61 Wholesome Stories That Might Make You Shed A Tear Because They’re So Overwhelmingly Awesome

Some days, the world feels overwhelming. Too noisy, too harsh, or just too much. But then, something small can happen. Maybe a stranger appears when you need it most, someone saves a special memory, or an unexpected reunion shows how much people care. These are the moments we treasure, the ones we look up to.
Wholesome moments might be about kindness, love, loss, hope, family, animals, or just the simple beauty of someone doing something meaningful for another person. Although they might not change the world, they can brighten our day or stay with us for a long time.
The stories we bring to you today offer the kind of break we all need now and then. Keep reading to find wholesome moments that might help restore your faith in people.
#1
The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) is no longer classified globally as “endangered.” After decades of sustained conservation efforts, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently down-listed the species on its Red List from Endangered to Least Concern, reflecting a substantial global population increase compared with historical lows. This change was announced following the 2025 IUCN World Conservation Congress, where scientists highlighted that green turtle numbers have rebounded thanks to protections for nesting sites, reductions in harvesting and bycatch, and other coordinated global actions. While the global status is now “Least Concern,” that doesn’t mean green sea turtles are free from threats or safe everywhere. Many regional populations remain depleted or vulnerable due to habitat loss, climate change, fishing gear entanglement, and illegal harvest of turtles and eggs. Conservationists emphasize that continued protection is still essential to maintain these gains and support turtles where they remain at risk.
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#2
In Bolivia, a Franciscan monastery adopted a stray schnauzer-type dog and named him Carmelo, affectionately calling him Friar Bigotón (“Friar Moustache”) for his whiskered face. The dog had been living on the streets before being rescued and placed with the friars through Proyecto Narices Frías. The monks welcomed him as part of their community, even dressing him in a small Franciscan habit. Friar Jorge Fernandez said Carmelo’s days are spent playing and running around the monastery grounds, where he is deeply loved by all the brothers. His adoption was meant to encourage compassion and inspire others, including religious communities, to give homeless animals a second chance.
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People are naturally attracted to wholesome stories, not just because they make us smile. Studies on positive media show that uplifting stories can inspire compassion and encourage us to help others. When we see characters showing gratitude, generosity, or loyalty, we might feel a warm sense of ‘elevation’ that makes us want to be better people too.
Stories about strangers helping each other can feel personal, even if we are not directly involved. We do not have to experience kindness ourselves to be moved by it. Watching someone act generously can spark a strong emotional response, making compassion seem more real and worth sharing.
#3
Malicious compliance at its best. Emily Benschoter, known on TikTok as emuhleeebee, had bright pink hair when she accepted a front-of-house hospitality job, but before starting she was told that the company only allowed natural hair colours. Instead of dyeing her hair, she decided to wear wigs to work, which technically followed the rule. However, she deliberately chose exaggerated and unattractive wigs, including mullets and spiky styles, as a humorous form of protest. She explained that she purposely picks the most ridiculous styles because she prefers her real pink hair and feels it reflects her personality.
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#4
So is the dog included in 4 of the listings? A woman went viral after including her dog in every one of her online resale listings to show the size of the items she was selling. Instead of using a ruler or tape measure, she posed her dog beside everything from small objects to larger pieces so buyers could easily judge scale.
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Why do wholesome stories matter? They do more than just entertain us. Research from the American Psychological Association found that people who watched short videos about others overcoming adversity felt more hopeful. This boost in hope was linked to lower stress, showing that even a few minutes of inspiring content can have lasting benefits.
The positive effect lasted longer than just the moment. People who watched the inspirational videos reported feeling less stressed for up to 10 days afterward, with hope being an important part of that link. Watching someone overcome a tough situation can remind us that problems can improve, which might help us feel more able to handle our own challenges.
#5
In 2014, 19-year-old Austin Dennison, a senior at Parkway High School in Rockford, Ohio, invited his 89-year-old great-grandmother, Delores Dennison, to be his date to his senior prom because she had never attended a prom when she was younger. When Delores was in high school in the 1940s, she missed the opportunity as she couldn’t afford it and other circumstances, so Austin wanted to give her that experience. After some encouragement, she agreed. On prom night, they had dinner together, took photos, and danced at the school event, where other students gave them a standing ovation. Austin bought her a pearl necklace, and they danced to a song her late husband used to sing to her, making the occasion especially meaningful for both of them. Delores later described the evening as wonderful, noting how polite and welcoming everyone was.
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#6
Lillian Droniak, better known online as “Grandma Droniak,” said she received a formal warning from her retirement community after management cited repeated noise complaints, late-night visitors and serving alcohol to other residents. The letter warned that continued parties could lead to restrictions on visitors and even jeopardize her residency. In response, Droniak laughed off the warning, insisting, “I can do whatever I want. I pay $12,000 a month to live here,” adding that she and her friends simply like to “drink and gossip” and “get rowdy.” A representative for Droniak later confirmed the dispute had been resolved. The retirement home agreed she could continue having guests visit her room into the evening, but she was no longer allowed to provide alcoholic drinks to other residents.
