source: foxwoodfaerie
#56
Lacks vulnerability and empathy.
Image source: lonan_aedan
#57
They never reveal their flaws
Image source: ms_maxine82
Follow Us