My Little Girl’s Tribute To Her Hero – Dr. Jane Goodall

by

My name is Nuria Pérez and I have an 8 year old daughter whose hero is Dr. Jane Goodall. She wants to become an anthropologist too, and has filled her room with pictures of this amazing woman.

This Halloween, my daughter dressed up as her hero and wrote her a letter. I asked my friend, Miki Ávila, to take these pictures. We are sending them to the Jane Goodall Institute and we hope Jane Goodall will write us back.

More info: theadventuresarchive.com

My Little Girl&#8217;s Tribute To Her Hero &#8211; Dr. Jane Goodall
My Little Girl&#8217;s Tribute To Her Hero &#8211; Dr. Jane Goodall

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 100 Season 6 Finale
What’s Next For The 100 After Season 6 Finale?
3 min read
Aug, 16, 2019
Meet The Cast Of “Conversations with Friends”
3 min read
May, 8, 2022
How BBC’s Top Gear Has Lasted 26 Seasons
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2019
The Top 10 Simpsons Christmas Episodes of All Time
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2016
The Resident: Series Renewed for a Second Season on FOX
3 min read
May, 7, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.