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Still, good news often seems hard to find. One reason might be what draws people’s attention online. A large study of news headlines found that negative words made people click more, while positive words had the opposite effect. For a typical headline, each extra negative word raised the click-through rate by 2.3%, so publishers have a clear reason to focus on bad news.
This pattern can make it seem like positive stories are rare, even though they happen all the time. Researchers also say that people tend to notice negative information more easily. Because of this, a story about kindness, hope, or a happy ending can stand out just because it is different.
#7
Nugget can’t believe it. A customer named John, was driving through McDonald’s with his dog Nugget in the passenger seat. The employee asked if Nugget would like a treat, John said yes, expecting something small. Instead, the worker came back with an entire bag of chicken nuggets just for the dog. The employee explained that it was his last day working there, and he was basically giving things away as he finished his shift. He even jokingly asked John if he wanted a McDonald’s hat as well.
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#8
As Lindsey Lashley was in labor, her relatives texted progress reports and photos to what they believed was a family member’s phone number. Instead, the messages were being received by Dennis Williams, who replied that they had reached the wrong person but congratulated the family anyway. After receiving a photo of the newborn, Williams and his brother decided to make a surprise visit to the hospital. Arriving with gifts for baby Cason, the brothers introduced themselves as the recipients of the mistaken texts.
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#9
As Lindsey Lashley was in labor, her relatives texted progress reports and photos to what they believed was a family member’s phone number. Instead, the messages were being received by Dennis Williams, who replied that they had reached the wrong person but congratulated the family anyway. After receiving a photo of the newborn, Williams and his brother decided to make a surprise visit to the hospital. Arriving with gifts for baby Cason, the brothers introduced themselves as the recipients of the mistaken texts.
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Looking for something positive can sometimes lead people to revisit the past. Nostalgia brings back important people, places, objects, and experiences. That is why an old photo, a childhood toy, or even a video game can suddenly feel so meaningful.
Nostalgia can help our mental well-being in a few ways. It can make us feel more connected to others, give life more meaning, and boost our mood. When life feels uncertain or tough, these memories can become even more comforting.
At the same time, it can also help people feel that their lives have a sense of continuity. When we look back at meaningful experiences, we connect who we were with who we are now. This makes the past feel relevant instead of just gone. That might be why memories from childhood, relationships, or important moments still feel powerful years later.
#10
Husband of the century. In Japan, Toshiyuki Kuroki, spent two years planting flowers so his blind wife could enjoy their scent. The couple lived on a dairy farm in Shintomi. After his wife, Yasuko Kuroki, lost her sight because of complications from diabetes, she became depressed and rarely left their home. To cheer her up, Toshiyuki decided to plant thousands of Shibazakura flowers, known for their strong fragrance. For about two years he worked on transforming the land around their house into a large garden filled with pink and purple blossoms. When the flowers finally bloomed, the sweet scent filled the air so his wife could experience the garden through smell. The beautiful field soon attracted visitors from across Japan who came to see the flowers and hear the couple’s touching story.
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#11
When high school senior Skylar Fontaine learned her boyfriend, Marine Gage Moak, would miss her prom because he was away at military training, she found a touching way to include him in the occasion. Instead of posing alone, she took prom photos with Gage’s two-year-old brother, Clay. Dressed in a miniature Marine uniform, the toddler proudly stood in as her “date” which touched the older brothers heart.
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#12
She looks so happy with her cake. A 15-year-old Chihuahua called Daisy turned 15 and her family wanted to celebrate her long and happy life. Friends and family decorated the house and surprised the little dog with attention, treats, and a custom cake made to look like her. Daisy was excited and enjoyed the celebration despite her old age.
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Nostalgia is about looking back, but wholesome stories often encourage us to look ahead as well. Second-chance stories take a different path. Something goes wrong, someone faces a struggle, and the story allows for a better chapter. Psychologists call this a “redemptive life story,” where people find positive meaning in hard times or turn failure into some kind of success.
This idea shows up often in American culture, where stories about reinvention and starting over are important. A second chance does not always lead to a happy ending, but just having the possibility gives a difficult story hope. That could be why reunions, recoveries, rescues, and fresh starts feel so rewarding.
#13
Father of the year. Richard McDeid is a father from Minnesota who discovered that heavy metal music had a uniquely calming and regulating effect on his son Mason, who lives with cerebral palsy and requires round-the-clock care. When Mason was an infant, McDeid noticed that bands like Metallica soothed him in ways nothing else could, helping him relax and sleep. Acting on this, he began taking Mason to live concerts in 2008, carefully managing sound levels and positioning him close to the stage where he felt most comfortable. Over the years, the pair have attended more than 1,200 heavy metal concerts. McDeid went on to create Mason MetalFest, a heavy metal festival held in his son’s honour. The event is designed to promote inclusion, accessibility, and awareness of cerebral palsy, while proving that people with disabilities belong in all spaces including loud, high-energy music environments. The festival has become a symbol of how adapting environments, rather than excluding people, can allow everyone to experience comfort, connection, and community through music.
