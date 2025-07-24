This Shelter Takes Dogs Out For ‘Puppuccinos’ To Find Them New Homes

Shelter dogs tend to lead quite depressing lives waiting for their forever human to come and pick them up, so the Kitsap Humane Society in Washington is taking their pooches for coffee to make them feel better.
The shelter’s volunteer Molly Clark takes one of the dogs to Starbucks for a Puppuccino (a small cup of whipped cream) every Tuesday. Not only do the dogs get a delicious treat, they also get a chance to change environment at least for a while and enjoy a car ride. “They love it! Molly only select dogs who will not be stressed by the experience” the rescue’s Rebekah Johnson told Bored Panda. “However, Molly will bring Puppuccino’s back to the shelter to dogs who are unable to leave the shelter. There is no “one size fits all” shelter experience and KHS’ staff and volunteers goes to great lengths to ensure that each animal here at KHS receives individualized care and attention.” The local Starbucks also posts signs about the dog of the week to help the pooch find a home.
More info: kitsap-humane.org | Instagram (h/t: thedodo)
The Kitsap Humane Society in Washington is taking their pooches for a ‘dog coffee’ to make them feel better
The shelter’s volunteer Molly Clark takes one of the dogs to Starbucks for a Puppuccino every Tuesday
The dogs also get a chance to change environment at least for a while and enjoy a car ride
“They love it! Molly only select dogs who will not be stressed by the experience”
“Staff and volunteers goes to great lengths to ensure that each animal here at KHS receives individualized care and attention”
“Molly will bring Puppuccino’s back to the shelter to dogs who are unable to leave the shelter”
The Puppuccino Pals program has been established in April and features the pups on Instagram
“[We use] the adorable pictures of them lapping up yummy whipped cream to give them exposure on social media to potential adopters!”
The local Starbucks also posts signs about the dog of the week to help the pups find a home!
Thank you, Rebekah Johnson, for talking to Bored Panda about this wonderful initiative!
