157 Sibling Quotes That Are A Real Celebration Of Brothers & Sisters

Now, this might come as a surprise, but around 80% of Americans have a brother or a sister. Knowing this, it is only natural that there are plenty of sibling sayings emphasizing the unconditional love your siblings give you, the way they get on your nerves, and even that precious love-hate relationship you share with them. So, to weed out the rest and give you the best, we’ve created a list dedicated to sibling quotes, and they’re all only of the best kind.
So, siblings – can’t live with them, can’t live without them, amirite? Some of these funny sibling quotes are talking exactly about this conundrum, and if you’ve nodded your head reading the previous sentence, these relatable quotes will also evoke the same reaction. Now, there’s also a category of sibling love quotes, too. And those will ring true to those who have no idea about the love-hate relationship we’ve mentioned before. Come to think of it, I have no doubt we can all agree that sibling love shines through even the worst cases of those love-hate instances. Am I right, or am I right again?
Now, get ready for a dose of quotes for siblings – they are just a bit further down. Once you are there, give the moving quotes you liked the best your vote and share this article with your brothers and sisters. Or the one of the bunch that you like the most, at least.
“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” — Abby Slater
“I grew up with six brothers. That’s how I learned to dance – waiting for the bathroom.” – Bob Hope
“Family is family, whether it’s the one you start out with, the one you end up with, or the one you gain along the way.” – Unknown
“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” — Lemony Snicket
“Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring, quite often the hard way.” – Pamela Dugdale
“Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” — Betsy Cohen
“Brothers and sisters can say things to one another that no one else can.” – Gregory E. Lang
“What strange creatures brothers are!” ― Jane Austen
“More than Santa Claus, your sister knows when you’ve been bad and good.” – Linda Sunshine
“The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” — Robert Brault
“That’s the best part of having siblings,” I laugh. “Half the time, you want to kill each other, but you’d kill for each other, too.”― L.C. Davis
“I smile because you’re my brother. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” — Unknown
“The Rule of Sibs: If your sibling gets something you want, you (1) try to take it; (2) break it; or (3) say it’s no good.” — Patricia Fleming
“In some ways, siblings, and especially sisters, are more influential in your childhood than your parents.” – Deborah Tannen
“There is a little boy inside the man who is my brother… Oh, how I hated that little boy. And how I love him too.” – Anna Quindlen
“To the outside world, we all grow old. But not to brothers and sisters. We know each other as we always were, we know each other’s hearts, we share private family jokes. We remember family feuds and secrets, family griefs and joys.” – Clara Ortega
“What brothers say to tease their sisters has nothing to do with what they really think of them.”― Esther M. Friesner
“Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.” — Anonymous
“In a close-knit family, cousins are like siblings, except they treat you nicer when you’re kids.” — Sally Painter
“Board games bring out the worst in siblings, especially when they don’t draw the Get Out of Jail Free Card and then land on Park Place and Boardwalk!” — Sally Painter
“Sisters and brothers just happen, we don’t get to choose them, but they become one of our most cherished relationships.” – Wes Adamson
“He’s my brother, my blood. He annoys the hell out of me most of the time, but when it comes right down to it I want to see him graduate from college and have little annoying mini-Alexes and mini-Brittanys running around in the future” – Simone Elkeles
“Siblings are a volume of childhood memories; a nostalgia that cannot be easily deleted.” ― Vincent Okay Nwachukwu
“When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life.”― Antisthenes
“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson
“Sibling relationships… outlast marriages, survive the death of parents, resurface after quarrels that would sink any friendship. They flourish in a thousand incarnations of closeness and distance, warmth, loyalty and distrust.” – Erica E. Goode
“They say that no matter how old you become when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” — Karen White
“If your sister is in a tearing hurry to go out and cannot catch your eye, she’s wearing your best sweater.” – Pam Brown
“The best thing about having four big brothers is you always have someone to do something for you.” — Chloe Moretz
“Siblings know you better than anyone. They may not always admire you, but they’ll always be intensely interested in you.” – Dr. Terri Apter
“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.” – Maya Angelou
“Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” – Carol Saline
“To have a loving relationship with a sister is not simply to have a buddy or a confident… it is to have a soulmate for life.” – Victoria Secunda
“Your brother is your alter ego. Your friend and sometimes your hero.” –Maxime Lagacé
“A sister is both your mirror — and your opposite.” – Elizabeth Fishel