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#14
Ten-year-old Ryan Neighbors uses a wheelchair because of spina bifida, a condition that left her paralyzed from the waist down. When her fourth-grade class planned a field trip Ryan feared she would miss out because the terrain wasn’t wheelchair accessible. In previous years, she often had to take alternative educational trips instead of joining her classmates. Her mother, Shelly King, was preparing to carry Ryan herself in a special backpack carrier when teacher Jim Freeman stepped in. Although he wasn’t even Ryan’s teacher, Freeman volunteered to carry her on his back so she could experience the trip with her friends. Ryan was thrilled. Freeman recalled that as soon as she was strapped into the carrier, she said, “This is the part I’ve been waiting for.” She later said she felt “blessed and special” to explore alongside her classmates rather than being separated from them.
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#15
Teresa Hwang, a 51-year-old special education teacher from Oakville, spent most of her life afraid of dogs after being bitten twice in her youth. She would cross streets to avoid them and felt anxious around barking. Encouraged by her boyfriend, she decided to face her fear by adopting a shy rescue dog named Boo, formerly Patches, from Niagara Dog Rescue. Boo was deeply timid startled by noises, hesitant to eat in front of people, and wary of touch. Teresa approached him with patience, structure, and calm consistency. Over about two and a half years, Boo slowly gained confidence, learning to play, wag his tail, and show excitement. As he grew braver, Teresa’s fear diminished.
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Positive emotions can make people more likely to help others. Research shows that even a small boost in positive feelings can increase prosocial behavior, suggesting that one good experience may encourage someone to pass that feeling along through their own actions.
This is why unexpected kindness can have a strong ripple effect. A meaningful act does not have to stop with the person who receives it. When someone experiences kindness, they may feel more likely to help another person, turning a small gesture into part of something bigger.
What about you? Do you want to be part of that larger chain of kindness? What do you think about these wholesome stories? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#16
In 2020, second-grade teacher Lexi McClelland met 7-year-old Mary, a student in foster care who had already lived in multiple homes. McClelland was immediately drawn to the girl’s humor, creativity and resilience despite the instability she had experienced throughout her young life. When plans for Mary to be adopted by another family fell through in 2021, McClelland and her husband, Max, stepped forward. Mary moved into their home through a kinship placement, and the connection that had begun in the classroom quickly deepened. On Christmas Eve, the couple gave Mary a children’s book containing a note asking if she wanted to become part of their forever family. The adoption was finalized in April 2022. During the court hearing, Mary was invited to tap the judge’s gavel herself, officially closing the foster-care case that had seen her move through several homes.
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#17
A rare baby penguin named Henry was born at SEA LIFE Adventure Park Weymouth and needed special care from keepers after struggling to hatch. Because of the difficult start, staff decided to hand-rear him, meaning he was separated from the usual nesting environment and raised by humans instead. At the time, none of the other eggs had hatched yet, leaving him completely alone in the hatchery. To help with this, keepers placed a small plush penguin toy beside him. The toy acted as a form of comfort and enrichment, giving him something to stay close to while he adjusted to being on his own.
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#18
Kindergartner Ja’bari Williams from Texas, was asked to dress as his favorite person for a school event. While many students chose celebrities or superheroes, Ja’bari chose the school’s security officer, Mr. James. His mother helped create a matching uniform, and when he arrived at school, the resemblance was remarkable. Mr. James was deeply touched, saying he had no idea the boy admired him so much. Family members explained that Ja’bari looked up to him because he greeted students every day, made them feel safe, and treated them with kindness.
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#19
Police officers got a call about noises coming from behind an ice machine outside a gas station in Illinois. When they arrived, they realized a small kitten was trapped behind the freezer and couldn’t escape. The problem was that the machine was filled with large bags of ice, making it extremely heavy and difficult to move.
To reach the kitten, the officers had to remove more than 1,000 pounds of ice from the machine. They carefully unloaded bag after bag until the freezer became light enough to shift. Only then could they slightly move the machine and access the tight space where the kitten was stuck.
One officer was finally able to reach in and gently pull the kitten out. Surprisingly, the kitten stayed calm and did not try to run away once it was free. The officers placed the animal in a carrier and contacted Animal Care and Control, who took the kitten in to receive medical care and prepare for adoption.
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#20
A hummingbird chose to build her nest right on the door handle of a Ritz-Carlton hotel entrance. When hotel staff discovered the tiny nest with eggs, they didn’t want to disturb the bird or risk harming her during such a delicate time. Instead of removing the nest, they put up a sign asking guests to use another door so the hummingbird could incubate her eggs in peace.
