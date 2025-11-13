I Took These Jaw-Dropping Shots Of A Shark Frenzy In Western Australia

The images were taken at Red Bluff on Quobba Station in Western Australia.

I was headed to Red Bluff with my family as I knew there was some big surf on the way. This is a very remote camping location where the desert meets the Indian Ocean.

When I arrived with my family, the first thing I noticed was this huge bait ball. I could see from the camp that there were also a few sharks cruising through the bait fish. I was stuck between trying to set up camp for my family and also trying to capture this amazing moment.

After about 30 minutes of trying to set up camp, I had to quit and fly the drone. Once I got the drone in the air I was amazed at just how many sharks there were. Over 200 bronze whaler sharks feeding on the bait ball. The surf was pumping and it was awesome to see. I filmed the sharks for about one hour when I noticed the baitfish got pushed in very close to the shore. I could then see some big sharks close to the waves. It was then when I decided to land the drone and pick up my big camera and lens to try and see if I could get a shot of the sharks from the beach.

The shore break was quite large so the first wave came and I fired off a test shot to get my exposure and focus right. The very next wave rose up right on the shore and sure enough, there were 2 big sharks in excess of 2 meters in the wave. These sharks almost got washed onto the beach. I snapped away and ended up with 3 of my favorite shots. I stayed and waited for a further 2 hours and did not see them in that close again. It was awesome to watch as the surf was also very good and a lot of surfers surfing very closely without any problems.

#1

Image source: Sean Scott

#2

Image source: Sean Scott

#3

Image source: Sean Scott

#4

Image source: Sean Scott

#5

Image source: Sean Scott

#6

Image source: Sean Scott

#7

Image source: Sean Scott

#8

Image source: Sean Scott

#9

Image source: Sean Scott

#10

Image source: Sean Scott

#11

Image source: Sean Scott

#12

Image source: Sean Scott

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
