60 Psycho Moments From Partners That Made People Say: “Never Again”

There are so many horror dating stories that many men and women might have given up on dating altogether. In fact, according to a 2025 YouGov poll, 69% of Americans say they rarely or never go on dates anymore. However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t want to — only 30% claim they have no desire to.
Bad date experiences may be the biggest contributor to avoiding dating, but hearing horror stories from friends and acquaintances might even be a better deterrant. Bored Panda came across several online threads where people were sharing particularly terrible things their partners did — some of them so bad that they earned the title of “a psychopath.” If you want to see what real red flags in relationships look like, look no further and scroll away.
#1
One day I woke up to find all the men missing from my Facebook friends list. Including cousins and uncles. My ex didn’t think I’d notice.
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#2
We were riding the train home from a date. I look over and she’s logging in to her ex-boyfriend’s Facebook account. I asked her what she was doing and she straight up told me that she was logging in to her ex-boyfriend’s Facebook account. When I asked why, she said “I’m just checking up on him, I want to make sure he’s ok. He never changed his password”. Her checking up on him became reading through not just his statuses but also his private messages. I asked why she couldn’t just look at his profile normally, she said he blocked me. When I asked why she couldn’t just text him if it was that big of a deal, she said he blocked her number too. I had so many more questions, but she started getting pissed off and defensive and I still had a long train ride home, so I let it be.
Image source: DanHam117, Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash
#3
Maybe not a psychopath but certainly a sociopath.
So many little things to choose from…
Here’s one:
In order to walk from the bedroom to the kitchen, I had to walk through the living room. This involved me walking in front of the TV. I had to walk in front of it to get to the kitchen. I always did it super quickly, but I always got screamed at. Sometimes I would have to wait 20-30 min before I was allowed to walk past.
One day, while my husband was out (he’s my ex husband now) I decided to rotate the entire living room. I put the Tv on a different wall and moved the couch so it faced the TV. Basically the living room was exactly the same, just rotated 90 degrees. The living room was a square so it functionally made no difference, except now when I walked from the bedroom to the kitchen, I didn’t have to walk between the couch and the TV.
When my husband got home, he saw the living room, said nothing about it. We ate dinner and he watched TV as usual. Then we went to bed. The next morning he refused to get out of bed or talk to me. He refused to leave the house, go to class, go watch TV, anything. He would not say one word. I kept trying to get him to tell me what was wrong and he wouldn’t. For three solid days he only got out of bed to grab food or use the restroom. He would not talk to me, would not make eye contact, or acknowledge my presence. I was panicking thinking he was having some sort of episode. It might seem obvious now but I had no clue what I had done wrong.
At the end of three days he said he felt like I had adequately been punished for re-arranging the living room without asking. He even told me to keep it that way. It made more sense and he liked it better like that. He still had to punish me for what I did though.
Edit to answer some commonly asked questions:
1. Was he mentally ill? He was never diagnosed but I would assume something was certainly wrong with him.
2. Did he have autism? No. I have a masters degree in Special Education and am trained to recognize it. I can see how it might appear that way from one story but I can assure you that he did not have autism.
3. Why did you marry him/stay? Did you know he was bonkers? There were hints he was a bit of a jerk but I had no idea how bad it was or would get. I had very low self esteem and felt I deserved to be treated badly.
4. Don’t you know it’s a jerk move to re arrange furniture without asking? I guess so? I didn’t think about it. I most likely should have asked. I still do not think I deserved his reaction. I was just trying to problem solve and maybe didn’t think it over as much as I should have.
5. Did you get out? Yes. I caught him cheating on me for the 7th time and he stopped letting me leave the house because he was afraid I would revenge cheat or leave him. One day we had no clean clothes so I left to wash them at the laundromat. While I was gone he called me and told me if I didn’t come home he would leave the baby home alone. I rushed home. The next day I went to the laundromat and took the baby with me. He was arrested for warrants due to unpaid speeding tickets. While he was in jail I changed the locks and never let him back in.
6. Are you happy now? Yes. I’m remarried to a wonderful man. My daughter is 9 and very happy and healthy. She’s smart and my husband treats her like his own child.
