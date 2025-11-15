40 Of The Best Naive Beliefs That People Had In Their Childhood, According To This Twitter Thread

As children, we tend to believe a variety of things, from nonsense ideas to respectable concepts. And more often than not, those beliefs are based on some form of teaching, like something our parents told us not to do lest something bad happen. As adults, we know certain things as a given; it came with the worldly experience over the years. But for children, anything that’s not in their immediate sphere of expertise (assuming they have any) will likely be considered as the unknown, and kids then look up to others to fill in the blanks or come up with original ideas why things are the way they are.
A Twitter user by the name of @Kristen_Arnett decided to delve a bit deeper into the topic, asking people on Twitter what are some of the beliefs they had as children.
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: angelleconant
#2
Image source: amieenoelle
#3
Image source: wordwhirler
#4
Image source: linguangst
#5
Image source: 7kindsofmind
#6
Image source: DinaJDavis
#7
Image source: nifty_gal
#8
Image source: annav8307
#9
Image source: RLSWrites
#10
Image source: elenawonders
#11
Image source: KaylaKumari
#12
Image source: XetraSherpa
#13
Image source: ashleyaustrew
#14
Image source: OfficialMaggieL
#15
Image source: xingcat
#16
Image source: SabraMBoyd
#17
Image source: mkramer
#18
Image source: dlwfriedel
#19
Image source: kellybergin
#20
Image source: ilanaslightly
#21
Image source: abigailStev
#22
Image source: EmilyPopek
#23
Image source: IxnayCrabwinkle
#24
Image source: library_loser
#25
Image source: restless_reader
#26
Image source: maseykills
#27
Image source: andrealgeary
#28
Image source: gabbklein
#29
Image source: megangalbraith
#30
Image source: svershbow
#31
Image source: gabbklein
#32
Image source: margo_herre
#33
Image source: tashakaminsky
#34
Image source: hottestsingles
#35
Image source: babefromtoyland
#36
Image source: SusanBernfield
#37
Image source: SarahThyre
#38
Image source: cthulhunicorn
#39
Image source: houseofhuerta
#40
Image source: rhiannonmairi
Follow Us