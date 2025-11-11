My Little Girl’s Tribute To Her Hero – Dr. Jane Goodall

My name is Nuria Pérez and I have an 8 year old daughter whose hero is Dr. Jane Goodall. She wants to become an anthropologist too, and has filled her room with pictures of this amazing woman.
This Halloween, my daughter dressed up as her hero and wrote her a letter. I asked my friend, Miki Ávila, to take these pictures. We are sending them to the Jane Goodall Institute and we hope Jane Goodall will write us back.
More info: theadventuresarchive.com