7. Why didn’t you crawl across the floor to avoid walking in front of the TV? I was very pregnant.
8. Where is he now? He found another girl to mooch off of and mistreat. Knocked her up too. She kicked him out and he couch surfed for a while before becoming homeless in Cleveland.
9. Does he have full custody of your daughter? No I have sole custody and he wants nothing to do with her. He once told me he didn’t want her unless he could have me too.
Image source: halfwaythere88, rawpixel,com / Magnififc
#4
We are sitting at a restaurant. She ordered the chicken cordon blue, and a side of fries. She barely has taken a couple bites and she slams a fry down on the plate. She pushes the whole thing away and states: “That’s Not Ketchup. That’s Catsup.” Then proceeds to walk out the door.
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#5
Woke up one morning and she told me that she kept having dreams where I passed away. Then said the kicker, “And, I wake up happy.”
Engagement over shortly after that.
EDIT: Many many people saying. “That means she was happy you were alive, duh.” Uhh, no. That’s not what she meant.
Image source: Economy_Cactus, Dominic Sansotta / Unsplash
#6
My friend found a psycho. Met her at the bar and ended up taking her home. She decided it should be more than just a one night stand and suggested a date the following weekend. He obliges. Their first date was meeting her parents, where she told them how they were going to spend the rest of their lives together, where they were going to buy a house, the names of their two children etc etc. He dated her for about a month and after they broke up, she started stalking his friends, not him..his friends. She’d somehow find out where we would be and threaten us with law suits for ‘ruining her life’.
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#7
I was dating a girl that demanded I call every day.
She would hit me for “sitting wrong”
She once lashed out on me over a social media website that was popular in my country (Lunarstorm). You could see who went to look at you profile. She noticed that a lot of people from my hometown went to look at her profile. She was furious. She said that “You should talk about me enough so that people aren’t curious!”. When I said “Wouldn’t that make people more curious?”, she lost it and screamed at me.
She was hot. But crazy. I broke up with her and for years later she would sent me emails telling me I ruined her life. I met her on a train a couple of years later, she was with her new boyfriend. He looked like a whipped dog.
Image source: Erikavpommern, Blake Cheek / Unsplash
#8
Went out to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings one night with a few friends and I told her about this, see a couple of her friends come in and sit at a table near us and they never ordered anything. They just drank water and sat there, occasionally glancing at us.
After we’re done eating we walk outside and sure enough I see my girlfriends (ex now for obvious reasons) car in the parking lot. Her drivers seat was leaned all the way back and I could just barely see that she was in the drivers seat trying to hide. So I’m already kinda weirded out at this point so me and my friends leave and as soon as we back out, sure enough her car starts and backs out as well, she began to follow us through the parking lot. At this point I’m texting her asking her what’s going on but she kept saying she was with her mom hanging out.
Needless to say I ended things shortly after that.
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#9
She was just manipulative. Should’ve listened to her friend who warned me not to date her. But I did… twice. Just all sorts of stupid things to get me to buy her things. When I finally just closed her out of my life, she threatened to get her dad involved, she was in her mid-twenties, come on.
Then she bragged about using me for money to mutual friends. I don’t generally hold grudges, but for her, I made an exception.
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#10
Kept talking on the phone and texting his mother during the date. She passed years ago.
Image source: TheOneWhoCared, fxquadro /Magnific
#11
My ex-girlfriend would wake up in the middle of the night and wake me up just to accuse me of cheating on her.
Image source: Clovers23, gpointstudio / Magnific
#12
I’m male and she hit me on a regular basis, love makes you not see the bad sides and just shug stuff off, I finally saw that I needed to get out when I was crying one day on the floor.. I’ve come along way since then
Image source: lewwyle, engin akyurt / Unsplash
#13
Wanted me to text him my work schedule and then would call me on the work phone and wait in the parking lot for me to come out of work. Wanted to know how much was in each paycheck. One time I texted him my work schedule and he miss read it and freaked out non-stop for 6 hours searching for me called my whole family and was about to alert the Police. It was his own fault he miss read what I had texted him. I broke up with him in public because he would not believe it when I broke up with him in private. It was finally to the point where random people who were nearby were like “you just got dumped.”.