The sign directed visitors away from the entrance with the nest, giving the bird a quiet space to care for her future chicks while guests entered and exited the hotel without interfering with the nesting site.
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#21
Farah Bakaari got invited to an art show by her neighbour, artist Catharine O’Neill. She specifically asked her to wear a yellow dress. Although the request seemed unusual, Bakaari agreed and went to the show without knowing the reason behind it. When she arrived at the gallery, she noticed people looking at her but didn’t understand why. That changed when O’Neill revealed one of the paintings on display it was a portrait of Bakaari herself, wearing the same yellow dress. The artwork was based on a real moment of her standing in the artist’s garden and was part of a collection celebrating everyday life and community.
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#22
Modern love story. In 2018, Martinsson uploaded a personal YouTube video where he spoke openly about being bullied and judged for his appearance, describing himself as “ugly.” The video resonated widely, eventually gaining millions of views, A woman named Juli Romina then commented on the video, simply calling him “cute.” That interaction led to them talking, forming a relationship, and eventually meeting in real life. Within about a year, the two got married. They later shared updates showing their life together, and they have since started a family and had a child. Martinsson continued building his YouTube channel, shifting his content toward positivity and encouragement, using his experience to support others who struggle with self-image.
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#23
That’s incredible . In 2018, Allison Closs, a senior at Carlisle High School, went viral after bringing a life-size cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito as her date to senior prom. Unable to find a traditional date, Closs decided to lean into humour and creativity, dressing the cutout with a tie and boutonnière and taking photos with classmates throughout the night. As the story gained traction, it caught the attention of DeVito’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney, who responded by having a cardboard cutout of Allison made and placing it on set as a playful reversal of her original gesture. The exchange delighted fans and extended the viral moment, with Closs later appearing in interviews and even meeting DeVito in person.
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#24
Pedro, an elderly man from Bolivia, urgently needed prostate surgery but could not afford the procedure. Urologist Dr. Álvaro Ramallo arranged for the operation, along with the hospital stay, medication and anesthesia, to be covered by the Dr. José Ramallo Guillén Foundation, allowing Pedro to receive treatment at no cost. After recovering, Pedro returned to the doctor’s office carrying two of his best chickens as a thank-you gift. Ramallo said he was deeply moved by the gesture, explaining that his late father who founded the charity had also accepted eggs or chickens from patients who couldn’t pay. The doctor kept the birds, naming them Ramón and Clotilde.
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#25
At a Pride parade in Sydney, Australian father Scott Dittman stood among the crowds holding a simple sign that read, “Free Dad Hugs.” His goal was to offer support to LGBTQ+ people who had been rejected by their families or never received the acceptance they deserved. As the day went on, hundreds of people approached him for hugs, many sharing emotional stories of estrangement, discrimination, and loneliness with some even breaking down in tears as they embraced him.
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#26
That’s adorable Brianna Gottfried’s dog, named Edna, has a funny and adorable routine whenever she attends daycare. After spending the first few hours running around and playing with other dogs, Edna gets tired and starts looking for a place to nap. But instead of lying on the floor she searches for the fluffiest dog in the room and uses them as a pillow. This habit started when she was a tiny puppy and continued even as she grew bigger. When it’s time to go home, her owner often finds her fast asleep on another dog and has to gently pull her off.
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#27
Just days before their planned wedding, Kaitlin Boles and Parker Watson faced a life-changing crisis when Parker suffered multiple seizures and doctors discovered a mass on his brain that required urgent surgery. With their future suddenly uncertain, the couple decided not to wait. Surrounded by family, nurses, and hospital staff, they exchanged vows in a hospital waiting room in Texas. Days later, Parker underwent a successful craniotomy, and the couple began their next chapter together while focusing on his recovery.
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#28
A vendor, who was selling grilled skewers from a sidewalk stall, the dog had been quietly watching customers exchange money for food. After observing several transactions, the dog disappeared briefly before returning with a small leaf in its mouth. “This dog was sitting watching the customers who took food from me and gave me a currency note in exchange,” the vendor said. “After a while, he immediately got up and brought a piece of leaf, and looked at me with innocent and hopeful eyes. As if he wanted to eat something.” Moved by the dog’s apparent attempt to imitate the customers, the vendor rewarded the animal with food. “In return, I fulfilled his wish,” he added.
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#29
In 2020, when COVID-19 canceled high school proms across the United States, 17-year-old Rachel Chapman thought she had lost her chance to experience the milestone. But one person was determined to change that: 7-year-old Curtis Rogers, the boy she babysat. After learning Rachel was disappointed about missing prom, Curtis worked with his mother to organize a surprise “mini prom” in their backyard. He sent Rachel a handmade prom invitation, dressed in a suit and bow tie that matched her dress, and planned an evening around her favorite things. The menu included Chick-fil-A, apple slices with peanut butter, smoothies, and Diet Dr Pepper Rachel later said she was overwhelmed by the thought and effort that went into it and will cherish the memory.
