25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

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From bold geometric compositions to delicate patterns, silhouettes, architectural details, and unexpected visual connections, the winning photographs of AAP Magazine #59: Shapes reveal just how expressive form can be.

All About Photo is pleased to announce the winners of the 59th issue of its international photography publication, bringing together photographers from 15 countries across four continents. United by the theme of Shapes, the selected works explore the ways geometry, structure, repetition, lines, and visual patterns can transform the way we see the world.

Rather than treating shape as simply a formal element, these photographers use it to create atmosphere, rhythm, tension, balance, and meaning. Some images are carefully structured around symmetry and repetition, while others embrace abstraction, unusual perspectives, bold contrasts, or unexpected visual disruptions.

The result is a diverse collection that demonstrates how shapes can be found almost anywhere—from the rigid geometry of architecture to the curves of the human body, from shadows and reflections to seemingly ordinary objects seen from an entirely different perspective.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 The Winner Is Tom Zimberoff (United States) With The Series ‘Renude’

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#2 The Second Place Winner Is Matthew Garbutt (United Kingdom) With The Series ‘Unit Of Work: 20 Industrial Estates’

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#3 The Third Place Winner Is Nicolas Castermans (France) With The Series ‘First Language’

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#4 Striped Surprise From The Series ‘Shapes Of The World’ By Marco Parenti

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#5 The Plastic Veil From The Series ‘Reality Plays Along’ By Maya Meshel

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#6 Series ‘Open Air Cinema Geometry’ By Jaroslav Mareš

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#7 Out Of Context (Desert Outpost) From The Series ‘Context & Chaos’ By Michael Prais

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#8 Series ‘The White House’ By Klaus Lenzen

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#9 Architectural Anatomy III From The Series ‘After Coherence’ By Zechen Huang

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#10 Mauna Kea Volcano And Observatory, Hawaii From The Series ‘Patterns Of The Earth From The Air’ By Stuart Chape

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#11 Jumpseeds 2016 From The Series ‘A Chimerical Garden’ By Kazutoshi Takeuchi

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#12 Series ‘Minimal Cargo’ By Alireza Bagheri Sani

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#13 Still Life With A Red Bowl, Diptych, 2026 From The Series ‘Near Monochrome Series, Forms Project’ By Olena Zubach

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#14 Inner Cosmogonies: The Flow Of Form From The Series ‘The Origin Of Awareness’ By Claudio Limiti

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#15 Series ‘Els Verds’ By Ralph Milewski

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#16 Sand Sledders From The Series ‘American Roadschool’ By Ralph Milewski

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#17 Shape 27037 From The Series ‘Geometry Squared’ By Kevin Lyle

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#18 Trimmed From The Series ‘Sidewalk Stories’ By Julie V Garner

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#19 Choose Your Lane From The Series ‘Urban Syntax’ By Jaeseok Lim

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#20 Series ‘Shadows Of Santa Fe’ By Carlos Esguerra

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#21 Lemon From The Series ‘Colorverse’ By Julia Classen And Magdalena Lepka

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#22 Silo From The Series ‘Urban Echoes’ By Peter Harlow

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#23 Series ‘Iceland From Above’ By Dede Pickering

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#24 Le Miroir De La Rue By Francesca Pompei

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

#25 Series ‘Holding Infinity’ By Tracy Burke

25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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