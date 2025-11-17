People Are Cracking Up At These 30 Spot-On Shrek Memes That Are Taking The Internet By Storm

In 1990, when William Steig wrote his short story about a grumpy and unsociable green ogre living in the swamps, he could hardly imagine that only ten years would pass – and Shrek would turn first into a powerful media franchise, and then into a true meme hero.

A new wave of Shrek memes, after several years of relative calm, is now flooding the internet again, and we would not be us if we did not ride this wave. So here you have this wonderful selection of the greenest, big-eared, funny and sometimes ridiculous ogre memes, once again emphasizing that Shrek is alive.

#1 You Got Any Idea Shrek?

Image source: TheEnterVert

#2 Being Like Donkey Is Not That Bad

Image source: amenotekijara

#3 Shrek Gets Me. F**k That Donkey

Image source: Ahead_of_the_slurve

#4 Shrek Is Right

Image source: -holdmyhand

#5 Shrek Is Shocked

Image source: Ben_Pars

#6 Shrek-Tacular

Image source: johnlen1n

#7 Making A Meme From Every Line In Shrek (2001) Day 541

Image source: somnum_osseus

#8 If Shrek Approves So Do I

Image source: amenotekijara

#9 Shrek Is Love Shrek Is Life

Image source: elch3w

#10 Shrek Realizes The Truth

Image source: TigerMelodic7755

#11 Shrek Is Love 💚 Shrek Is Life 💚

Image source: bawla-hedgehog

#12 I Mean, If It Was Shrek I Would Too

Image source: Duzblimpin

#13 Shrek Has The Same Face As I Did. Was Funny Till Then…

Image source: Sentient-Sock

#14 Shrek 2 Was The Best Shrek Movie, Change My Mind

Image source: The1stSkyWalker

#15 But Seriously Though, What Has Raised Shrek From His Meme Slumber In Such Abundance?

Image source: Taste_for_Hell

#16

Image source: bawla-hedgehog

#17 Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Donkey!

Image source: SalientDred

#18 Even The Donkey Would Have Cooked It Better

Image source: jimmyapril19

#19

Image source: Zealousideal-Tax-937

#20 Shrek Kind Of Brave

Image source: Disgruntled_Veteran

#21 She’s Worse Than Lord Farquaad

Image source: elch3w

#22 Shrek Knows About Pain

Image source: Adorable_Asshat

#23 Does Shrek Turn Red When He’s Embarrassed?

Image source: Precocious_Pussycat

#24 Shrek Tinder Date

Image source: Inferno69696969

#25 Living The Shrek Life

Image source: jimmyapril19

#26 Shrek Not Fat He Big Boned

Image source: DannyHill13

#27 Shrek Runs The World

Image source: Enreganzar

#28 Shrek Gonna Appear Like Nick Fury At Iron Man

Image source: asilvertintedrose

#29 Pff, Fiona Is The Only Woman Who Can Be My Girlfriend

Image source: Xx_Dark-Shrek_xX

#30 Shrek Is Dumbfounded

Image source: Cjdubs45

