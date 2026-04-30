89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

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If you live in a city, chances are you’re surrounded by buildings that all start to blur together after a while. The same rows of glass offices, identical apartment blocks, and practical but predictable designs that you pass every single day without really noticing. And then, every once in a while, you spot that building. The one that makes you look twice, tilt your head, and maybe even pull out your phone because it’s just too interesting to ignore.

Today, we’re spotlighting those exact kinds of structures; the ones that caught the eye of people over on Reddit’s “Architecture” community. Keep scrolling… because some of these might just make you fall in love with buildings all over again.

#1 Art Nouveau Architecture In Antwerp Be

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: ArtofTravl

#2 Office Building In Isfahan, Iran

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Technical_Soil4193

#3 Non Architect Here, Can Somebody Explain How This Castle Isn’t Eroding Away?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: rileythatcher

Architecture is so much more than just providing a roof over our heads; it’s the silent backdrop to every memory we make. Think about it; the buildings we live, work, and play in shape our moods, influence our productivity, and even dictate how we interact with one another. Because we spend the vast majority of our lives indoors, the quality of our physical environment isn’t just a matter of aesthetics; it’s a fundamental part of our well-being and how we understand our place in the world.

#4 Stairs

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Mysterious_Lab9164

#5 Just Look Up

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Charlottaylor

#6 Elements Of Art Nouveau Architecture In Brussels (1893-1914)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: ArtofTravl

When architecture really hits its mark, it moves beyond being a functional container and becomes an experience. This is where architectural phenomenology comes into play. It’s a specialized way of thinking about design that prioritizes human feeling and sensory perception over abstract shapes or cold data. Instead of asking, “What does this building look like?”, a phenomenologist asks, “What does it feel like to exist inside it?” It’s an approach that treats architecture as a bridge between our physical bodies and the world around us.

#7 The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#8 Calpe, Spain

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Affectionate_View527

#9 The Majestic Elegance Of Brick Achieved In The Roman Museum Of Mérida By Rafael Moneo

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: archihector

This philosophy really found its footing as a pushback against the “glass and steel” era of modernism, which many felt had become a bit too clinical and detached. Critics argued that buildings were losing their human touch and becoming interchangeable. Phenomenologists wanted to bring back the “soul” of architecture, focusing on the “lived experience” of a space—the way a room feels cozy on a rainy day or how a grand hall can make you feel small and reflective.

#10 Traditional Iranian Ceiling Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Such_Reputation_3325

#11 Bath, England

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Juggertrout

#12 Les Espaces D’abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand – France

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DesperateAsk7091

To do this, designers focus heavily on multi-sensory engagement. They realize that we experience a building with our whole bodies, not just our eyes. It’s the way your hand feels on a cool brass railing, the specific scent of cedar wood in a sauna, or the way sound softens when you walk onto a heavy rug. By layering these textures, sounds, and smells, architects can create a deep, immersive atmosphere that resonates on an emotional level.

#13 Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DrDMango

#14 Swimming Pool At Any Cost

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Blanketmarket

#15 Museum Of Minaakari Heritage, Jaipur, India

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Another core pillar of this approach is the idea of Genius Loci, or the “spirit of a place.” Phenomenological architects believe that every site has its own unique story to tell based on its history and landscape. Rather than imposing a generic design, they try to “listen” to the land, using local materials and responding to the specific way the sun moves across that particular patch of earth. This makes a building feel like it truly belongs where it stands.

#16 “To Provide Meaningful Architecture Is Not To Parody History But To Articulate It.” – Daniel Libeskind

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: qorfh

#17 I’m Obsessed With This Type Of Asian Buildings

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: TheBigKaramazov

#18 Some Unknown Examples Of Pre-Colonial West African Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: SlamonC4

You can see this beautifully in the work of architects like Peter Zumthor. In his famous thermal baths in Switzerland, he didn’t just build a pool; he created a sensory journey using heavy local stone and shadows. When you’re there, the weight of the walls and the steam in the air make you feel grounded and present. It’s a perfect example of how materials can be used to evoke a specific, powerful feeling that stays with you long after you leave.

#19 Alwyn Court, New York

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: dankraepelin

#20 My Abuela In Laws House In Panama

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Brandyn100

#21 Leonardo Da Vinci – Staircase Design CA. 1516

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Dhruv-7

Tadao Ando is another master who uses the simplest materials (like smooth concrete) to create incredible drama. He treats natural light as if it were a physical building material, carving out openings that let the sun “paint” the walls. In his designs, the silence and shifting shadows create a space for reflection, proving that you don’t need a lot of clutter to create a profound emotional impact.

#22 Oriental Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Due-Swim-4939

#23 Canopy Inside St Peter’s Basilica (Vatican), Designed By Bernini, Completed In 1634, 94 Feet Tall (28 M), Tall Like A 6 Story Building

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#24 Beautiful Doors In Ghent Belgium

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: ArtofTravl

In the end, architectural phenomenology reminds us that we are physical beings, not just “users” of a floor plan. In our increasingly digital world, these spaces offer a much-needed sense of reality and presence. It’s about creating “spatial poetry” that connects us to our senses and reminds us that the buildings we inhabit have the power to move us, calm us, and even inspire us.

#25 Is This Legal In Australia

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: ollyoxinfree0

#26 Salt Mines Of Romania Look Like An Imperial Base From Star Wars

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DontForgetSmiles

#27 Beautiful Architecture Of Aleppo

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Parsleyidk

While phenomenology is all about those “hidden” feelings and the quiet ways a space moves us, the examples in these posts highlight the undeniable visual beauty of buildings that look absolutely spectacular. Whether a building captures your soul through its atmosphere or simply stops you in your tracks with its striking silhouette, it’s that “wow” factor that makes exploring interesting architecture so addictive. Which one of these buildings did you like the most? Is there a specific design that really grabbed your attention? Also, keep an eye out next time you’re out and about—have you come across a building like this while walking to work or just strolling around your neighborhood?

