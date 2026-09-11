25 Winning Photos From AAP Magazine: Shapes, Announced By All About Photo

From bold geometric compositions to delicate patterns, silhouettes, architectural details, and unexpected visual connections, the winning photographs of AAP Magazine #59: Shapes reveal just how expressive form can be.
All About Photo is pleased to announce the winners of the 59th issue of its international photography publication, bringing together photographers from 15 countries across four continents. United by the theme of Shapes, the selected works explore the ways geometry, structure, repetition, lines, and visual patterns can transform the way we see the world.
Rather than treating shape as simply a formal element, these photographers use it to create atmosphere, rhythm, tension, balance, and meaning. Some images are carefully structured around symmetry and repetition, while others embrace abstraction, unusual perspectives, bold contrasts, or unexpected visual disruptions.
The result is a diverse collection that demonstrates how shapes can be found almost anywhere—from the rigid geometry of architecture to the curves of the human body, from shadows and reflections to seemingly ordinary objects seen from an entirely different perspective.
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#1 The Winner Is Tom Zimberoff (United States) With The Series ‘Renude’
#2 The Second Place Winner Is Matthew Garbutt (United Kingdom) With The Series ‘Unit Of Work: 20 Industrial Estates’
#3 The Third Place Winner Is Nicolas Castermans (France) With The Series ‘First Language’
#4 Striped Surprise From The Series ‘Shapes Of The World’ By Marco Parenti
#5 The Plastic Veil From The Series ‘Reality Plays Along’ By Maya Meshel
#6 Series ‘Open Air Cinema Geometry’ By Jaroslav Mareš
#7 Out Of Context (Desert Outpost) From The Series ‘Context & Chaos’ By Michael Prais
#8 Series ‘The White House’ By Klaus Lenzen
#9 Architectural Anatomy III From The Series ‘After Coherence’ By Zechen Huang
#10 Mauna Kea Volcano And Observatory, Hawaii From The Series ‘Patterns Of The Earth From The Air’ By Stuart Chape
#11 Jumpseeds 2016 From The Series ‘A Chimerical Garden’ By Kazutoshi Takeuchi
#12 Series ‘Minimal Cargo’ By Alireza Bagheri Sani
#13 Still Life With A Red Bowl, Diptych, 2026 From The Series ‘Near Monochrome Series, Forms Project’ By Olena Zubach
#14 Inner Cosmogonies: The Flow Of Form From The Series ‘The Origin Of Awareness’ By Claudio Limiti
#15 Series ‘Els Verds’ By Ralph Milewski
#16 Sand Sledders From The Series ‘American Roadschool’ By Ralph Milewski
#17 Shape 27037 From The Series ‘Geometry Squared’ By Kevin Lyle
#18 Trimmed From The Series ‘Sidewalk Stories’ By Julie V Garner
#19 Choose Your Lane From The Series ‘Urban Syntax’ By Jaeseok Lim
#20 Series ‘Shadows Of Santa Fe’ By Carlos Esguerra
#21 Lemon From The Series ‘Colorverse’ By Julia Classen And Magdalena Lepka
#22 Silo From The Series ‘Urban Echoes’ By Peter Harlow
#23 Series ‘Iceland From Above’ By Dede Pickering
#24 Le Miroir De La Rue By Francesca Pompei
#25 Series ‘Holding Infinity’ By Tracy Burke
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