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#30
A 12-year-old boy made the heartbreaking decision to leave his beloved puppy at an animal shelter with a handwritten letter explaining his father had been mistreating the dog. Andrés, explained that his father planned to sell the puppy, René, and had kicked him so hard he injured his tail. Fearing for the dog’s safety, Andrés and his mother secretly left him outside Refugio Xollin with his favorite stuffed toy and a note asking staff to give him the love they no longer could. René was treated for a fractured tail, parasites and other health issues before making a full recovery. Although the shelter received more than 300 adoption requests from around the world, staff ultimately decided not to rehome René. Instead, he remained at Refugio Xollin.. Six years later, René is healthy, playful and continues to live at the cage-free rescue, cared for by staff who say he has become part of the shelter’s family. The shelter also later learned that Andrés and his mother had reportedly escaped the bad situation and moved away.
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#31
Cheetahs are known for being unusually shy and anxious compared to other big cats, especially in captivity. Some struggle with stress and social confidence, which can affect their well-being. To help, several zoos and conservation centers pair cheetahs with specially selected emotional support dogs. The animals are introduced when young and often grow up together. The dogs help nervous cheetahs feel more secure in new environments, around people, and during public appearances. Handlers say the dogs provide reassurance and stability, helping shy cheetahs become calmer, more confident, and less stressed.
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#32
Yevette Vasquez, a single mother was dropping her 12-year-old son Elijah off at school when she noticed there were unusually many cars in the parking lot. When she asked him what was happening, he told her the school was holding a “Donuts with Dad” event. Vasquez joked that she could dress up as a man so Elijah could attend the event with a parent. When she saw how excited he became, she decided to actually do it. They returned to the school, where Vasquez joined the event alongside the other fathers. She said many of the dads were supportive and thought the gesture was sweet. Elijah was particularly happy and thanked his mother. She also said she had previously seen him look sad when he missed activities involving fathers and wished she had done something like this sooner.
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#33
A retired U.S. Air Force veteran Clay Luthy of, Texas, struggled to find work because he relies on his service dog, Charlotte, for physical support and PTSD-related assistance. Many employers were unwilling to accommodate a service animal in the workplace. A Lowe’s home improvement store on Ridgemont Drive interviewed Luthy and hired both him and Charlotte, treating the dog as an essential workplace support. Luthy and Charlotte wore Lowe’s vests while on duty.
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#34
The type of people we need. The owner of Ali Baba Mediterranean & Turkish Cuisine, Ali Riza Dogan, helped people during dangerously cold temperatures in New York. When conditions dropped below freezing, he placed a sign outside his restaurant inviting anyone struggling in the cold to come inside and stay warm overnight. Instead of leaving people outside, Dogan allowed them to sleep in the restaurant’s entrance area, giving them a heated, safe place to rest. His decision was inspired by his own past—when he first arrived in the United States, he had once been cold and homeless himself and had to sleep in a hallway to survive. Because of that experience, he now regularly helps those in need, not only offering shelter during extreme weather but also providing food.
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#35
Casey Gould, had spent years struggling with infertility and experiencing three miscarriages. When she finally became pregnant in 2024, the pregnancy appeared healthy. After 36 hours of labor, Gould was preparing to deliver her son when she suddenly experienced a terrifying sense of impending doom. She later recalled seeing what looked like a black fog spreading across the delivery room moments before telling medical staff she believed she was about to pass away. At the same time, her baby’s heart rate suddenly dropped, prompting doctors to rush her into an emergency cesarean section. Following the birth, Gould suffered severe complications. She hemorrhaged, required multiple blood transfusions, went into cardiac arrest, was placed on a ventilator, and spent two days in a medically induced coma. Doctors later diagnosed her with peripartum cardiomyopathy (PPCM), a rare form of heart failure that develops during the last month of pregnancy or shortly after childbirth. She spent nine days in the hospital, while her husband and newborn son, Archer, stayed by her side whenever possible. Her and her son both recovered well and began their new chapter together. She has since shared her story to raise awareness of PPCM and encourage expectant mothers to seek medical attention if something doesn’t feel right.
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#36
In Argentina local utility workers began replacing old wooden utility poles with modern concrete ones as part of an infrastructure upgrade. During the removal process, project manager Gustavo Bernardi noticed something unusual about one particular pole.. Bernardi and his crew investigated and soon realized the wooden piece was actually part of a cavity where a family of woodpeckers had made their home inside the pole. Bernardi made the compassionate choice to rescue the young woodpeckers that were still inside. The workers carefully removed the attached wood with its nesting chamber intact and relocated the baby woodpeckers to a safer environment where they could be cared for and eventually released back into nature once they were strong enough to survive on their own.
