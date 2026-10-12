72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

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It’s a chaotic time in the global economy right now. Many people are worried about rising costs, extra expenses, and food affordability. But if you think it’s just you and your neighbors who have it bad, think again.

If you’ve ever been curious about what people around the world buy at their local supermarkets and what they end up paying, we’ve got you covered. We are featuring the freshest posts from the ‘What’s In Your Cart’ global community, whose members share photos of their groceries, along with the price tag. Some of the hauls are depressing, while others are quite impressive. Scroll down to satiate your curiosity.

#1 200 Canadian Dollars At Costco

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Insurance-2532

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

#2 Sainsbury’s – 2 Weekly Shop – 2 People – £168.25

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: firsttimebuya

#3 £183.40 From Asda & Lidl For Me And My Wife :)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MooseMint

Changing your spending and eating habits can be particularly tough. Not only are people generally resistant to change (don’t worry, that’s normal), but it also feels unfair to pay more for less. And many folks also tend to rely on small treats to keep their spirits up in tough times. But (some of) those tasty treats are what you’ll likely have to give up as food prices spike and you have to rebalance your budget.

There’s also the question of feeling shame for having to change how you eat.

Depression-era, recession-era, and wartime recipe content creator Kiki Rough recently told NPR that she has seen many people struggling with food costs at her day job, ranging from entry-level workers to corporate executives.

#4 £48 For Basic Necessities

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: More-Source7016

#5 Independent Bakery In Yorkshire, £20.20, Family Of 4

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: fleetwood_mag

#6 Happy To Be Criticised!! A (Nearly) Weekly Shop Waitrose £295.46

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Defiant_Sample3460

According to Rough, what matters the most here is changing your mindset and how you see your relationship with food insecurity.

“I honestly think that the most practical tip is giving yourself a mindset shift, because I know a lot of people right now who have shame about where they are in their lives, their financial situations, down to the food that they have access to. You need to not be ashamed that we are in a difficult economy.”

#7 Aldi UK – £42 Weekly Shop For 2 People

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious-Kiwi-8465

#8 Tesco UK £220

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: goodsean84

#9 Aldi UK, £65.07, 2 Adults

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: I_love_running_89

Meanwhile, grocery industry analyst Phil Lempert told NPR he expects frugal grocery practices to stick around.

“People are using shopping lists more than ever before. People are shopping more online, because they can compare prices easier. People are tired of getting ripped off on food prices.”

The expert added that Gen Z and millennial shoppers tend to care less about supermarkets’ “bells and whistles,” unlike the members of older generations.

“We’re never going to go back to shopping the old way,” Lempert noted.

#10 £160 Tesco Shop

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Funny_Tank8531

#11 Sainsburys £25, Uni Student

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Maths

#12 Waitrose £33 For One Week (One Person, M/22)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: YFWN

There are, broadly speaking, two main ways to adapt to financial instability. The first is to earn more. Ask for a raise or a promotion. Apply for better-paid jobs. Do part-time work or turn a hobby into a side hustle.

The second is to spend less. Cut back on necessary expenses. Dine out less, order less takeaway, and cook more food at home. Reduce food waste by only buying what you need and actually eating it.

But of course, always remember to focus on nutrition. Spending less on food is not an option if you’ll end up sacrificing your and your family’s health.

#13 £56 Weekly Shop For 23yo Student

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: fungusthefunghi

#14 M&s, 2 Adults 1 Toddler, 10 Day Shop, £167

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: LavenderAndHoneybees

#15 Munchies..£52.09

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MuggleJug

The BBC suggests that you buy store cupboard ingredients when they’re discounted. You can make quite a lot of basic recipes using dried foods (pasta, rice, noodles, oats, etc.) and tinned and bottled goods.

In the meantime, you can replace many frozen foods like fish, meat, vegetables, and fruit with frozen goods.

#16 £50 Weekly Shop For 4 Bloke

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Honest-Active5677

#17 ~£62 Tesco Shop For 1 Student, 1.5 Weeks

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: 80sMusicAndWicked

#18 £158.42 → £48.45 At Waitrose Tonight — Yellow Sticker Timing Paid Off (And £91 Flowers For £5!)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Flat_Cantaloupe_83

Meanwhile, premium cuts of meat can be expensive, so you can opt for cheaper sources of protein instead.

For example, beans and chickpeas are delicious and nutritious. Furthermore, cheaper cuts of meat can be nutritious, too.

And be aware of seasonal ingredient price fluctuations. Buy what’s fresh and local. And shop around for deals in your neighborhood.

#19 £39 From Lidl (Rabbit Not Included)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: BlueTortue

#20 Boyfriend’s Cart When I Ask Him For A “Lil Treat”. What Does This Say About Him? Price Wise Maybe Around £40

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: theweecleo

#21 This Week’s Grocery Haul – North Carolina, $212

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: softrotten

The ‘What’s In Your Cart’ subreddit recently celebrated 10 years of being active on the internet. Currently, the community unites 115k grocery shopping enthusiasts from around the globe.

This group is a place for people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets before checkout, as well as pics of their grocery hauls.

