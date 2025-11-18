Boss Backs Out Of Verbal Agreement, Loses It After Employee Does The Same Thing To Him

Whether you have a good boss or not is quite the lottery: you either get lucky or you don’t. One survey shows that 30% of American workers don’t enjoy working for their managers. A good boss is one who communicates what they want clearly, is flexible, and cooperative.
This man’s boss was not like that. Apparently, he was a believer in getting every, even the most minor, agreement in writing. He wouldn’t reimburse the employee for the $100 worth of tacos bought for his colleagues. So, when the time came to agree on another job, the worker gave him a taste of his own medicine.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of this story, u/ltsmobilelandman, and he kindly agreed to have a short chat with us. Read our conversation with the Redditor below!
This man’s boss went back on his word, telling him to “get it in writing” the next time
Image credits: SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)
So, when the boss came to him with another job, the worker hit him with a Uno Reverse card
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ltsmobilelandman
The revenge didn’t have any effect on OP’s employment opportunities; he still enjoys plenty of work
The OP tells Bored Panda he won’t spend any more of his money if he doesn’t have approval in writing
The r/PettyRevenge subreddit celebrates getting back at others in satisfying ways. Knowing this, u/ltsmobilelandman decided to share his story of how he dealt with a boss who went back on his word. “This particular work experience was so satisfying I wanted to share,” he simply told Bored Panda.
We asked u/ltsmobilelandman whether it was a common practice for him to get breakfast or other kinds of meals for his coworkers. “I wouldn’t say it’s normal but it’s certainly not irregular either. Everybody likes a good breakfast taco!”
He detailed how the deal about the breakfast tacos went down. “I was eating breakfast one morning at the county facility where I would later make the arrangement for tacos for copies. The supervisor remarked that they all loved those particular tacos, opening the door for me to make the offer, and they happily agreed.”
But after what the boss pulled, the Redditor says he won’t be doing anything like that again. “I won’t spend or agree to spend a nickel of my own money anymore unless I have a text message or an email approving the expenditure,” he told us.
Luckily, this won’t affect the OP’s job prospects. “My profession is very, very niche so I’ve got more options than him,” he wrote in one comment. “I’ve had no trouble finding work since then.”
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)
Verbal contracts can be legally binding but they can be difficult to prove
The saying “You should always get it in writing” can be true in many contexts. From whether you’re borrowing something from a family member or a friend to spending your own money on work-related things. Yet verbal agreements can sometimes be binding as well.
According to Davis Business Law, oral contracts can make business relationships seem more personal. It signals to business partners that you’re trustworthy and there’s no need for extensive unnecessary paperwork.
However, verbal agreements only work when everyone holds up their end. In this story, that obviously didn’t happen. “The problem with oral contracts is not their validity, it is their enforcement. As soon as there is a disagreement, enforcing an oral contract becomes an issue,” the experts at Davis Business Law write.
In most cases, it can be a “he said, she said” situation, but there are ways to prove the existence of a verbal agreement. Notes, emails, or text messages containing any information about the deal count as evidence.
Most law professionals, however, still recommend writing any important agreement down. “The beauty of a written agreement is that usually the terms are expressly set out in one document that has been signed by all the parties to the agreement,” Rachel Harrison, partner at Farleys Solicitors, writes. “If any disputes arise, then you can consider what the agreement says.”
In this particular case, it’s probably not worth going to court over the $100 worth of breakfast tacos. Still, it’s the principle that counts; few workers would probably want to work for a boss who goes back on his word so easily.
Image credits: Studio Negarin / pexels (not the actual photo)
People congratulated the worker on his perfectly executed petty revenge
Some people also shared similar stingy boss stories
