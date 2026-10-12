72 People Show How Much Groceries Cost In 2026 Where They Live And It’s Pretty Bad (New Pics)

It’s a chaotic time in the global economy right now. Many people are worried about rising costs, extra expenses, and food affordability. But if you think it’s just you and your neighbors who have it bad, think again.
If you’ve ever been curious about what people around the world buy at their local supermarkets and what they end up paying, we’ve got you covered. We are featuring the freshest posts from the ‘What’s In Your Cart’ global community, whose members share photos of their groceries, along with the price tag. Some of the hauls are depressing, while others are quite impressive. Scroll down to satiate your curiosity.
#1 200 Canadian Dollars At Costco
Image source: Ok-Insurance-2532
#2 Sainsbury’s – 2 Weekly Shop – 2 People – £168.25
Image source: firsttimebuya
#3 £183.40 From Asda & Lidl For Me And My Wife :)
Image source: MooseMint
Changing your spending and eating habits can be particularly tough. Not only are people generally resistant to change (don’t worry, that’s normal), but it also feels unfair to pay more for less. And many folks also tend to rely on small treats to keep their spirits up in tough times. But (some of) those tasty treats are what you’ll likely have to give up as food prices spike and you have to rebalance your budget.
There’s also the question of feeling shame for having to change how you eat.
Depression-era, recession-era, and wartime recipe content creator Kiki Rough recently told NPR that she has seen many people struggling with food costs at her day job, ranging from entry-level workers to corporate executives.
#4 £48 For Basic Necessities
Image source: More-Source7016
#5 Independent Bakery In Yorkshire, £20.20, Family Of 4
Image source: fleetwood_mag
#6 Happy To Be Criticised!! A (Nearly) Weekly Shop Waitrose £295.46
Image source: Defiant_Sample3460
According to Rough, what matters the most here is changing your mindset and how you see your relationship with food insecurity.
“I honestly think that the most practical tip is giving yourself a mindset shift, because I know a lot of people right now who have shame about where they are in their lives, their financial situations, down to the food that they have access to. You need to not be ashamed that we are in a difficult economy.”
#7 Aldi UK – £42 Weekly Shop For 2 People
Image source: Suspicious-Kiwi-8465
#8 Tesco UK £220
Image source: goodsean84
#9 Aldi UK, £65.07, 2 Adults
Image source: I_love_running_89
Meanwhile, grocery industry analyst Phil Lempert told NPR he expects frugal grocery practices to stick around.
“People are using shopping lists more than ever before. People are shopping more online, because they can compare prices easier. People are tired of getting ripped off on food prices.”
The expert added that Gen Z and millennial shoppers tend to care less about supermarkets’ “bells and whistles,” unlike the members of older generations.
“We’re never going to go back to shopping the old way,” Lempert noted.
#10 £160 Tesco Shop
Image source: Funny_Tank8531
#11 Sainsburys £25, Uni Student
Image source: Mr_Maths
#12 Waitrose £33 For One Week (One Person, M/22)
Image source: YFWN
There are, broadly speaking, two main ways to adapt to financial instability. The first is to earn more. Ask for a raise or a promotion. Apply for better-paid jobs. Do part-time work or turn a hobby into a side hustle.
The second is to spend less. Cut back on necessary expenses. Dine out less, order less takeaway, and cook more food at home. Reduce food waste by only buying what you need and actually eating it.
But of course, always remember to focus on nutrition. Spending less on food is not an option if you’ll end up sacrificing your and your family’s health.
#13 £56 Weekly Shop For 23yo Student
Image source: fungusthefunghi
#14 M&s, 2 Adults 1 Toddler, 10 Day Shop, £167
Image source: LavenderAndHoneybees
#15 Munchies..£52.09
Image source: MuggleJug
The BBC suggests that you buy store cupboard ingredients when they’re discounted. You can make quite a lot of basic recipes using dried foods (pasta, rice, noodles, oats, etc.) and tinned and bottled goods.
In the meantime, you can replace many frozen foods like fish, meat, vegetables, and fruit with frozen goods.
#16 £50 Weekly Shop For 4 Bloke
Image source: Honest-Active5677
#17 ~£62 Tesco Shop For 1 Student, 1.5 Weeks
Image source: 80sMusicAndWicked
#18 £158.42 → £48.45 At Waitrose Tonight — Yellow Sticker Timing Paid Off (And £91 Flowers For £5!)
Image source: Flat_Cantaloupe_83
Meanwhile, premium cuts of meat can be expensive, so you can opt for cheaper sources of protein instead.
For example, beans and chickpeas are delicious and nutritious. Furthermore, cheaper cuts of meat can be nutritious, too.
And be aware of seasonal ingredient price fluctuations. Buy what’s fresh and local. And shop around for deals in your neighborhood.
#19 £39 From Lidl (Rabbit Not Included)
Image source: BlueTortue
#20 Boyfriend’s Cart When I Ask Him For A “Lil Treat”. What Does This Say About Him? Price Wise Maybe Around £40
Image source: theweecleo
#21 This Week’s Grocery Haul – North Carolina, $212
Image source: softrotten
The ‘What’s In Your Cart’ subreddit recently celebrated 10 years of being active on the internet. Currently, the community unites 115k grocery shopping enthusiasts from around the globe.
This group is a place for people to share photos of their shopping carts and baskets before checkout, as well as pics of their grocery hauls.