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#37
Molly Cravens, who uploaded photos of her father, Dean Cravens, spending time with 5-year-old neighbor Brian Kelly. Brian’s father, Dan Kelly, had been deployed to Syria with the United States Air Force for about six months. Before leaving, he and Brian regularly bonded through yard work, mowing lawns, trimming bushes, and other outdoor chores. After the deployment, Brian missed those routines so much that he began knocking on neighbor Dean Cravens’ door asking if he could help with yard work. Dean, a father of three daughters, welcomed him. What started as yard work grew into a close friendship involving golf, basketball, catch, and other “dad activities.” Brian’s mother, Barbara Kelly, said her son missed his father deeply, while Dean said he enjoyed teaching and spending time with the boy.
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#38
During Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Madrid in June 2026, a young man with Down syndrome known as “Roscón” experienced an unforgettable moment at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. As the Pope passed through the crowd, he stopped to accept a painting that Roscón was holding on behalf of an artist (@de_la_mano_llevame ) who is also the mother of a child with Down syndrome.
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#39
Pingo is a stray dog who has made his home near a gas station in the town of Arcoverde, Brazil. Rather than being shunned, he quickly won the hearts of local residents, workers and regular visitors with his friendly, calm demeanor. People in the town began bringing him food, water, blankets and attention, and he became a familiar and welcomed presence at the station. Neighbours took turns caring for him, checking on his wellbeing throughout the day and ensuring he always had what he needed. Over time, Pingo became something of a community mascot and a source of joy for the town. Locals refer to him affectionately, make sure he’s fed and safe, and even socialise with him as part of their daily routines.
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#40
Vicky Laffin, 19, and her brother Frank, 20, were both adopted separately by the same family after being abandoned as newborns about 18 months apart. Their adoptive parents, Angela and Dennis Laffin, had no reason to believe the two children were related by blood, despite people often commenting that they looked alike. Curious about their ancestry, the siblings took DNA tests through AncestryDNA. When Vicky received her results, she was stunned to see Frank listed as a full sibling. Frank initially thought she was joking until he checked his own results and confirmed the match. Looking back, they described the odds of two abandoned siblings independently ending up with the same adoptive family as incredible.
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#41
A 74-year-old woman gave an 11-year-old shelter dog a second chance after learning he had spent years waiting to be adopted. Carol Holmes visited a shelter and met Ben, a senior dog who had been repeatedly overlooked by potential adopters. While younger dogs found homes, Ben remained behind, with shelter staff concerned he might never be chosen. Holmes was immediately drawn to the gentle dog’s personality and decided to adopt him. The move transformed Ben’s life, replacing years of uncertainty with the comfort of a permanent home.
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#42
The 8-year-old Border Collie, Tsunami, was found as a malnourished puppy wandering the streets of Caracas before being rescued. His intelligence and energy caught the attention of search-and-rescue specialist Jorge Beens, who trained him with the K-SAR ECID disaster canine unit. During the June 2026 earthquakes, Tsunami worked tirelessly alongside emergency crews, using his sense of smell to locate at least 13 survivors buried beneath collapsed buildings. The mission marked his final official deployment before retirement. His handler praised the dog’s dedication and composure during rescue operations. Tsunami is expected to spend his days helping train the next generation of rescue dogs.
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#43
Waskiewicz responded to a report of a dangerous dog. When he arrived, he saw that the pit bull was being chased by children who were throwing glass bottles at him. Rather than immediately treating the dog as a threat, Waskiewicz calmly approached him. The frightened dog came over, sat beside the officer and began licking him.
Waskiewicz realized the dog wasn’t trying to hurt anyone and took him to the Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS). During the drive, the dog continued showing affection toward him and eventually curled up and fell asleep in the police car.
Waskiewicz was concerned about him, so he returned to the shelter over the following days to check on him. When nobody came forward to claim the dog, Waskiewicz decided to adopt him. He named him Bo, bringing him home just three days after their first meeting.
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#44
She looks so happy. The event happened in 2016 on a flight from New York to Manchester. Jack had paid about £2,000 for a first-class ticket because it was a special trip for him. Before the flight departed, he noticed Violet, who was 88 years old, sitting in economy class nearby. She told him she had never flown first class before. Jack decided to offer her his seat so she could experience it. Violet accepted and moved to the first-class cabin while Jack took her seat in economy. During the flight he checked on her and took a selfie with her to remember the moment. A flight attendant later shared the story on social media, explaining that Jack did not ask for recognition or compensation.