#28 Not Even The Restrooms Escape Peter Zumthor’s Brilliance. Art House In Bregenz, Austria 1997

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: archihector

#29 Italy. Truly No Place Quite Like It. What’s Everyone Favorite Fact About Italy

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: EqualAir1748

#30 8 Social Housing Units Made In Local Stone – Mallorca, Spain (2021)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Kixdapv

#31 The Barbican, London (Oc)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Andenpalle_

#32 Majara Residence In Iran, By Zav Architects

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 My Ancestor’s House In Korea

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#34 Some Doors In Grenoble (France)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: vrsatillx

#35 Starfield Library In Suwon,south Korea

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: geniusfoot

#36 Calgary Central Library – Calgary Ab

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Pantone184330

#37 Youtab Hotel In Shiraz, Iran. Recently Built In Accordance With Classical Iranian Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Such_Reputation_3325

#38 Why Isn’t This Style Of Medium Density More Common?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Vegetable-Attitude71

#39 The Renovation Of Tianbao Cave District Of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: roundshirt19

#40 This Is Definitely One Of My Favorite Buildings Of All Time. The Leuven Town Hall, Belgium 🇧🇪

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Optical Glass House

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: lilivatar

#42 Is This Considered Brutalist Architecture?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Omicrane

#43 Building Entrance, Córdoba, Argentina

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: simulation_goer

#44 Retractable Roof, University Of Córdoba, Argentina (1963)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: simulation_goer

#45 What’s The Biggest Crime Against American Architectural Preservation?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: umo2000

#46 Mercury Tower In Malta By Zaha Hadid

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Rinoremover1

#47 Japanese Architect Keisuke Oka Spends 20 Years Hand-Building This Building

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: storm07

#48 Zaha Hadid Architects’ Metro Station Opens In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Rinoremover1

#49 Zaha Hadid

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Jealous-Wrangler-599

#50 Masaryčka Building. Zaha Hadid Architects, 2024. Prague, Czech Republic

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: adventmix

#51 The Lloyd’s Building

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: markb01

#52 Outdoor Café By Kamakanstudio – Shiraz, Iran

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Technical_Soil4193

#53 I Hope Mass Timber Architecture Will Become Mainstream Instead Of Developer Modern

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: WonderWaffles1

#54 Villa By Cedrusstudio, Vinneh Village, Iran

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Technical_Soil4193

#55 Are There Any Other Extremely Famous Individual Rooms?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DataSittingAlone

#56 Vietnam, “Tropical Modern” Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: T_1223

#57 The Underrated, Protomodernist Churches Built In 1930s Paris

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Kixdapv

#58 Shanghai Grand Opera House By Snøhetta. Due For Completion In 2025

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: adventmix

#59 Senegal United Nations Building

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: T_1223

#60 Is Building Under A Huge Rock Like This Safe? My First Thought When I Say This Was Earthquakes

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

#61 Beijing City Library By Snøhetta, 2024

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: adventmix

#62 The New Gelphus Airport In Bhutan

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DrDMango

#63 La Chalmeta Housing Cooperative – Barcelona, Spain – Vivas Arquitectos (2021)

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Kixdapv

#64 Vietnam Has One Of The World’s Highest Concentration Of Modernist Buildings

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: cleopatella

#65 San Fransisco, CA

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Any-Dig4524

#66 How To Keep Old Buildings From Leaning Together

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: cattywampus08

#67 Old And New Juxtaposition

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Spiritual-Ideal-8195

#68 Renovation Of Captain’s House / Vector Architects

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: roundshirt19

#69 Villa Babylon By Farshad Mehdizadeh Fmzd In Iran – Opinions?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: sasankhatibi

#70 Tokyo Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Khadiija_Abshir

#71 Why Don’t Our Cities Look Like This?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: DeathToTheScarabs

#72 The Us Air Force Academy’s New Visitor Center Looks Like An Airplane Taking Off

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: WhyTheWindBlows

#73 Princess Nora’s University For Girls In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: whateverusername739

#74 Very Cool Apartment Design In Chengdu

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: resxll

#75 One River North By Mad Architects, 2024. Denver, Colorado

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: adventmix

#76 Strange, Apparently Functionless Tower In Komazawakoen, Tokyo

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Yonda_00

#77 Turkmenistan’s Capital, Ashgabat, Has Some Fascinating Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: SousVideDiaper

#78 Two Apartments By Firouzarchitects – Tehran, Iran

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Technical_Soil4193

#79 Ahead Of Its Time

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: werchoosingusername

#80 What’s The Most Controversial Building In Your City?

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Askan_27

#81 Motion

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: werchoosingusername

#82 My Favorite Wtc Photos Of All Time

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: TanzaniteSage

#83 Egypt’s New Administrative Capital

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Blafa_

#84 Biblioteca Vasconcelos, Mexico City

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: StevieFilmShots

#85 Wanted To Share My 6th Year Architecture Project

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: Bookinboy

#86 Sheats-Goldstein

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: oysterboy83

#87 Brand New Mixed Use Building In Manhattan

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: ArtDecoNewYork

#88 Pyramid Hut, Okinawa, Japan, 2024

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: biwook

#89 The Bitter Reality Of Architecture

89 Times Architecture Lovers Were Impressed By A Building They Saw (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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