Shivon Zilis Sparks Furious Backlash After Airing Her Breakup With Elon Musk In A Bombshell Post

Shivon Zilis, 40, a Canadian technology executive and Director at Elon Musk’s Neuralink, had been romantically involved with the billionaire since 2016 after meeting through OpenAI.
Musk and Zilis share four children: fraternal twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in 2024, and youngest son Seldon, whose birth was announced in early 2025.
Although their relationship only came to light during Musk’s 2022 $134 billion court case against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman, it has since fueled significant debate because of their overlapping high-profile professional ties.
However, those against the romance no longer have to worry, as Zilis shared a lengthy social media post announcing their breakup.
But now she has faced new scrutiny for “airing dirty laundry out in public” for all to see.
“Living your personal life out on social media is the worst thing you can do,” one user said.
Shivon Zilis wrote an emotional post announcing her breakup with Elon Musk
On October 1, reports emerged that Elon Musk has unfollowed Shivon Zilis on X (Twitter), making netizens suspicious that something was wrong between the couple.
Some speculated it was tied to Musk’s return to the US federal government to co-lead a 120-day Pentagon initiative called Project Meridian.
Hours later, Zilis cleared the air herself, revealing they’d broken up. Her tweet heavily suggested that Musk had unexpectedly initiated the split.
“It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” she started.
“I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness.”
She called Musk a “troubled soul” who lives a “militant existence” and claimed that she and their kids were his “safe space.”
“I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly,” she continued.
“I’ve loved him more than life itself, and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life.”
Zilis making text messages from Musk public sparked intense backlash
Zilis went on to say that she was “beyond grateful” for their four children and hoped to be “great friends and co-parents” with Musk.
She ended the post by saying, “I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. Godspeed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you.”
While many found her post “cringe” and “unappetizing,” the screenshot she attached of one of their recent conversations drew far more criticism.
In the DM, dated September 24, Zilis tells Musk, “It was really wonderful to see you for breakfast. Love you very much.”
“Love you too,” Musk responds, then says he would have invited her to the White House state dinner Donald Trump hosted for Chinese President Xi Jinping if he had known significant others were included.
“Aw, that means so much to me. Thank you,” Zilis writes back.
“You wrote an entire dissertation on being his safe space, nurturing him, and giving him a place of calm and love, then attached screenshots of his private messages,” one annoyed netizen commented.
Another said, “This feels like a total lack of self-respect. Remember, your behavior has an impact on many young girls in tech.”
Netizens continued to blast Zilis for “betraying” Musk’s trust
Zilis’ post prompted a heated discourse, where both supporters and detractors of Musk weighed in on the situation.
“It is sad that your private life has to be explained to the public,” one added, as users piled on Zilis.
“I’m not sure what’s more insane behavior. Breaking up with the mother of your children and then unfollowing them on X, or the mother of your children then using an unfollow bot post to announce the breakup,” said another.
A third said, “Elon Musk, what are you thinking? You have a woman who actually seems to love you, not your money! I think you are a genius, but this is not your brightest decision!”
“He left another mother of multiple of his children? Hm, it does become more and more difficult to believe he is a light to the world when he can’t be a light to his spouse and children,” a fourth chimed in.
“This is like Brad and Angelina [Jolie] breaking up for people who know what a large language model is,” another joked.
The court case revealed that when Musk left OpenAI’s board in February 2018, Zilis continued communicating with both Musk and OpenAI executives. A text exchange presented in court showed her asking Musk whether she should remain close to OpenAI to keep information flowing.
Zilis also said she decided to have children with Musk around the end of 2020, when he told her he would “be happy to make a donation.” They now have four children together.
“You can still delete,” one netizen suggested
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