Image source: babeyribs, Getty Images / Unsplash
#14
When he told me. Had been dating this guy awhile and (I thought) things were going really well. I’ll never forget the day because he took me to see Aladdin. We get back to my place and everything’s normal. We’re conversing and suddenly he gets this weird look in his eyes. He says, ‘I can’t see you anymore. I’m afraid I might hurt you.’ I’m thinking hurt, like cheat on me, you know – psychologically. I kind of laughed and told him not to worry I was a grown up and whatever happened we could try and work it out. His voice changed and he looked even worse and said, ‘You don’t understand. I’ve been having these dreams where I hurt you. I mean really hurt you.’ Then, he jumped off the couch and ran out the front door. Never saw him again. Never tried to call him cause it really shook me up. I guess I should be glad it stopped there. He just seemed so normal up to that point.
Image source: spacednlost, Getty Images / Unsplash
#15
It was a normal Sunday evening. My ex-husband had been without a job for going on a few years now. He was well aware of the fact that I had to approve several dozen employees’ time-cards before Monday so I could submit payroll. I did this every Sunday evening for three years and the process takes about an hour and a half.
Another thing that was common was that he was an alcoholic with a very bad temper. Apparently this evening he had some severe issues with me completing my employees’ time-card approvals after I had spent an hour cooking him and my son dinner. So I’m sitting there on the floor of my living-room because I couldn’t afford a couch because I was dirt poor. As I’m eating dinner and working all I hear is him yelling at me to put down work and pay attention to him. Before I could say, “I’m almost done, just a few more moments” he comes up to me with a full plate of food, takes a huge bite of tilapia, chews it up nice and good then spits it out all over my face……keyboard and all. I was in complete and total shock. I couldn’t believe the man that I was married to would spit food in my face and all over my work. I just sat there in awe of it all.
I am so glad that piece of trash is out of my life.
Image source: Cognito, Ashish_Choudhary / Pixabay
#16
Was seeing a girl for a while I thought I really hit it off with, We were into the same stuff, etc. but something in my gut was telling me something was off, so I broke it off and tried to remain friendly with her.
Found out later from her roommate that she was playing a long con with me and was only pretending to be into everything I liked in an attempt to domesticate me. Also learned once I broke things off she got so angry she smashed a shot glass against their door, and when her roommate went to sweep it up said “No, leave it. Those are the shattered pieces of my heart.”
Safe to say I have no regrets and have never doubted my gut instinct since.
Image source: FishoftheNorth, martycanstay / Unsplash
#17
Laying in bed one night after a fight (most likely over something trivial), my girlfriend fell out of the bed; Maybe she rolled out, but it seemed like a fall. She then stood up, and started running into walls. Bloodied herself up real good, and I couldn’t get her to stop.
Downstairs neighbor heard the commotion and called the police. Police show up, and see her sitting on the couch all bloody. Police become very interested in me. I try to explain to them she is running herself into the walls… they do not believe me (who in their right mind would?). Fortunately for me she stands up and runs across the room, right into a wall, practically knocking herself out.
Police provide me an escort to the hospital (still don’t trust me I suspect). After the hospital staff take her into the back by herself (to ask her if I was hurting her, I’m sure) they allow me in the back room. While waiting she gets out of bed and grabs a bunch of gauze from the cabinet and starts wiping the floor with it. I ask her what she was doing, and she tells me that she is cleaning the floor so the fish can see out of it.
During her 2 month stay on the top floor of the hospital I continued to visit her.
