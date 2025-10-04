“Think You’re Adulting Right?”: Decide Where You Stand On 26 Everyday Skills

Can adults live without Google Maps? Or even without reading medicine labels? 🤔
Being an adult isn’t just about paying bills or holding down a job: it’s about having a toolkit of life skills that make life smoother. But let’s be honest: not all “adult skills” feel equally important. Some are essential, some are useful but optional, and some, well…Maybe we are doing fine without them. 💁♀️
We’ve put together a list of 26 skills that many adults are expected to know. Your mission: decide whether they are essential or unnecessary. 🤯
#1 It’s your turn to make dinner for the week. Can you plan the meals, shop, and cook them yourself?
Image source: Jack Sparrow, Maarten van den Heuvel
#2 A debate comes up about a new government decision. Do you understand how the branches of government work and what role they play?
Image source: Ramaz Bluashvili
#3 You need to send a birthday gift to a relative by mail. Would you know how to package it properly, address it, and pay postage?
Image source: Suzy Hazelwood , Liza Summer
#4 Your laundry basket is full. Should you know how to sort the clothes, choose the right programme, and get the washing going?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#5 You’ve just made a new social media account. Do you know how to adjust privacy settings, read terms, and manage screen time responsibility?
Image source: Edmond Dantès
#6 Your friend cuts their hand while cooking. Should you know how to handle it with basic first aid?
Image source: RDNE Stock project
#7 A sudden blackout leaves your home without power. Do you know how to handle the situation?
Image source: Julia M Cameron
#8 You’ve been feeling drained. Can you actually practice self-care?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Nathan Cowley
#9 You want to achieve something big next year. Can you set realistic goals for yourself?
Image source: Lum3n
#10 You find a job you want to apply for. Should you know how to write a resume and send an application confidently?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#11 A shelf in your room is wobbly. Could you fix it with basic tools like a screwdriver or hammer?
Image source: Dmitry Zvolskiy
#12 You’re at a party with people you don’t know well. Do you understand social boundaries and non-verbal clues?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#13 You’re hiking and your phone dies. Can you orient yourself?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#14 Your car gets a flat tire on the road. Is it important to know how to change it?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#15 Your bathroom tiles are grimy, and there’s dust behind your appliances. Is it important to know how to clean those deep?
Image source: Terry Magallanes
#16 It’s the end of the month, and bills are due. Is it important to have a basic knowledge of expense tracking?
Image source: Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#17 A bill arrives. Would you know how to pay online, by phone, or by post without trouble?
Image source: Ron Lach
#18 You need to contact your manager about a project. Can you write a clear, polite formal email?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#19 You come across a questionable article online. Do you know how to fact-check it?
Image source: olia danilevich
#20 You’re asked to explain an idea in a group. Should you know how to communicate clearly and politely?
Image source: Diva Plavalaguna
#21 You’re prescribed a new medication. Should you know how to read the labels?
Image source: Julie Viken
#22 Someone in your family has an emergency. Do you have a list of local contacts, like the hospital or police?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#23 The button on your favorite shirt falls off. Should you know how to sew it back on?
Image source: Pavel Danilyuk
#24 A big national election is coming up. Do you know the key issues, current events, and government decisions?
Image source: Tara Winstead
#25 You’re about to attend a wedding. Should you know how to iron or steam your clothes?
Image source: Photo By: Kaboompics.com
#26 You’re signing up for your first job’s benefit package. Should you know how to read insurance contracts (health, auto, home, or life)?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
