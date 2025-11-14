Meet Marnie, An 18 Y.O. Instagram Dog-Star With Almost 2 Million Followers And Friends Like Taylor Swift And Demi Lovato

It’s not difficult to argue that animals are, perhaps, the most favorite thing of all the internauts. Especially the cutesy cats and adorable dogs with distinct features or just a general joyful attitude, as the likes of the late Grumpy Cat and Venus the Two-Faced Cat showcase. One of such animals, beloved by the internet, is Marnie, an absolutely adorable pet dog with a funny facial expression.
Marnie always has her tongue out and looks youthful for her solid age, full 18 years! Another characteristic this silly dog is famous for is her permanent head tilt to the left, which is a result of vestibular disease. The famous dog has almost 2 million Instagram followers and is beloved by many. And we surely can see why!
The owner uses their cute dog’s popularity to advocate for the adoption of senior dogs. “Senior rescue dogs are known for being especially grateful and loyal to their new owners for giving them a second chance on life, and Marnie lives every day exemplifying this joy and gratitude,” Marnie’s website description explains. It also states that Marnie is the most popular rescue dog on Instagram. “If you see her in the streets of NYC, please say hi,” her bio concludes.
More info: Instagram | marniethedog.com