Image source: QuinicAcid, Blake Cheek / Unsplash
#18
We meet at the bar scene. Hell I love a good drink and she did too. I could finish a 5th of vodka in an evening and so could she. Granted she weighed 135 lbs . She would stay the night a lot we would jacuzzi and drink or watch movies and drink. Then I would wake up to her pouring shots at 5 am in the bedroom. Well I decided to reduce the amount of alcohol I had in the fridge or else she would be drinking most of the day. One morning I was out of alcohol she demanded I take her to the store and get her a 4loko. I was already running late for work and tried to take off. Well she was just wearing her robe and jumped in the passenger side and wouldn’t leave until I got her a 4loko. I passed the nearby 711 and she got pissed and threw my car in park as I was going 40 mph.. Crazy hot scale was true on that one. 9 hot 10 crazy.
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#19
He invited a bunch of people over to hang out by his fire pit one evening so I could meet his friends.
I managed to hit it off with a few of his guy friends (same taste in movies, etc – no flirting whatsoever).
As the last person was leaving, he and I were standing in the backyard by the gate. He grabbed my by the belt loop and pulled me towards him. I thought he wanted a hug. He didn’t.
Turns out he was unhappy that I hit it off with his friends because now they might steal me from him (wut?) but this was all my fault (again… wut?). He had a large stick he had pulled from the fire (maybe about an inch diameter) in his hand. He wasn’t pulling me close. He was pulling my pants away so he could “brand” me with the still red-hot stick I hadn’t noticed in a place no one would see.
I still have the scar, but I don’t have him.
Image source: TheDreadedLorax, magnific / Magnific
#20
When in the shower he casually mentioned he had 2 kids (dating for a month), was 14 years older than me (not 5) and his kids mom had a restraining order on him. Before this he was just a slightly eccentric hippie with a kind heart and a love for spontaneity and bike trips.
He ended up pouring patchouli oil all over my door (its a love oil), leaving cursed voodu eggs on my porch and sabotaged my bike so when I went down a steep hill the brakes fell off and the bike crumbled (he had just returned it).
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#21
When we went to my uncle’s house so I could say bye to him for the last time (cancer), and when we left my husband was upset that I hadn’t paid attention to him while we were there.
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#22
When he hit 90mph on a side street to teach me a lesson. From that moment on, I was getting out of that relationship. He didn’t care for me or anyone else on that street. He only cared that his ego was hurt.
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#23
My neighbor stuck his head into my garage to tell me his 98 year old mother had passed away. She was a lovely woman and was my neighbor for years.
My gf at the time threw a fit because I didn’t introduce her to my neighbor. I even tried explaining it didn’t seem like the appropriate time for introductions when he was grieving and wanted to share the news of her passing and funeral dates. She wasn’t having it. I found that, troubling and odd.
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#24
He’d get out his guns and (with the safety on) point them at me and go “Bang!” And when I’d jump, he’d laugh and laugh and say, “that’d be funny if the safety was off, wouldn’t it? Wouldn’t it?”
And then the next day he’d gaslight me and tell me he didn’t do anything of the sort the night before. He was the king of gaslighting. It got to the point where I was seriously doubting my own sanity because he would deny everything.
Image source: buttononmyback, Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash
#25
I was the psycho, actually. In the sense that I had a literal manic psychosis and I was my poor exes first serious relationship. Bipolar disorder at full blast is not pretty. I really hope I didn’t scar her too much. We’re still friends to this day but I know I have a big disclaimer to announce if I get serious with someone again.
Image source: Lashmush, Getty Images / Unsplash
#26
Not me but happened to a friend – his GF had been taking trips to a specific city for months because her mother had been diagnosed with lupus and apparently needed a lot of care. One day, before leaving for another trip to go see her mother, she broke up with my friend because she felt she “was being a bad gf and couldn’t devote enough time for him.”
My friend takes it like a champ and wishes her the best. She even leaves the door open for a possible continuance of their relationship once her mother gets better. She even spends that weekend texting him about how hard it was to take care of her mother and how she had gotten no sleep because she spent the night at the hospital. This whole time my friend is being crazy supportive and texting her studies on lupus and all this other stuff.
A few days later my friend is randomly checking his FB and sees one of those 360 degree panoramic pictures posted by someone that he knew had also had a fling with his ex. The picture was taken at popular music festival that happens to be around the city his ex’s mom lived, so my friend pans around and… yup, there’s the ex, partying it up.
