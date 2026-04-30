89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

If you live in a city, chances are you’re surrounded by buildings that all start to blur together after a while. The same rows of glass offices, identical apartment blocks, and practical but predictable designs that you pass every single day without really noticing. And then, every once in a while, you spot that building. The one that makes you look twice, tilt your head, and maybe even pull out your phone because it’s just too interesting to ignore.
Today, we’re spotlighting those exact kinds of structures; the ones that caught the eye of people over on Reddit’s “Architecture” community. Keep scrolling… because some of these might just make you fall in love with buildings all over again.
#1 Art Nouveau Architecture In Antwerp Be
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#2 Office Building In Isfahan, Iran
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#3 Non Architect Here, Can Somebody Explain How This Castle Isn’t Eroding Away?
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Architecture is so much more than just providing a roof over our heads; it’s the silent backdrop to every memory we make. Think about it; the buildings we live, work, and play in shape our moods, influence our productivity, and even dictate how we interact with one another. Because we spend the vast majority of our lives indoors, the quality of our physical environment isn’t just a matter of aesthetics; it’s a fundamental part of our well-being and how we understand our place in the world.
#4 Stairs
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#5 Just Look Up
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#6 Elements Of Art Nouveau Architecture In Brussels (1893-1914)
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When architecture really hits its mark, it moves beyond being a functional container and becomes an experience. This is where architectural phenomenology comes into play. It’s a specialized way of thinking about design that prioritizes human feeling and sensory perception over abstract shapes or cold data. Instead of asking, “What does this building look like?”, a phenomenologist asks, “What does it feel like to exist inside it?” It’s an approach that treats architecture as a bridge between our physical bodies and the world around us.
#7 The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon
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#8 Calpe, Spain
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#9 The Majestic Elegance Of Brick Achieved In The Roman Museum Of Mérida By Rafael Moneo
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This philosophy really found its footing as a pushback against the “glass and steel” era of modernism, which many felt had become a bit too clinical and detached. Critics argued that buildings were losing their human touch and becoming interchangeable. Phenomenologists wanted to bring back the “soul” of architecture, focusing on the “lived experience” of a space—the way a room feels cozy on a rainy day or how a grand hall can make you feel small and reflective.
#10 Traditional Iranian Ceiling Architecture
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#11 Bath, England
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#12 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand – France
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To do this, designers focus heavily on multi-sensory engagement. They realize that we experience a building with our whole bodies, not just our eyes. It’s the way your hand feels on a cool brass railing, the specific scent of cedar wood in a sauna, or the way sound softens when you walk onto a heavy rug. By layering these textures, sounds, and smells, architects can create a deep, immersive atmosphere that resonates on an emotional level.
#13 Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940
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#14 Swimming Pool At Any Cost
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#15 Museum Of Minaakari Heritage, Jaipur, India
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Another core pillar of this approach is the idea of Genius Loci, or the “spirit of a place.” Phenomenological architects believe that every site has its own unique story to tell based on its history and landscape. Rather than imposing a generic design, they try to “listen” to the land, using local materials and responding to the specific way the sun moves across that particular patch of earth. This makes a building feel like it truly belongs where it stands.
#16 “To Provide Meaningful Architecture Is Not To Parody History But To Articulate It.” – Daniel Libeskind
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#17 I’m Obsessed With This Type Of Asian Buildings
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#18 Some Unknown Examples Of Pre-Colonial West African Architecture
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You can see this beautifully in the work of architects like Peter Zumthor. In his famous thermal baths in Switzerland, he didn’t just build a pool; he created a sensory journey using heavy local stone and shadows. When you’re there, the weight of the walls and the steam in the air make you feel grounded and present. It’s a perfect example of how materials can be used to evoke a specific, powerful feeling that stays with you long after you leave.
#19 Alwyn Court, New York
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#20 My Abuela In Laws House In Panama
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#21 Leonardo Da Vinci – Staircase Design CA. 1516
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Tadao Ando is another master who uses the simplest materials (like smooth concrete) to create incredible drama. He treats natural light as if it were a physical building material, carving out openings that let the sun “paint” the walls. In his designs, the silence and shifting shadows create a space for reflection, proving that you don’t need a lot of clutter to create a profound emotional impact.
#22 Oriental Architecture
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#23 Canopy Inside St Peter’s Basilica (Vatican), Designed By Bernini, Completed In 1634, 94 Feet Tall (28 M), Tall Like A 6 Story Building
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#24 Beautiful Doors In Ghent Belgium
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In the end, architectural phenomenology reminds us that we are physical beings, not just “users” of a floor plan. In our increasingly digital world, these spaces offer a much-needed sense of reality and presence. It’s about creating “spatial poetry” that connects us to our senses and reminds us that the buildings we inhabit have the power to move us, calm us, and even inspire us.