#22 UK – Waitrose – Weekly Shop For A Couple – £98.63

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MP4_26

#23 Single Mum + 13 Year Old Son – £152 Asda 🇬🇧 (2 Weeks-Ish)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Repulsive_Book2664

#24 Tired Uni Student – Sainsbury’s UK, £7.67

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Orange_Hedgie

The moderators warn that nobody should excessively criticize internet users for their shopping choices.

“Opinions on junk food, vegan food, meat, or any other topic are generally not appropriate here. Opinions are welcome, but anything framed as an attack on the poster or overly rude is not.”

#25 What Does My £30 Tesco Shop Say About Me?

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: peeschiz

#26 £21.99 Asda Shop

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: 1CharlieMike

#27 Sainsbury’s £6.04

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: OrmusI

Tell us what you think and what your own grocery shopping experience has been like, Pandas.

How has your grocery budget changed in recent months? How have your shopping habits shifted, and what products are you cutting back on, if any?

What are your go-to food budgeting tips that you’d be happy to share with us and your fellow readers?

Share your thoughts in the comments.

#28 22.37£ Waitrose

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: glenfuerte

#29 Tescos £56.21 22f Uni Student That Can’t Cook

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ButterflyOk1092

#30 Tesco £66, Young Couple For The Week

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist_Toe_6801

#31 My Family Doesn’t Understand Why I’m So Excited For This. So Thought I’d Find My People- Sainsbury’s

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: North-Try9826

#32 Ocado UK £202.23

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: goodsean84

#33 UK England Iceland Shop Single Person For 2 Weeks £119.73

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: LongjumpingTear3675

#34 Part 2- My Family Doesn’t Understand Why I’m So Excited For This. So Thought I’d Find My People- Same Sainsbury’s A Week Later

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: North-Try9826

#35 Single Mum + 13 Year Old Son – 🇬🇧asda £186 (2 Weeks-Ish)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Repulsive_Book2664

#36 Total £1.06 From Sainsbury’s!

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: rosecolouredbuoy

#37 £20.68 Weekly Shopping At Lidl

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: tedimoya

#38 Tesco Shop For One Person, £35.65 With Clubcard

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: PumpkinGloomy8912

#39 UK, Aldi, 1 Female Living Alone £50

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious_Ad_9372

#40 UK Single Person For 2 Weeks Iceland Shop £123.58

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: LongjumpingTear3675

#41 Weekly Shop, Student, £37.33

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Alfonsi26

#42 Single Adult, Lidl, £20

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Unusual-Profit4997

#43 Community Pantry Shop UK 1 Adult 2 Teens £2

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MisaManaged

#44 Total £2.10 From Sainsbury’s

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: rosecolouredbuoy

#45 1 Weeks Shop, £160 For Me And My Wife

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: rickfarmer87

#46 Weekly Shop For 1 Adult And 1 Tortoise, £34.63

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ExaminationKey1476

#47 Waitrose £19.26

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: glenfuerte

#48 Weekly Aldi Food Shop, Single Woman, £14.46

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ultimatethought

#49 Single Female, Monthly Shop, Ocado £119.52 (With £20 Voucher)

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Dependent_Device_612

#50 1 Week Shop For 1 – Aldi £72.97

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Plastic-Strategy-538

#51 £98 Student Shop, Tesco, For About 1.5 Weeks

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: fungusthefunghi

#52 Farmers Market, £87.85, 1 Person For 1.5 Weeks

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Super-Elderberry-351

#53 Aldi, First Shop For New Flat 1 Person £48

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: checkthisgram

#54 100(Ish) Items, £50.50 From Asda, UK

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: spacecadet06

#55 2 People, One Week+ As Some Batch

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Jumpy_Finance_7086

#56 £196.34 – 1 Person 31f With 3 Cats

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Subject_Eye5177

#57 £41.08 From Asda For 1 Person, 1 Week

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: UniqueWithATwist

#58 Butchers Meat Delivery,4-6 Weeks For 2 Adults & 1 Teen £108

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Particular_History50

#59 Uni Student £22.80 For 1 Week

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: nsx-y

#60 2x Uni Students For One Week – £64 From Sainsbury’s

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: Infamous-Eye8

#61 My Grocery Shop As A 16yo – £35.80

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: VanillaMilkshakex

#62 M&s £71 For 2 Adults For 2/3 Days

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: x-tcross

#63 M&s Weekend Shop – £111

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: EyeofAv8

#64 Single 27 Year Old Girl, UK. £48.74 At Asda, Should Last Me Two Weeks Easily

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: GSharma_

#65 £20 Of Processed Junk As A Uni Student LOL

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: ThrowAwayAAHHAAAAAA

#66 £30 One Week For One Person

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: RevolutionaryBid1287

#67 £30 From Home Bargains And Iceland

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: snazzycazzywazzy

#68 £2 At A Church As I Live In Assisted Housing As A Student !!!!

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: starimei

#69 £10.60 Aldi Manchester UK

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: vegan2638

#70 37(M) UK 🇬🇧 Weekly Sainsbury’s Shop – £49.30

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: romeo__golf

#71 Community Pantry £2 Donation. UK Feeding 1 Adult 2 Teenagers

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: MisaManaged

#72 16 Quid From Lidl, Sorted For A Week

72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

Image source: SchezwanOfAKind

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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