#22 UK – Waitrose – Weekly Shop For A Couple – £98.63
Image source: MP4_26
#23 Single Mum + 13 Year Old Son – £152 Asda 🇬🇧 (2 Weeks-Ish)
Image source: Repulsive_Book2664
#24 Tired Uni Student – Sainsbury’s UK, £7.67
Image source: Orange_Hedgie
The moderators warn that nobody should excessively criticize internet users for their shopping choices.
“Opinions on junk food, vegan food, meat, or any other topic are generally not appropriate here. Opinions are welcome, but anything framed as an attack on the poster or overly rude is not.”
#25 What Does My £30 Tesco Shop Say About Me?
Image source: peeschiz
#26 £21.99 Asda Shop
Image source: 1CharlieMike
#27 Sainsbury’s £6.04
Image source: OrmusI
Tell us what you think and what your own grocery shopping experience has been like, Pandas.
How has your grocery budget changed in recent months? How have your shopping habits shifted, and what products are you cutting back on, if any?
What are your go-to food budgeting tips that you’d be happy to share with us and your fellow readers?
Share your thoughts in the comments.
#28 22.37£ Waitrose
Image source: glenfuerte
#29 Tescos £56.21 22f Uni Student That Can’t Cook
Image source: ButterflyOk1092
#30 Tesco £66, Young Couple For The Week
Image source: Specialist_Toe_6801
#31 My Family Doesn’t Understand Why I’m So Excited For This. So Thought I’d Find My People- Sainsbury’s
Image source: North-Try9826
#32 Ocado UK £202.23
Image source: goodsean84
#33 UK England Iceland Shop Single Person For 2 Weeks £119.73
Image source: LongjumpingTear3675
#34 Part 2- My Family Doesn’t Understand Why I’m So Excited For This. So Thought I’d Find My People- Same Sainsbury’s A Week Later
Image source: North-Try9826
#35 Single Mum + 13 Year Old Son – 🇬🇧asda £186 (2 Weeks-Ish)
Image source: Repulsive_Book2664
#36 Total £1.06 From Sainsbury’s!
Image source: rosecolouredbuoy
#37 £20.68 Weekly Shopping At Lidl
Image source: tedimoya
#38 Tesco Shop For One Person, £35.65 With Clubcard
Image source: PumpkinGloomy8912
#39 UK, Aldi, 1 Female Living Alone £50
Image source: Suspicious_Ad_9372
#40 UK Single Person For 2 Weeks Iceland Shop £123.58
Image source: LongjumpingTear3675
#41 Weekly Shop, Student, £37.33
Image source: Alfonsi26
#42 Single Adult, Lidl, £20
Image source: Unusual-Profit4997
#43 Community Pantry Shop UK 1 Adult 2 Teens £2
Image source: MisaManaged
#44 Total £2.10 From Sainsbury’s
Image source: rosecolouredbuoy
#45 1 Weeks Shop, £160 For Me And My Wife
Image source: rickfarmer87
#46 Weekly Shop For 1 Adult And 1 Tortoise, £34.63
Image source: ExaminationKey1476
#47 Waitrose £19.26
Image source: glenfuerte
#48 Weekly Aldi Food Shop, Single Woman, £14.46
Image source: ultimatethought
#49 Single Female, Monthly Shop, Ocado £119.52 (With £20 Voucher)
Image source: Dependent_Device_612
#50 1 Week Shop For 1 – Aldi £72.97
Image source: Plastic-Strategy-538
#51 £98 Student Shop, Tesco, For About 1.5 Weeks
Image source: fungusthefunghi
#52 Farmers Market, £87.85, 1 Person For 1.5 Weeks
Image source: Super-Elderberry-351
#53 Aldi, First Shop For New Flat 1 Person £48
Image source: checkthisgram
#54 100(Ish) Items, £50.50 From Asda, UK
Image source: spacecadet06
#55 2 People, One Week+ As Some Batch
Image source: Jumpy_Finance_7086
#56 £196.34 – 1 Person 31f With 3 Cats
Image source: Subject_Eye5177
#57 £41.08 From Asda For 1 Person, 1 Week
Image source: UniqueWithATwist
#58 Butchers Meat Delivery,4-6 Weeks For 2 Adults & 1 Teen £108
Image source: Particular_History50
#59 Uni Student £22.80 For 1 Week
Image source: nsx-y
#60 2x Uni Students For One Week – £64 From Sainsbury’s
Image source: Infamous-Eye8
#61 My Grocery Shop As A 16yo – £35.80
Image source: VanillaMilkshakex
#62 M&s £71 For 2 Adults For 2/3 Days
Image source: x-tcross
#63 M&s Weekend Shop – £111
Image source: EyeofAv8
#64 Single 27 Year Old Girl, UK. £48.74 At Asda, Should Last Me Two Weeks Easily
Image source: GSharma_
#65 £20 Of Processed Junk As A Uni Student LOL
Image source: ThrowAwayAAHHAAAAAA
#66 £30 One Week For One Person
Image source: RevolutionaryBid1287
#67 £30 From Home Bargains And Iceland
Image source: snazzycazzywazzy
#68 £2 At A Church As I Live In Assisted Housing As A Student !!!!
Image source: starimei
#69 £10.60 Aldi Manchester UK
Image source: vegan2638
#70 37(M) UK 🇬🇧 Weekly Sainsbury’s Shop – £49.30
Image source: romeo__golf
#71 Community Pantry £2 Donation. UK Feeding 1 Adult 2 Teenagers
Image source: MisaManaged
#72 16 Quid From Lidl, Sorted For A Week
Image source: SchezwanOfAKind
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