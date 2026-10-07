Selena Gomez Fans Beg Her To Dump Benny Blanco After Latest Comment About Their Relationship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been married for just over a year, but one comment about the early days of their romance has fans questioning whether the producer should be sharing their relationship stories at all.
Blanco recently opened up about the moment he realized Gomez was officially his girlfriend, recounting a late-night conversation between the two.
What seemed like a funny story about their relationship left some viewers deeply uncomfortable, with critics accusing Blanco of repeatedly embarrassing his wife in public.
“Nonstop humiliation from him; this has to be a k*nk idk what other explanation there is,” one person wrote.
Benny Blanco is facing intense heat over the bizarre late-night conversation that made him realize Selena Gomez was his girlfriend
Benny shared the story while reminiscing about the early stages of his relationship with Selena on his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets.
Speaking with his two best friends, rapper and comedian Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco, Blanco explained on the podcast that there was “nothing concrete yet” between him and Gomez when she was preparing to leave for New York.
He said, “It was 3.30 in the morning, and she goes, ‘Hey,’ and I’m like, I’m asleep. She goes, ‘Hey, are you awake?’ And I’m sleeping, of course, and then she goes, ‘hey, hey, hey,’ and she keeps tapping me, and finally I wake up…”
Benny continued, “And then she said, ‘Hey, what are we?’ And I said, ‘What?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, what are we?’ I said, ‘what do you mean, what are we?’”
Blanco recalled the exchange in detail, saying Gomez wanted to know what she should tell people if they asked about their relationship.
He recalled replying, “And I said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘What are you supposed to say?’ And she said, ‘Well, I’m asking you.’ And in that very moment, I realized that she was my girlfriend and I had no other; I didn’t really have an option.”
Fans claim Benny’s latest comment is just another chapter in his “nonstop humiliation” of Gomez
The final line caught viewers’ attention most: “I didn’t really have an option.”
Rather than seeing it as a playful conclusion, some viewers interpreted the comment as suggesting Blanco felt pressured into making the relationship official.
“I didn’t have an option is a crazy statement. Selena deserves so much better,” one critic wrote.
“He never stops humiliating her,” another person commented, while a third added, “Omg… out of all the embarrassing things he’s said about her… This is the worst one.”
Another viewer went even further, writing, “The humiliation ritual is crazy he hates Selena.”
“I honestly think Selena and her team need to do something because this is getting ridiculous. He needs to stop talking about her, especially when he’s constantly saying bull**it,” one commenter wrote.
Others expressed, “He gives off major insecure energy, and this is not new… A truly confident, secure man would never feel the need to embarrass his wife like that.”
Selena and Benny have repeatedly described their marriage as built on kindness and communication
The criticism follows several other moments involving the couple that have sparked intense online reactions.
When Friends Keep Secrets launched in February 2026, Benny faced backlash after viewers focused on his feet in the first episode.
The controversy became so persistent that he later addressed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, removing his boots to show viewers that his feet were clean and explaining that the podcast set had dirty floors.
Then, when Gomez appeared on the podcast, she jokingly kissed Blanco’s toes, seemingly playing into the internet’s fixation on the earlier controversy.
Another podcast moment caused a different kind of uproar when Benny was asked to name the hottest celebrity in the world and immediately answered “Margot Robbie” instead of naming his wife.
Selena playfully appeared shocked, but the moment prompted another wave of second-hand embarrassment online.
The couple has faced similar relationship controversies in the past, including Blanco’s Margot Robbie comments
Despite the repeated controversies, the couple has largely kept their relationship private since they began dating in 2023.
They became engaged in December 2024 and married on September 27, 2025, in Santa Barbara, California, in a private ceremony.
They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September this year, reportedly following a tradition suggested by Gomez’s grandmother by eating a preserved slice of their original wedding cake.
Benny has also spoken about the rules that help them maintain their relationship, emphasizing kindness, active listening, healthy boundaries, and giving each other time to process their feelings when they become irritated.
As for the Only Murders in the Building star, she has repeatedly defended her husband, writing online that Blanco has “treated me better than any human being on this planet” and calling him “my absolute everything in my heart.”
“What does she even see in him after all these derogatory comments? He’s so annoying,” one netizen fumed
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