“The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other.” – Unknown
“We all have competitive relationships with our siblings.” — John Benjamin Hickey
“We acquire friends and we make enemies, but our sisters come with the territory.” — Evelyn Loeb
“What causes sibling rivalry? Having more than one kid.” – Tim Allen
“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” – Marion C. Garretty
“The best sibling you can have is a brother or sister who pushes you to 10x levels of success!” — Grant Cardone
“Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero.” – Marc Brown
“My siblings don’t look like each other, but each of them looks like me.” – Sally Painter
“A bond as important as that of a husband and wife, is the bond between siblings.” – Lee Dong-Wook
“A brother is a friend given by nature.” — Jean Baptiste Legouve
“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there.” – Amy Li
“If sisters were free to express how they really feel, parents would hear this: ‘Give me all the attention and all the toys and send Rebecca to live with Grandma.'” – Linda Sunshine
“Be nice to your siblings, they’re your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future.” – Baz Lurhmann
“I, who have no sisters or brothers, look with some degree of innocent envy on those who may be said to be born to friends.” – Kames Boswell
“My sister showed me what kind of mum I’d like to be.” – Daisy
“Children of the same family, the same blood, with the same first associations and habits, have some means of enjoyment in their power, which no subsequent connections can supply.” — Jane Austen
“A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future.” – John Corey Whaley
“A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood.” – Ann Hood
“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” – Desmond Tutu
“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb
“If you want to do really important things in life and big things in life, you can’t do anything by yourself. And your best teams are your friends and your siblings.” – Deepak Chopra
“Siblings – the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” — Byron Pulsifer
“Siblings always remember every wrong you did to them, but they also remember your every kindness.” — Sally Painter
“If I have friends I don’t like, I can drop them. You can divorce a husband or wife. Siblings are inescapable.” — Geoffrey Greif, Ph.D
“Sisters, as you know, also have a unique relationship. This is the person who has known you your entire life, who should love you and stand by you no matter what, and yet it’s your sister who knows exactly where to drive the knife to hurt you the most.” – Lisa See
“I do find the sibling connection endlessly fascinating, as I do all family dynamics. I like how siblings seem to create their own parentless mini-civilization within a family, one that has its own laws, myths, language, humor, its own loyalties and treacheries.” – Jandy Nelson
“Nothing can replace your sibling, but fond memories can cut through the darkness like rays of sunshine. May the warmth of those rays warm your soul.” – Unknown
“There’s no other love like the love for a brother. There’s no other love like the love from a brother.” – Terri Guillemets
“Sweet is the voice of a sister in the season of sorrow, and wise is the counsel of those who love us.” – Benjamin Disraeli
“When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” – Pam Brown
“The highlight of my childhood was making my brother laugh so hard that food came out his nose.” – Garrison
“As your brother, I always know that you my sister look out for me. And as your younger brother, I also know you will always be older than me.” – Theodore W. Higginsworth
“Power, that’s one thing, but love of family and of siblings is more important, is more powerful than any other power – at least earthly power, at least earthly power.” — Sander Levin
“Not by blood, but bonded to each other just the same.” – Unknown
“Blessed is the servant who loves his brother as much when he is sick and useless as when he is well and can be of service to him. And blessed is he who loves his brother as well when he is a far off as when he is by his side, and who would say nothing behind his back he might not, in love, say before his face.” – St. Francis of Assisi
“Brothers don’t necessarily have to say anything to each other – they can sit in a room and be together and just be completely comfortable with each other.” – Leonardo DiCaprio
“Help your brother’s boat across, and your own will reach the shore.” – Hindu Proverb
“Our brothers and sisters bring us face to face with our former selves and remind us how intricately bound up we are in each other’s lives.” – Jane Mersky Leder
“I think people that have a brother or sister don’t realize how lucky they are. Sure, they fight a lot, but to know that there’s always somebody there, somebody that’s family.” – Trey Parker
“From their struggles to establish dominance over each other, siblings become tougher and more resilient.” – Adele Faber
“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” — Sam Levenson
“The mildest, drowsiest sister has been known to turn tiger if her sibling is in trouble.” – Clara Ortega
“If you want to know how your girl will treat you after marriage, just listen to her talking to her little brother.” – Sam Levenson
