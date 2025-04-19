Should They Reboot The Men in Black Franchise?

In 2019, Sony tried to reboot the Men in Black franchise after it originally ended in 2012. That failed miserably. It wasn’t just the fact that Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were no longer the face of the series, but the writing was rather uninspiring and Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth just weren’t as compelling as the previous leads. Men in Black: International is far from a bad film, but given the love audiences had for the original Will Smith series, it desperately needed to prove that it could survive with the charismatic Oscar winner.
The series is an adaptation of the comics of the very same name. Men in Black was an extremely popular IP that was given a movie release several years later. An animated series shortly followed. Men in Black has been in pop culture for over 30 years. However, after the massive flop of International, the series has been radio silent since then. Should Sony seriously reconsider doing a reboot of the comic book series?
They Will Have To Overcome The Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones Problem
Will Smith’s image has been destroyed since the franchise ended for him in Men in Black III. Still, that doesn’t erase just how valuable him and Tommy Lee Jones were to the series. It was a perfect match: Jones as the straight laced and serious Agent K, with Will being the charismatic and outspoken partner Agent J. Their banter was hilarious and the chemistry was undeniable. Even in the more lackluster entries, the highlight of those films still remained Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.
The problem wasn’t that Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth weren’t Smith and Jones; but their characters just wasn’t as compelling as the previous leads. These two have nice chemistry together and are a joy to watch in the Thor films, but the script gives them a paint-by-numbers arc that doesn’t really allow them to standout.
It would be a mistake to try and recreate the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones dynamic, but Sony would definitely need to make such that the characters are a unique and fun, and that the right set of actors spearhead the potential reboot. I know this won’t be an easy task because Thompson and Hemsworth were held back because of the script. However, Men in Black II is considered the worst of the series and yet, Will and Tommy still managed to be engaging and wildly entertaining. A story is necessary, but so is finding the perfect actors.
The World Of Men in Black Is Quite Intriguing
The thing that makes Men in Black standout is that there is any other franchise like it. There’s plenty of films and television that involves aliens, but not in a buddy-cop manner. When the first film arrived, it was equals part gross, funny, and the very definition of escapism entertainment. The world of Men in Black has unlimited possibilities for different stories to be told. At the heart of are the agents leading the film, so it’s why the characterization and casting are so crucial.
Like I stated previously, International wasn’t a bad film. It was just a bland one. They were no new exciting elements that added to the mythology. It came across as your standard popcorn affair where all the pieces of something great were there. Sadly, those pieces never came together.
F. Gary Gray is an extremely talented director, and there’s no hint of style that could’ve really elevate this feature. Comics or no comics, there shouldn’t be a reason why the series couldn’t tap into the lore of Men in Black in an effective manner. Not everything needs to be a ten film spectacle, but the fact that International felt lazy and bland on the first outing is a serious cause for concern.
Should Men in Black Reboot?
There’s so much potential to do something interesting with this world, but Sony should wait another five years to do so. Further distance the reboot from the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones movies. Plus, it gives them an plenty of time to write a script, map potential story arcs for sequels (if it doesn’t bomb at the box office), and have a clear vision in mind over all. Men in Black is a unique series that hasn’t been milked dry just yet. If they can find the perfect angle that captures the spirit of the comics, yet add wrinkles that makes it feel fresh, then they’ll have a winner on their hands.
