Selena Gomez: Bio And Career Highlights

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Selena Gomez: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Selena Gomez

July 22, 1992

Grand Prairie, Texas, US

34 Years Old

Cancer

Selena Gomez: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Selena Gomez?

Selena Marie Gomez is an American actress, singer, and businesswoman known for her versatile talents. She commands a significant presence in music and television.

Gomez rose to fame with her starring role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. This breakthrough moment established her as a prominent young star. She is also the most-followed woman on Instagram.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, Selena Marie Gomez developed an early interest in acting from watching her mother’s stage productions. Her parents divorced when she was five, and her mother Mandy Teefey often worked multiple jobs to support them.

She began her acting career at age seven on Barney & Friends. Gomez was largely homeschooled, receiving her high school diploma in May 2010.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Selena Gomez’s public life, including her on-again, off-again relationship with pop star Justin Bieber and a later romance with singer The Weeknd. She also dated actor Taylor Lautner and DJ Zedd.

Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco in a romantic California ceremony in September 2025. She currently has no children and is exploring surrogacy and adoption with Blanco due to medical conditions.

Career Highlights

Selena Gomez first achieved widespread recognition starring as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel’s hit Wizards of Waverly Place series. The show earned her multiple awards and ran for five successful years, launching her into teen idol status.

She later launched the highly successful cosmetics company Rare Beauty in 2020. The brand has garnered significant acclaim for its inclusive mission and was valued at approximately $2 billion.

To date, Gomez has collected numerous accolades, including an American Music Award, two MTV Video Music Awards, and a Billboard Woman of the Year honor, solidifying her influence across entertainment industries.

Signature Quote

“I’d rather be myself, and I’d rather be my size, and I’d rather be comfortable and confident with where I am.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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