Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

As a painter, it must be pretty cool to realize that someone wants to buy your work. Unless, of course, you learn that someone actually already bought it, you don’t know where it is and it was sold for an amount way below its value.
An artist turned to the legal advice internet group after discovering that one of their paintings had been sold without their knowledge at a fraction of the listing price. The store owner would ignore their calls and claimed to not remember at all what had actually happened. So netizens rolled up their sleeves and did their best to help.
Finding that someone sold your property without your knowledge is “I need legal advice” territory
Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)
So one artist turned to the internet when their painting was sold off at 1/10th of its price
Zeynep Sude Emek/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The artist chatted with some of the commenters
Later, they shared an update
Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Readers had some ideas about what happened
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