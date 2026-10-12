Hollywood Star Arrested After Allegedly Biting Flight Attendant, Trying To Open Plane Door

Selma Blair was arrested after a Delta flight landed in New York on Sunday night, following allegations that she bit one flight attendant and punched another during a confrontation in the cabin.
The 54-year-old actress had tried to open an aircraft door while the plane was in the air. Delta, however, told the outlet it had no record of an attempted door opening.
By the time Flight 938 reached John F. Kennedy International Airport, the pilot had requested police and medical personnel at the gate. Two attendants reported injuries, and one was taken to a hospital.
Blair’s representative said she had experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct.
She was also taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, the representative said.
Selma Blair was arrested after “punching and biting” flight attendants during a flight
The flight departed Los Angeles for New York on Sunday (October 11). At some point during the journey, Blair allegedly became involved in a confrontation with crew members.
According to reports, she punched one attendant and bit another after trying to open the plane’s door. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that two attendants suffered injuries, but its statement did not establish what started the confrontation.
In audio obtained by TMZ, the pilot asked for medical personnel to meet the aircraft for “a couple of” attendants involved in a passenger incident. The injuries were described as “a bloody nose as well as some bite marks.”
The dispatch audio also indicated that the passenger had apparently struck her head against a bulkhead. Blair was restrained aboard the plane while law enforcement waited for it to arrive.
A separate eyewitness recording captured screaming as Blair was removed from the aircraft at JFK. She was taken into custody after the plane parked at the gate, according to the Port Authority.
One flight attendant and Blair were then taken to a hospital for evaluation. Delta said the flight arrived ahead of schedule and that the incident caused no operational disruption.
Blair allegedly kicked an officer in an ambulance and struck a nurse at the hospital
The allegations did not end when Blair left the plane.
Law enforcement sources shared that the actress repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while being transported by ambulance. The sources said she later struck a nurse at the hospital and that the nurse pressed charges.
According to TMZ, Blair faced two state counts arising from those encounters, one involving the officer and the other involving the nurse.
The Port Authority’s publicly reported statement confirmed her detention and hospital evaluation but did not address those subsequent allegations.
The FBI confirmed it had been informed of a potential offense aboard the flight and was investigating. Its spokesperson declined to discuss the matter while the inquiry continued.
Some reports have described federal charges connected to the flight attendants. The FBI’s statement did not confirm that charges had been filed, leaving the precise status of that portion of the case unclear as of Monday.
Blair’s representative offered an explanation for her behavior, though few medical details.
“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the representative said.
Delta responded by emphasizing its policy toward disruptive passengers.
“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first,” a spokesperson said. The airline also said it had no record of Blair trying to open a door during the flight, despite that claim appearing in early reports.
The incident brought attention back to Blair’s health and a previous flight
Blair, known for Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing and the Hellboy films, disclosed in 2018 that she had multiple sclerosis. She later said the condition was in remission and has become a public advocate for people with disabilities.
Her representative did not say whether the condition was connected to Sunday’s medical emergency.
Earlier this month, Blair attended an Anti-Defamation League event in New York. On Sunday, she also posted about traveling with her service dog, Scout, writing that they had been “busy.”
Neither appearance offered any indication of what would happen aboard Flight 938.
It was not Blair’s first reported disturbance on a plane.
In 2016, she was removed from a flight arriving in Los Angeles from Cancún after an episode she later said followed mixing a drink with medication. Blair said she had blacked out, apologized to the passengers and crew, and expressed regret for her behavior.
She has offered no comparable account of Sunday’s events.
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