Turns out instead of visiting her sick mom she had gone to this music festival instead and hooked back up with this guy. He found pictures of her there all weekend which means she was at the festival *the whole time*, and all that texting about being at the hospital was complete BS. He’s not even sure if her mom ever even had lupus and she was just hooking up with this guy for months.
He immediately confronted her and her response was to just ghost him. Absolutely insane. My friend wasn’t even that angry – he mostly just felt sad for her. She could have just broken up with him months ago but instead decided to launch a massive campaign of lies so that she could eat her cake and have it too. I really wonder if she feels any remorse about it at all.
Edit: since this kind of blew up, I want to add just a few things: my friend has started going to therapy and is doing really well. He knows he’s going to have some latent trust issues moving forward and he wants to nip those in the bud ASAP. I’m really inspired by how emotionally well he’s taken this situation.
Image source: DepressedBard, Globelet Reusable / Unsplash
#27
He threw me across the room by my neck. Then proceeded to threaten that he would accuse me of attacking him if I were to tell anyone.
Edit: After reading the comments I thought perhaps I should add some more information here.
• I have been to the police about this they have charged him and the case is working it’s way through the judicial system now.
• He supported his threat with self-inflicted injuries.
I trust the system in my country to reveal the truth of that night and respond accordingly despite his best efforts to undermine that trust with his threats.
Image source: A-LC, KamranAydinov / Magnific
#28
When I noticed a injured bird on the ground, he walked over picked it up and threw it against a wall. I walked away and never spoke to him again.
Edited to include he was laughing after the fact.
Image source: Vetoallthenoms, wirestock / Magnific
#29
He sent me to pick up a present he got for his friends baby shower at Kids R Us. I went there and asked for it and they said they didn’t have an order. I called him and gave my phone to the cashier. After a moment she gave the phone back to me saying, “I will not be talked to like that” I was so confused. She said he was very rude to her and refused to help me. I left the store.
When I came home he denied being rude to her and got mad at me for taking her side. Later he told me I had ruined everything and we wouldn’t be going to the baby shower and that his friend was very upset.
I was confused and felt awful so I called his friend to apologize. She had no idea what I was talking about. I realized he lied about the whole thing to make me feel like a bad person and it made me realize he was gaslighting me our entire 3 year relationship. Making me feel bad about things he made up to make me feel crazy.
Edit: I’m a guy btw lol and yes I did say he gas lighted me.
Image source: wittysnhere81, magnific / Magnific
#30
We were eating dinner at a restaurant. He got up and started yelling threats. Stuff like “I’m gonna shoot down all of your windows!!” It was because he caught a waiter glancing at me.
He also tried to hit me, claimed he was younger (he hid his ID from me – I realized why later on), lied about pretty much everything and hid unregistered guns at his house. He was shady as hell. Left him after he kicked our kitten out of anger. Took the kitty with me.
Man young me was dum
People assume that I don’t know guns don’t need registration in USA so I have to edit: I’m not from USA and it’s illegal to possess unregistered weapons here
Image source: anon, shotprime / Envato
#31
Spat on, kicked, punched, hit, degraded, insulted. Cheated on. I was trapped as I was living with her in another country, having moved down there to be with her. I had a job. I didnt want to leave her bc then she wouldnt be able to pay the rent. I also couldnt just pack up ALL of my things and leave. Until I finally did, and just left the stuff that wasnt important.
Image source: Yurt_TheSilentQueef
#32
I went for a shower and he was in my college bedroom along with my phone, came back to him saying he’s leaving and was visibly upset. I asked what was wrong and it turned out that he had looked through my phone while I was gone. He went into my deleted pictures and saw a picture of my male housemate that I had deleted along with more in order to free up space on my phone. He knew my housemate and knew we were friends (very platonic) and yet this caused a huge fight about him believing I was cheating. Tried to break up with him then but he changed completely and begged me not to.
Been free of him 2 years now and I’ve never been happier!
Image source: cwinty
#33
An ex of mine was pretty controlling and showing psycho behaviour for a long time but I largely passed over it thinking I was happy (I wasn’t). She then got too drunk one night, hit me to the point I had bruises and blamed it on me the next day.