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#45
Tana Whelan and her husband, Paul, visited the Benton-Franklin Humane Society intending to adopt a single dog. But staff told them about Bruno and Ollie, two German shepherds who had formed a close bond while living at the shelter. Bruno had previously been adopted as a puppy before being returned when his owner became too ill to care for him, while Ollie had also spent a long time waiting for a home. The pair quickly became inseparable. When Tana met the dogs, she couldn’t bear the thought of separating them and immediately decided to adopt both. Shelter workers were stunned by the decision, saying it gave them “goosebumps.” The couple later renamed the dogs Poncho and Pretzel and say having the pair together helped them settle into their new home, where they continue to thrive side by side.
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#46
After learning he had terminal stage 4 prostate cancer and only 12 to 18 months to live, 55-year-old Doug Ruch made an extraordinary decision: instead of spending his remaining time at home, he would travel across the United States volunteering in all 50 states. Ruch, who had battled prostate cancer since 2021 and spent much of his savings on treatment, said the diagnosis forced him to reflect on his life. Feeling he had spent too many years focused on work and not enough on helping others, he launched a cross-country mission he calls “Dying to Serve.” Since setting out in March 2025, he has volunteered at food banks, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters and community organizations while driving thousands of miles across the country. His journey has inspired others to volunteer alongside him, and supporters have donated tens of thousands of dollars to help fund the effort.
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#47
Fishtopher was a chunky tabby cat at the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey. His adoption photo showed him crouched in his kennel with droopy eyes and a miserable expression, and his profile described him as “very sad and depressed.” The photo was shared online and quickly went viral because people felt sorry for the sad-looking cat. After the post spread, hundreds of people contacted the shelter wanting to adopt him, and some even lined up outside the shelter. He was adopted soon after by a new owner who took him to his forever home. Once he was living with a family, his appearance and behavior changed dramatically. The once-gloomy cat began looking bright-eyed, playful, and relaxed, almost like a completely different animal.
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#48
At a candy shop called Dulcería Las Caleñitas in Colombia. For about a year, a friendly dog named Laika had been visiting the shop almost every day. The owner regularly gave her food, attention, and a safe place to relax outside the store. One day, Laika arrived with a ginger-colored dog she had befriended. After receiving treats and affection for so long, she seemed to have decided to bring her friend along to enjoy the same kindness. The pair soon became regular visitors, often spending time together outside the shop in the sun while waiting for snacks and attention. The shop owner said she feeds any dog that comes looking for food, whether the animal appears to have a home or not. She explained that the work comes “from the heart” because it’s impossible to know which animals may be struggling. Her commitment went beyond feeding: she also personally took Laika to a veterinarian to be spayed to help prevent unwanted litters and reduce the number of dogs ending up on the streets. Although both dogs reportedly have homes, they continued returning to the candy shop because of the affection they received there.
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#49
That’s Amazing . A Japanese couple recently went viral online for a simple but thoughtful gesture during a trip on a bullet train in Japan. While riding the high-speed train, they noticed a tourist, Abdullah Ghazanfar, trying to photograph Mount Fuji through the window. Rather than staying in their original seats and potentially blocking the view, the couple joyfully ducked down and moved aside so the tourist could get an unobstructed shot of the scenic mountain.
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#50
Nick Kelble surprised girlfriend Hayley Roll by getting down on one knee while they waited to take a photo in front of Fiona’s enclosure during a visit to celebrate their first anniversary together. When the couple later looked through the pictures, they realized the famous baby hippo had pressed herself against the glass behind them, appearing to pose for the camera at the exact moment of the proposal. Roll said she was thrilled Fiona became part of their special day, writing on Instagram: “We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day.’
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#51
Brian Stanley, a dog owner in the United States, noticed his puppy Burger digging under the backyard fence to watch people walking past. To stop the digging, he cut a small hole in the fence so the dog could look outside without damaging the yard. The project really took off during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Brian was temporarily out of work, and his son was home from school. They noticed more people walking and biking past the fence because of the lockdown. Their first poster was a parody of the famous painting The Scream, which they renamed “The Bark.” When Burger pushed his head through the hole, he looked like the character in the painting. People walking past thought it was funny and began stopping to look at it. Encouraged by the positive reactions, Brian and his son started making more posters. Each poster used the hole in the fence so the dog’s head completed the image. Some designs were inspired by famous artworks, movies, and pop culture.
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#52
A homeless man in Thailand, known as Loong Dum, became known for his dedication to feeding stray cats, even though he had very little himself. Every day he sells limes on the street with a sign explaining that “profits will pay for stray cat food,” and he makes sure the cats eat before he does often skipping meals if necessary so they can be fed first. After the story spread on social media, animal lovers and locals began offering assistance some purchased limes to support his cause, others brought cat food and supplies, and some even helped with his personal care, such as giving him a haircut and clean clothes. Despite this support, Loong Dum continued selling limes and feeding the street cats because “they rely on him” and he considers them his family.