“I don’t remember any sibling rivalry growing up, because, by the time I was really conscious, Tom was going away to college. My relationship with him, which is a very close one, really developed in more recent years.”― David Hyde Pierce
“Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.”― Susan Scarf Merrell
“When you have a lot of siblings, you always do something to feel special.” – Lee Daniels
“Siblings are our partners and rivals, our first friends, and our first enemies.” – Erica Goldblatt Hyatt
“Being his real brother, I could feel I live in his shadows, but I never have, and I do not now. I live in his glow.” — Michael Morpurgo
“I grew up with an older brother, and the bond between siblings is unlike anything else, and it can be a real journey to accept what that bond is once you both mature into it. Because it’s not always what you want. It’s not always what you expect. It’s not always what you imagined or hoped. But it’s one of the most important things in the world.” – Ben Schnetzer
“I see a brother and sister, sitting over there together, fighting over a toy, they just can’t seem to see, their love shining through, with every smile that they bring.” – Valerie Dupont
“Brothers and sisters separated by distance joined by love.” – Chuck Danes
“I was the eldest child, so I know how it feels to have attention shared with a sibling.” — Suriya
“I am the youngest of four siblings, and we’re all so close. I don’t know where I would be without my brothers and sister. I secretly believe that my parents love me the most!” – Marissa Jaret Winokur
“The power of a sibling who knows everything about you, who knows the family you grew up in, who carries half your genes – there’s nothing quite like that.” – Jeffrey Kluger
“It was wonderful to grow up with so many siblings. We were all just a year or two apart, and we were always so supportive of each other.” – Joaquin Phoenix
“If you have a brother or sister, tell them you love them every day-that’s the most beautiful thing. I told my sister how much I loved her every day. That’s the only reason I’m OK right now.” – Amaury Nolasco
“As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn’t care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there.” – Catherine Pulsifer
“Because brothers don’t let each other wander in the dark alone.” – Jolene Perry
“Siblings help teach each other social skills and play a part in each other’s identity development.” – Kate Strohm
“That’s the function of big brothers… to help their little sisters when their worlds are collapsing.” – Susan Beth Pfeffer
“Sibling relationships are complicated. All family relationships are. Look at Hamlet.” — Maurice Saatchi
“My siblings are my best friends.” – America Ferrera
“Your parents leave you too soon and your kids and spouse come along late, but your siblings know you when you are in your most inchoate form.” – Jeffrey Kluger
“But how can I learn to live in a world that doesn’t include my brother? All my life, I’ve always been my brother’s sister; it’s part of my identity, part of who I am. My brother is part of my past; we share a common history. And we had plans for the future.” – T.J. Wray
“Did we just become best friends?” – Step Brothers
“Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you.” – Carol Ann Albright Eastman
“Brothers and sisters can provide the most encouragement and support when life’s trials get us down. Talk to them!” – Catherine Pulsifer
“Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk.” – Susan Scarf Merrell
“Our siblings push buttons that cast us in roles we felt sure we had let go of long ago – the baby, the peacekeeper, the caretaker, the avoider… It doesn’t seem to matter how much time has elapsed or how far we’ve traveled.” – Jane Mersky Leder
“A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self.” – Marian Sandmaier
“Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” – Suzie Huitt
“Whatever you do they will love you; even if they don’t love you they are connected to you till you die. You can be boring and tedious with sisters, whereas you have to put on a good face with friends.” – Deborah Moggach
“You must recognize that the way to get the good out of your brother and your sister is not to return evil for evil.” – Louis Farrakhan
“Back in time, it seemed that having a sister was a tragedy. Instead, it is one of the best presents my parents could have ever given me.” ―Sara Anzellotti
“I have siblings. And there are certain things I know that I can push their buttons. And they know they have certain things where they can push mine.” – Catherine Zeta-Jones
“Sibling rivalry was, and still is to this day, rampant in my family. We were all competing for my parents’ divided attention.” – Janine di Giovanni
“In many sibling relationships, the rate of conflict can be high, but the fun times in the backyard and the basement more than balance it out.” – Po Bronson and Ashley Merryman
“Siblings often become good friends, and because they know each other so well, they can provide each other a deep sense of comfort.” – Laura Markham
“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” — Michael J. Fox
“I sit between my brother the mountain and my sister the sea. We three are one in loneliness, and the love that binds us together is deep and strong and strange.” — Kahlil Gibran
“What greater thing is there for human souls than to feel that they are joined for life – to be with each other in silent unspeakable memories.” — George Eliot