Noped outta there after that.
Image source: DevilInHerHeart_
#34
When he said to me “I ran over a little orange cat that looked just like yours!”.
Image source: elfishawol
#35
Driving a girl home from a nice date, she started crying right before we got home. I asked what was wrong and her response was “This is who I am, I’m drama”.
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#36
When him cheating and getting caught was some how my fault. After that he harassed me and threatened my life multiple times. All because he cheated and I found out 😂 Like how is that my fault? Your side girl showed me the proof!
Image source: HerSpirit94
#37
I should have realized when it happened, but he laughed in my face when I accidentally hit a small wild animal with my car and was sad about it :’).
Image source: EmotionalLeave779
#38
He looked me straight in the eyes and lied about something very serious (related to our kids safety) and I had this moment where we were staring into each others souls not speaking for a couple minutes just staring and he knew that I knew who he really was and I think it freaked us both out. We’re not together anymore.
Image source: Apprehensive-Ad9229
#39
When she openly cheated on me with my best friend, maxed out all her credit cards and tried to get me to max out mine and went off when I refused.
Image source: WillingnessKnown9693
#40
We had a lovely beach date where I was laughing and he took photos of me. He suggested we go to Costco and I said sure!
I bought hotdogs for us. We went back to my house. He wouldn’t stay over because he had a very jealous mother. (That’s another story.)
The next day he flips out and tells me that he *didn’t* have any fun. He said I was supposed to notice. But he was smiling?!
And then he yelled because I bought him a hotdog, and he wanted a real dinner.
Image source: FlightOwn6461
#41
Oh! I was married to him. We were arguing in his car and he decided to drive like a maniac so I demanded that he pull over and let me and the kids out
He let us out, waited until I was a good bit in front of him, and then drove up in a good clip and opened his car door and hit me with it
Tore my leg wide open. I had to lean on my 6 yr old daughter to get me home and into the house..cut open my pant leg and pack the wound before driving myself to the hospital.
Still have the scar some 30 yrs later. Super fun times….
Image source: Polarbones
#42
First sign was when he put his arm around my neck and closed off my air supply in his sleep. Second was when I found an iPhone hidden recording everything I did. And how he seemed to know everything I did or who I spoke to or where I went. After we broke up I found my fender pulled up where I think he had a tracker hidden.
Image source: Master-Respond2456
#43
When he’d punch himself in the face so many times and cry everytime he did something hurtful then yell at me with blacked out eyes the next second 😭😭.
Image source: TomatilloFar4552
#44
When we were driving home from a ceremony where I got an award and instead of congratulating me, he told me how much hearing people say nice things about me made him feel bad about himself
Somehow that stands out even more in my memory than him punching holes in walls.
Image source: Standard_Vero
#45
We had an argument via email about me supposedly constantly cheating on her. Little did i know whenever i sent her a humorous email from work, she would keep all email addresses in the email chain. She responded by forwarding our argument to the entire list she had gathered, half the company. I get phone calls from corporate interstate asking wth, managed to save my job by saying i didnt know she went through my home computer where i legitimately forwarded the emails to to get all the addresses. Her excuse was “I was just protecting my interests”… this is the same girl that plainly said she would have no hesitation sleeping with a man if she wanted to if he was married.
Image source: Revolutionary-Cod444
#46
We broke up – I was upset. his only comment was “how come you can’t be happy for me?! I’m getting everything I ever wanted!”
Everything he ever wanted was to sleep with anyone and everything that wasn’t me apparently.
Image source: bad_vinca
#47
When she hid my keys and shoes when I was packing a bag to leave her, after she put hands on me. Tried to convince me that I hid the keys, and was telling me to hit her back every time she hit me. Blocking doorways with her body. I couldn’t move her without hurting her, so I didn’t. She was smiling the whole time. Was able to eventually get away from her long enough to call the cops.
Image source: Temporary_Slip3778
#48
He made a Facebook post saying he was thinking about breaking up with me, so I broke up with him. Then the idiot burned himself at a bonfire and when I went to visit him after he got out of the hospital he was being a jerk… Because I broke up with him 🙃.