#25 Is This Legal In Australia
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#26 Salt Mines Of Romania Look Like An Imperial Base From Star Wars
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#27 Beautiful Architecture Of Aleppo
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While phenomenology is all about those “hidden” feelings and the quiet ways a space moves us, the examples in these posts highlight the undeniable visual beauty of buildings that look absolutely spectacular. Whether a building captures your soul through its atmosphere or simply stops you in your tracks with its striking silhouette, it’s that “wow” factor that makes exploring interesting architecture so addictive. Which one of these buildings did you like the most? Is there a specific design that really grabbed your attention? Also, keep an eye out next time you’re out and about—have you come across a building like this while walking to work or just strolling around your neighborhood?
#28 Not Even The Restrooms Escape Peter Zumthor’s Brilliance. Art House In Bregenz, Austria 1997
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#29 Italy. Truly No Place Quite Like It. What’s Everyone Favorite Fact About Italy
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#30 8 Social Housing Units Made In Local Stone – Mallorca, Spain (2021)
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#31 The Barbican, London (Oc)
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#32 Majara Residence In Iran, By Zav Architects
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#33 My Ancestor’s House In Korea
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#34 Some Doors In Grenoble (France)
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#35 Starfield Library In Suwon,south Korea
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#36 Calgary Central Library – Calgary Ab
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#37 Youtab Hotel In Shiraz, Iran. Recently Built In Accordance With Classical Iranian Architecture
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#38 Why Isn’t This Style Of Medium Density More Common?
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#39 The Renovation Of Tianbao Cave District Of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects
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#40 This Is Definitely One Of My Favorite Buildings Of All Time. The Leuven Town Hall, Belgium 🇧🇪
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#41 Optical Glass House
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#42 Is This Considered Brutalist Architecture?
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#43 Building Entrance, Córdoba, Argentina
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#44 Retractable Roof, University Of Córdoba, Argentina (1963)
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#45 What’s The Biggest Crime Against American Architectural Preservation?
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#46 Mercury Tower In Malta By Zaha Hadid
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#47 Japanese Architect Keisuke Oka Spends 20 Years Hand-Building This Building
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#48 Zaha Hadid Architects’ Metro Station Opens In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
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#49 Zaha Hadid
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#50 Masaryčka Building. Zaha Hadid Architects, 2024. Prague, Czech Republic
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#51 The Lloyd’s Building
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#52 Outdoor Café By Kamakanstudio – Shiraz, Iran
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#53 I Hope Mass Timber Architecture Will Become Mainstream Instead Of Developer Modern
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#54 Villa By Cedrusstudio, Vinneh Village, Iran
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#55 Are There Any Other Extremely Famous Individual Rooms?
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#56 Vietnam, “Tropical Modern” Architecture
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#57 The Underrated, Protomodernist Churches Built In 1930s Paris
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#58 Shanghai Grand Opera House By Snøhetta. Due For Completion In 2025
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#59 Senegal United Nations Building
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#60 Is Building Under A Huge Rock Like This Safe? My First Thought When I Say This Was Earthquakes
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#61 Beijing City Library By Snøhetta, 2024
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#62 The New Gelphus Airport In Bhutan
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#63 La Chalmeta Housing Cooperative – Barcelona, Spain – Vivas Arquitectos (2021)
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#64 Vietnam Has One Of The World’s Highest Concentration Of Modernist Buildings
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#65 San Fransisco, CA
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#66 How To Keep Old Buildings From Leaning Together
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#67 Old And New Juxtaposition
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#68 Renovation Of Captain’s House / Vector Architects
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#69 Villa Babylon By Farshad Mehdizadeh Fmzd In Iran – Opinions?
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#70 Tokyo Architecture
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#71 Why Don’t Our Cities Look Like This?
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#72 The Us Air Force Academy’s New Visitor Center Looks Like An Airplane Taking Off
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#73 Princess Nora’s University For Girls In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
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#74 Very Cool Apartment Design In Chengdu
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#75 One River North By Mad Architects, 2024. Denver, Colorado
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#76 Strange, Apparently Functionless Tower In Komazawakoen, Tokyo
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#77 Turkmenistan’s Capital, Ashgabat, Has Some Fascinating Architecture
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#78 Two Apartments By Firouzarchitects – Tehran, Iran
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#79 Ahead Of Its Time
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#80 What’s The Most Controversial Building In Your City?
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#81 Motion
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#82 My Favorite Wtc Photos Of All Time
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#83 Egypt’s New Administrative Capital
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#84 Biblioteca Vasconcelos, Mexico City
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#85 Wanted To Share My 6th Year Architecture Project
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#86 Sheats-Goldstein
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#87 Brand New Mixed Use Building In Manhattan
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#88 Pyramid Hut, Okinawa, Japan, 2024
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#89 The Bitter Reality Of Architecture
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