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#53
Cherilyn was expected to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management. However, she got in a motorcycle crash before she could complete one of the biggest milestones of her life. Her death devastated her family, who knew how hard she had worked to earn her degree. When graduation day arrived in June 2026, Cherilyn’s family attended the ceremony carrying a life-size standee of her dressed in her graduation attire. As the procession moved forward, her father proudly carried the standee in place of his daughter, allowing her to symbolically take part in the graduation march she had dreamed of. The University of Antique also posthumously recognized Cherilyn’s academic achievement, ensuring her years of hard work were honored despite her untimely death.
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#54
I’m definitely letting the Quokka in. At a restaurant on Rottnest Island, a sign is placed at the entrance asking customers not to let quokkas inside. The notice is there for a reason as Quokka’s are known for being friendly and curious, often wandering close to people and searching for food. Despite the warning, the animals frequently gather near doorways and occasionally slip inside when given the chance. Staff try to prevent this, as human food can be harmful to them and feeding them is discouraged. Feeding quokkas can make them sick, cause nutritional imbalances, and lead them to depend on humans instead of foraging naturally, which can harm their long-term survival.
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#55
Residents in a suburban Chicago neighborhood noticed something remarkable, a 10-year-old boy was guiding a blind deer around the area each morning before school so it could find patches of grass to eat safely. Because the deer couldn’t see well on its own, the boy walked alongside it, helping it reach fresh grass and avoid hazards like roads. Neighbors were so touched that one took a photo and shared the story online, and a local wildlife rescue was eventually contacted to bring the deer in for proper care. The boy wasn’t trying to tame or keep the deer as a pet he simply wanted to make sure it got enough food and stayed safe.
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#56
Three-year-old Brooklyn Andracke Illinois, had a special Thursday tradition. Every week, she would wait for the garbage truck to pass her home so she could wave to the driver, Delvar Dopson. When Brooklyn’s third birthday fell on a Thursday, she decided to share one of her birthday cupcakes with Delvar. Her mother stopped his truck, and Brooklyn nervously handed him the cupcake. Delvar told her mother that he also looked forward to seeing Brooklyn every Thursday. The following Thursday, Delvar returned with birthday gifts for Brooklyn. He had learned that she loved Frozen, so his wife made her a large basket filled with Frozen-themed toys, along with another set of activities for her to colour, paint and draw. Delvar later continued the kindness, including bringing gifts for Brooklyn’s younger brother and cupcakes for the family.
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#57
He deserves it. Beating leukemia takes a quiet, relentless kind of strength. It’s not just physical, but the will to keep going through exhaustion, fear, and uncertainty. Day after day, it means showing up, even when everything feels heavy. That is why it’s such an achievement to beat leukemia especially at such a young age proving a round of applause is greatly deserved to appreciate the survivors strength.
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#58
After finishing her job as a home health care worker, Anderson rushes home each school day to prepare more than 100 bagged lunches. She sets the meals out on a table in front of her house, where children stream in after getting off the school bus. The initiative, known as “Champ’s Teardrops,” began after Anderson noticed her children’s friends often came to her home hungry and saw other children asking strangers for money to buy food. Anderson initially paid for the meals herself, with her own children helping pack the lunch bags. She says some children return later in the evening because the food she provides may be the only meal they’ll have all day. Community donations and a GoFundMe campaign have since helped keep the program running, while Anderson hopes to one day expand the effort into other neighborhoods and open a free recreation center for local children.
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#59
In December 2018, a homeless man named César Gonçalves went to the Hospital in Brazil for medical treatment. While he was inside being treated for abdominal pain, his four dogs Bebê, Nick, Menina and Tico waited patiently at the hospital entrance, refusing to leave his side. The scene was noticed by hospital staff, who were moved by the dogs’ loyalty. The dogs stayed at the door the entire time their owner was being cared for, and staff even invited them inside so they could be with César and offered them food during the visit. After his treatment was done and he was all clear, César was discharged from the hospital, and the four loyal dogs happily left with him.
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#60
Smiling method worked. At the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, a young black Labrador named Burreaux stood out from other dogs because he would “smile” at visitors. Burreaux arrived at the shelter at just eight weeks old with his siblings after being rescued from animal control. He had a difficult start, even needing treatment for illness, but recovered and began interacting with people. Staff noticed that whenever someone spoke to him in a gentle, high-pitched voice or called him a “good boy,” he would pull back his lips into a wide, toothy grin. The shelter shared videos of his behaviour to help him get adopted. Shortly after, the attention helped him find a permanent home.
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#61
When Dylan Olivo was in first grade, he made his dad, Robert, a Pokémon-themed necktie as a Father’s Day gift. The tie, decorated with a hand-drawn Pikachu and Poké Balls, was carefully stored away for years. Then, when Dylan graduated from high school at age 18, Robert arrived at the ceremony wearing the same tie. Dylan said he was shocked to see the tie again, having forgotten that his father still had it. His dad wore it to symbolize how far his son had come since making the gift as a young child.
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