Image source: mementomoribarbie
#49
While driving her sister and me to their family home for Thanksgiving, she became convinced that a random truck in front of us was intimidating her. In an attempt to “teach them a lesson,” she sped up and repeatedly cut in front of the truck, brake-checking them on an open highway. Throughout this, her sister and I pleaded with her to calm down.
Image source: Damn8ti0n
#50
When he waved around the hunting knife he apparently kept on his side of the bed and made a point to tell me how sharp it was and pointed out that he locked the bedroom door every night, which I previously didn’t realize somehow.
Image source: Tiny_Technology2591
#51
When he took our 4 month old for a drive so I could take a nap and when he texted me asking if I want to go to dinner I said no I’d rather not because he had taken zero accountability for slamming things and yelling the night before (about cleaning his own mess)
He decided then, via text, that he would not be coming home with our baby but moving back to his parents house that day. When I begged him to come home he told me I needed to stop freaking out, I could see her the day after tomorrow and “look, this is going to be a 50/50 deal whether you like it or not”.
He went to court the next day and filed a split custody position and then informed me I could not see her until I signed a legal agreement. The court date was 5 weeks away. She was still nursing every 2-3 hours. He said “she does fine with formula”. When I continued to beg him to bring her home he said I’m going to keep contact to a minimum unless there’s something you need to know before our court date. Then radio silence.
Anyway I filed an emergency petition and got her back two days later. When we tried to reconcile, I brought all of this up. I wanted to work through it and move forward. He got so angry his face was red, and told me he stood by what he did, that it was best for our baby, and he wouldn’t apologize. I showed him deep scratch marks on my wrist from when he told me via text I couldn’t see my baby for 5 weeks (I was hysterical). He simply said “you can’t put that on me.”
He did all kinds of other fun things but that’s probably the worst. Right up there with yelling at me to get my life together 9 days postpartum because I raised my voice.
Image source: OpenCalm
#52
Went out, got hone to her knowing how much I spent as she was checking my bank account online.
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#53
It really wasn’t obvious. My first long term boyfriend after all and I was younger than I am today.
Started with just weird little quirks. Once he got into doing something I’d be ignored even if he had asked me around. Not psycho but weird.
Then when I had plans he’d guilt me into cancelling them and doing something with him.
Loads of isolating stuff like that, to the point that I was almost always with him and he’d be monitoring what I was doing otherwise, looking through my phone etc. My friend once kissed me on the cheek in front of him to take the mick and he laughed at the time, only to shout at me later. Different faces for different people.
But it built up so I didn’t really see the point when he went from attentive boyfriend to my sole keeper.
Luckily for me, one day he just seemed to lose interest. Like a switch had been flicked. Hurt at the time to be suddenly dumped without reason but I’m glad for it in retrospect.
Idk if it’s related but about half a year ago he was diagnosed as schizophrenic. Not sure of the specifics but he’s on the spectrum there.
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#54
When he strangled me…twice.
And acted like it never happened. Both times.
I was just…. overreacting or some chit according to him.
Oh and when he put a blow torch inches away from my face for telling him no I could feel the heat x.x.
Also never happened according to him.
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#55
I was screaming in pain from a sudden injury and they got annoyed that I was blocking their path.
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#56
I said I was leaving when I found out he was lying about not being in contact with his ex for “years” (it was hours), and he snatched my keys and threw them over 60ft and got them stuck in a tree so I couldn’t drive home. I didn’t leave then unfortunately and things progressed to strangulation, etc.
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#57
She very seriously said “It’s not my problem if I get pregnant, I just go out and get pregnant, it’s the guy’s fault”.
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#58
The smile she would have on her face when I would be enduring any sort of misfortune.
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#59
When she burned my clothes lol.
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#60
She was never violent but she told me once that she saw people, especially people she has dated, as puppets to play with. I’ve never heard someone say that openly on anything other than like…tv lol.
She also really seemed to struggle with empathy generally and would try and pretend it was universal.
Image source: SunnydaleHigh1999
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