“They had nothing to say to each other. A five-year age gap between siblings is like a garden that needs constant attention. Even three months apart allows the weeds to grow up between you.” ― Zadie Smith
“I always stood up for my little brother. He was just so small and defenseless and needed a big sister to look out for him. I’ll do that until the day I die and maybe even after that.” – Sally Painter
“I can sum up my relationship with my older brother by his greeting whenever he came home from football practice and I’d be practicing my piano lessons. He’d yell over the music, ‘Hey, Mozart! How you doing?'” — Sally Painter
“As siblings, we were inextricably bound, even though our connections were loose and frayed. And each time we met, we discovered to our surprise and dismay how quickly the intensity of childhood feelings reappeared– No matter how old we got or how oft.” – Jane Mersky Leder
“A sister is someone, who loves you from the heart. No matter how much you argue, you cannot be drawn apart.” – Shiv Sharma
“The best thing about having a sister was that I always had a friend.” – Cali Rae Turner
“Not only had my brother disappeared, but―and bear with me here―a part of my very being had gone with him. Stories about us could, from them on, be told from only one perspective. Memories could be told but not shared.” – John Corey Whaley
“During life’s journey, you will find most sisters and brothers are friends, companions, and support for each other.” – Kate Summers
“For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; to cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.” ― Christina Rossetti
“Once a brother, always a brother, no matter the distance, no matter the difference and no matter the issue.” — Byron Pulsifer
“If thy brother wrongs thee, remember not so much his wrong-doing, but more than ever that he is thy brother.” – Epictetus
“Siblings are branches of a tree some stay close some go in different directions they fruit, grow bigger till they die and fall.” – The Omani Shed
“A sister is someone you can always count on, even if you don’t know it at the time.” – Sally Painter
“Being the youngest sibling, I’ve always been the most pampered child.” — Soha Ali Khan
“I’m actually an only child with very supportive parents, so I didn’t have the sibling rivalry to draw from.” — Aidan Gallagher
“I never had a sister, but I have friends who are very much my true sisters, regardless if we aren’t blood relatives.” – Sally Painter
“My brothers were on the high school football team so, one of them was always getting tackled even when there wasn’t a game.” — Sally Painter
“That is, the full impact of our brother’s or sister’s death begins to seep into our consciousness at precisely the same time when others might expect us to be feeling better.” – T.J. Wray
“My sister accommodates me, never reproaches me with her doctrine, never tries to change me. She accepts and loves me, despite our differences.” – Joy Harjo
“My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder whose memories belong to whom.” – Shannon Celebi
“Is solace anywhere more comforting than in the arms of a sister.” – Alice Walker
“It takes two men to make one brother.” – Israel Zangwill
“There is a destiny which makes us brothers; none goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own.” – Edwin Markham
“True siblings are bound together by far more essential things than blood, while more times than many blood isn’t thicker than water.” ― Constantina Maud
“The younger brother must help to pay for the pleasures of the elder.” – Jane Austen
“My brothers are like oil and vinegar, but they have always been there for me. In that way, they are exactly alike!” – Sally Painter
“Sibling relationships can be very meaningful and intimate, but it is common for people to drift apart as they grow older and build their own families and other relationships.” – TD Styles
“The funniest person I know is my brother Bob. He was the biggest influence on my growing up.” – Ricky Gervais
“Having lots of siblings is like having built-in best friends.” – Kim Kardashian
“I do find the sibling connection endlessly fascinating, as I do all family dynamics. I like how siblings seem to create their own parentless mini-civilization within a family, one that has its own laws, myths, language, humor, its own loyalties, and treacheries.” – Jandy Nelson
“I honestly don’t know how people can go through life without a sister, older or younger. You have always inspired me and guided me through my hard times.” — Jordan Van Dootingh
“Big sisters are the crab grass in the lawn of life.” – Charles M. Schulz
“Sister is probably the most competitive relationship within the family, but once the sisters are grown, it becomes the strongest relationship.” – Margaret Mead
“I’m dedicating this article to my wonderful older sister, Cathy, who taught me so much both through her words and her example.” – Dan Coughlin
“It wasn’t until high school that my older brother and I became real friends and would double-date. Ever since then, we’ve been great friends.” – Sally Painter
“Half-siblings have an advantage over other siblings. They only have to compete for the attention of one parent, knowing the other parent is all theirs!” – Sally Painter
“Being his real brother I could feel I live in his shadows, but I never have and I do not now. I live in his glow.” – Michael Morpurgo
“A sibling may be the sole keeper of one’s core identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self.” – Marian Sandmaier
