Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

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As a painter, it must be pretty cool to realize that someone wants to buy your work. Unless, of course, you learn that someone actually already bought it, you don’t know where it is and it was sold for an amount way below its value.

An artist turned to the legal advice internet group after discovering that one of their paintings had been sold without their knowledge at a fraction of the listing price. The store owner would ignore their calls and claimed to not remember at all what had actually happened. So netizens rolled up their sleeves and did their best to help.

Finding that someone sold your property without your knowledge is “I need legal advice” territory

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

Anna Tarazevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

So one artist turned to the internet when their painting was sold off at 1/10th of its price

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

Zeynep Sude Emek/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

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The artist chatted with some of the commenters

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

Later, they shared an update

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

Ivan S/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

number34

Readers had some ideas about what happened

Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price
Artist Goes On A Hunt Of Their Own Painting After Shop Owner “Sells” It For A Fraction Of Its Real Price

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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