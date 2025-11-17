30 “Mediocre Foods” That People Say Are Underrated

It’s pretty easy to start a fight over food, just say you enjoy some pineapple on a pizza or call that orange Kraft product ‘cheese,’ and you’ll find a handful of people ready to go blow for blow. But cooking doesn’t have to be about the extremes, sometimes it can be nice to discuss what underappreciated and humble ingredients more cooks should give a chance.
So one curious person asked the internet what were their ‘mediocre’ cooking opinions that they still stand by and got a heap of interesting answers. We reached out to chef Ben Ebbrell from the team at Sorted Food to get some tips for the novice home cook. So make sure you’ve eaten so scrolling won’t make you hungry, and be sure to upvote your favorite options. And if you want to see some more controversial food takes, you can find them here.
#1
I like water.
I don’t need to add cordial, I don’t need it to be fizzy, I don’t need to add syrup or lemon/lime. Plain water is just fine.
Image source: RecognitionGloomy326
#2
The Whopper Theorem: Larger burgers should be wider, not taller.
Image source: BenjaminGeiger, Mike Mozart
#3
Not every meal has to be a culinary adventure. It’s fine to just eat something to not be hungry anymore.
Image source: Sanjuko_Mamaujaluko, Amina Filkins
#4
When I say I like coffee, that means I like *all* the coffee.
I appreciate high end coffee, but I also like truck stop coffee, church basement coffee, reheated late afternoon coffee. I just like coffee.
Image source: battlelevel, Gül Işık
#5
Broccoli is the f*****g best.
Image source: JohnnySasaki20, Louis Hansel
#6
Butter on a grilled cheese.
I’ve tried mayo. It’s just not as good.
Image source: starglitter, Dan4th Nicholas
#7
I will drink red wine with fish and white wine with beef. Who gives a s**t.
Image source: Blewedup, Taha Samet Arslan
#8
Chicken tendies are tasty even if you’re a grown a*s person
Image source: Shigy, milo-photo
#9
99% of the time, dry generic brand pasta is just *fine* for dinner. I spend all of my culinary efforts on the sauce/topping.
Image source: junkman21, Lisa Fotios
#10
I don’t know what the best dessert in the world is, but I know it’s something baked and served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Image source: connivingbitch, Ryutaro Tsukata
#11
If you live in a northern country, just buy canned tomatoes. I’ve wasted so much time grinding fresh but flavourless tomatoes into a watery pasta sauce
Image source: nonamee9455, Adrian F
#12
Sometimes a McDonald’s cheeseburger is the only thing I want in the world. Not often but that craving hits hard!
Image source: Food-and-Wine, Mover el Bigote
#13
chili has beans
Image source: Uareatfaultandonlyu, Joel Bez
#14
PB&J is a great sandwich
Image source: 123timing, Freddy G
#15
“Mouthfeel” and “deconstructed” are overused terms
Image source: cartersa87, ELEVATE
#16
“Cream of” soups are a terrific ingredient if used properly.
Image source: DryInitial9044, Mike Mozart
#17
Food opinion- Italian American food is just as valid as Italian-Italian food. Just because some stuff had to me made with different versions of ingredients doesn’t mean it’s a radioactive evil sludge abomination. People get wayyyy too pissy about food cultures and trying to gatekeep it. Food is food. You need it to live. Who cares what shape of noodle it goes in your mouth? Either way, it’s gonna come out the same.
Image source: Green_Cauliflower27, Jason Leung
#18
Ketchup on a hot dog is fine.
Image source: Zumbrella
#19
Frying at home isn’t worth it. It’s messy, time consuming, and uses too much oil. My southern ancestors are rolling over in their graves as I type.
Image source: xxrachinwonderlandxx, Norma Mortenson
#20
This will get me roasted because I think people will think it’s not even mediocre. More like awful lol
I like to use buttered bread for my sandwiches. All of them. Ham and cheese, chicken salad on toast, etc. butter is the first condiment I use.
Image source: ASardonicGrin, Polina Tankilevitch
#21
Pretty much all of my unpopular food opinions boil down to “your food elitism is stupid.”
American cheese tastes good, including kraft singles.
Spam tastes good.
Ketchup tastes good.
Who cares if someone likes their steak well done?
Nothing wrong with using minced garlic from a jar.
Nothing wrong with using pre-made spice blends.
Instant mashed potatoes taste good.
Sure, you can get better results with fresher and higher quality ingredients. But if someone doesn’t have the time, money, or patience for that, who caaaaaaares.
Image source: PicturesqueCocktail, Andrew Filer
#22
Burgers should be very flat and overly cooked. I don’t want a giant meatball of a burger wiith some artisan cut of beef. If i wanted beef I’d have a nice steak. My burgers are just the textural middle of a magical blend of condiments.
Image source: HaddockBranzini-II, stu_spivack
#23
You will have to pry my iceberg lettuce out of my cold dead hands.
I can’t imagine homemade Mexican/New Mexican/TexMex food without its cold refreshing thinly shredded crunch.
And I will never give up my “1950s” salad with iceberg, canned pickled beets, and blue cheese dressing. I’m fine if that’s gross. More for me.
Image source: Fresa22
#24
There are actually some really excellent frozen pizzas (Screamin’ Sicilian).
Image source: d0gf15h, daveynin
#25
Fries dipped in mayo! I like ketchup but mayo is def better.
Image source: ShaniMeow
#26
A lot of “generic” or store brand products top the name brand. Lookin at you my sweet, sweet Frosted Mini Spooners.
Image source: Circirian, amazon.com
#27
I eat canned ravioli a few times a year.
I loved it as a kid and crave it sometimes now as 44 year old adult.
Image source: RandomAsianGuy
#28
I like food. Food tastes good.
Image source: carlotresca
#29
Fried Bologna with mustard on white bread is a delicacy.
Image source: Mb240d74
#30
Beef Wellington is overrated. Give me a juicy ribeye any day of the week.
Image source: spotless1997, Eugene Kim
