“She’s Gone Too Far”: Sharon Osbourne Fans Left Speechless By Her New Look

Sharon Osbourne didn’t go unnoticed when she attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium.
The former X Factor judge was approached by a fan who asked her to recreate a memorable 2007 audition from the ITV singing competition.
The 71-year-old was filmed impersonating contestant Rachel Lester, a Welsh singer who claimed she was a “10/10” performer and could sing “better” than Prince, Cyndi Lauper, and Madonna. Despite her overwhelming confidence, Rachel didn’t make it past the audition stages.
While some netizens were amused by Sharon’s reenactment of the scene, others focused on her appearance, noting that she looked “unrecognizable” in the video.
“It’s Sharon’s voice… but not the face!” a TikTok user wrote.
“Awww Sharon you didn’t need anything done to ya face you were just fine the way you were,” another commenter said.
“SHARON!!!!!! …What have you done???” a third person exclaimed, while another person added, “Sharon always had the best work done but now she’s gone too far.”
“If you didn’t say that was Sharon Osbourne, I would not have known that was Sharon Osbourne,” an additional user said.
The former talent competition judge recreated a memorable audition from The X Factor
However, others defended the English TV personality, speculating that the change was due to her negative experience with Ozempic.
In an interview with The Guardian, Sharon opened up about her struggles with body image and revealed that she took Ozempic to aid in weight loss. The antidiabetic medication had undesired effects, as she ended up losing 42 lbs (19 kilos) in just four months.
“I’ve finally become more accepting of my body, my looks. I’m through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff,” Sharon said, revealing that she has stopped using Ozempic.
“I lost three stone in four months. Too much. I now weigh seven stone and can’t put on weight.”
The medication made her feel nauseous and suppressed her appetite. According to research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the side effects of Ozempic include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and gastroparesis.
The drug is an antidiabetic medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and hasn’t received FDA approval for external purposes.
“The doctors can’t figure it out,” she told Woman Magazine when asked why she can’t put on any weight despite not taking Ozempic. “But I think it’s just because I’m getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off.”
Sharon has spoken candidly about her struggles with body image in the past, which resulted in her losing 42 lbs (19 kilos) through Ozempic and undergoing several cosmetic procedures
Sharon told the Daily Mail in January 2024 that she has undergone several cosmetic procedures, starting with a brow lift and facelift.
“I had liposuction on my neck and had it lifted, too. I had my breasts lifted, my arms lipo-ed, and my tummy tucked. I had my bum lifted and implants inserted.
“Then I had a face-lift three-and-a-half years ago, but the guy messed up. I was left with one eye higher than the other. It took a year to put it all right. I frightened myself with what happened.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look. But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this, but I’ve learned my lesson. This is me. It’s finally time to leave well alone.”
