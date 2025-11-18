27 Juicy Stories Of People’s Secrets That They Hid From Their Families

It’s no secret that we all have secrets. Some of them we hide from the whole world, while others just from certain people. For instance, maybe we spill our guts about something to our friends, but hide it from others in our lives.
Some time ago, Reddit users asked folks to share what kind of secrets they never told their family members. Many people joined in with their stories. Apparently, sometimes secrets you hide from your family don’t have to be hidden from the online world.
More info: Reddit 1 | Reddit 2
#1
That my dog saved my life. When I was 14 I was pretty depressed, and after a particularly difficult day at school (I was not exactly popular) I grabbed some rope from my garage and planned on hanging myself. I started getting it set up, but my dog came running in and wanted to play tug of war with the rope.
If he didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be here today. It’s hard for me to type this because I’m putting him down in a few minutes. He has been living in pain for a long time and has reached the end of his life. I’m crying really f*****g hard right now but I know it’s the right thing to do.
Image source: Goatsr, Darcy Lawrey
#2
That my now-husband supported both of us completely while I was in med school (we were only dating 1 year when this arrangement started, we got married 2 weeks after graduation). My parents think I took out loans to cover rent, books, food, etc…but the husband and I had a serious conversation about it and he made enough money to support both of us without more loans.
They’d be disappointed because they always wanted me to be independent, but it worked out in the end for us.
Image source: DrBasia, Tima Miroshnichenko
#3
My mom does this thing where she remembers my youth way different than it happned, mostly to protect her psyche I think. So really I don’t hide anything from her so much as I don’t confront her with the awful reality of it all, how many emotional problems she saddled me with, how unprepared for life she left me.
I mean don’t get me wrong, I want to. But I just don’t see what good it’d do.
Image source: phroexx, cottonbro studio
#4
So everybody wrote kinda depressing things in here… but for the past two years I’ve been pulling a “Santa” on my parents by buying gifts for them (going to the mall w/ my friends) and then putting them under the tree when they are all asleep… its still a family secret and I don’t know if they suspect me. But it’s really funny, highly recommend if you are a good liar. Make sure you buy new wrapping paper too, so they don’t recognize it.
Image source: Toxic_Button, RDNE Stock project
#5
My mother is incredibly militant we never use “The big light” in the front room, we must only ever use lamps. To the point where she took the bulb out of it and for years we haven’t had one in there.
Well last time they went away on holiday I put a bulb in there and she still hasn’t noticed.
I never use the big light, but I could, I could…
Image source: anon, Burak The Weekender
#6
I’m gay, sorry mom.
Image source: mozguts, Nicholas Swatz
#7
That I refuse to date boys until she stop putting such a high value on my virginity. She flat out says ‘a woman is worthless once she loses it’, so guess what b***h. Not grandkids untill you leave me the f**k alone and let me go be a normal 21 year old that isn’t ashamed of even being in a room alone with someone.
Image source: anon, Luis Zambrano
#8
That I have stage 4 terminal breast cancer. I just turned 40 and am the youngest of their three children.
My parents are in their late 70s / early 80s with plenty of their own health problems. Worrying about me would serve no purpose. Lying to them sucks though.
Image source: KAV_loves, Anna Tarazevich
#9
Pretty much everything. No contact for 16yrs now. But means I have to strictly filter anything I let my grandparents know, because my life and family details are not something I want them to let my parents know. Anyone raised by a narcissistic personality and an enabler will relate. Screwed me up enough tyvm, you do NOT come near my kids.
Image source: cynical-mage, Andrea Piacquadio
#10
How much I struggle with my life , mainly with anxiety and how I struggle to recognize my emotions and to communicate them or to handle them in general.
Image source: cremigerschrank, RDNE Stock project
#11
My mother cooks a turkey so dry it could be a middle eastern state.
Oh wait, I’ve already told her that. Thank goodness I got to spend American Turkey Day with my professional chef brother in law………….it was so so so good.
Image source: Joten, The Castlebar
#12
That I’m an atheist.
Living in the south, they’re both extremely conservative, highly religious people. My dad has actually recently become a pastor. I was raised in church and sent to a private Christian school. It k**ls me to spend time with them because the only thing they seem to be able to talk about is church gossip.
They’re the kind of people that make personal choices like this about themselves. I don’t think they have any idea, and if they were to ever find out, I don’t think I would ever hear the end of how they believe that they failed as parents. I think they would just spend the rest of their lives trying to “fix” me.
So, I just avoid speaking to them as much as possible. It’s sad, really.
Image source: RelevancyIrrelevant, Steve Garry
#13
I quit my job with the cable company a year earlier than I told them. The pressure and stress from that job became overwhelming and it was right around the time my grandmother died and I legit dropped everything and worked at a car dealership for a year before I got my insurance licenses.
Image source: Lyn1987, Antoni Shkraba
#14
I told everyone that my phone was stolen. In reality I gave it, on a train, to a guy who wanted to make a phone call real quick. He did not return. I’m an idiot.
Image source: Blumcole, freepik
#15
This is kinda really stupid but I hide my online friendships cause they’re kinda closed minded and A) dont believe that you should talk to people “you dont know”, B) internet bad, and C) if you talk to a guy online, it must be a sexual thing.
Image source: anon, RDNE Stock project
#16
I don’t respect either of them in the slightest and I think they’re some of the most passive, unthoughtful, closed-minded people I’ve ever seen.
Image source: dtsprinkle, Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
#17
I’m not trying to hide it but I’m not going to just tell them out of nowhere but I used to skip like half my classes my senior year of high school and slept in a secret room in the school.
Fun fact: That secret room had a lot of our rival schools old trophies in it. I spent a whole day one time going through them.
Image source: RaptorsCdwoods, RDNE Stock project
#18
My family have a rough background, a lot of violence and substance use problems. I left home at 16, haven’t spoken to them since, and after seven years of university have a pretty high-paying job.
I have to constantly ask websites to take down my full name because if my family found out, I’d be swamped with messages asking for money that would go straight to alcohol and ice. They already have an idea after I didn’t catch a result fast enough, so it doesn’t really matter and I loosened up my social media. But I still hide my income.
Image source: manlikerealities, Tima Miroshnichenko
#19
They’ll never know how depressed I really am, because, I cannot and do not want to burden them. They are the best thing in my world, and do make it better. They are responsible for what joy I do have.
I watch my kids closely, mental issues I’ll deal with at the root and start if they exhibit themselves. My wife knows about my struggles, just, not how present they are, so it’s not a complete secret. But it’s the one thing I won’t tell them.
Image source: billbapapa, Kelly
#20
That I have a lot of tattoos, as in my spine, back, sternum, both hips, both sides, and my leg. She has no idea and it’s been 5 years.
Image source: looktothesky13, Megan Ruth
#21
This is going to sound REALLY stupid, but i have always been hiding the fact that i do want a relationship/family one day. It started out with being young and finding that kind of stuff awkward so i never showed any interest in boys. But now i’m in my early 20s, i still keep quiet about it because i dont want my mother to think that im sad about missing out on relationships, because that would make HER sad. I have always suffered from very severe social anxiety, and depression for years, so i dont see myself ever having a relationship. I’d rather have her believe i’m immature/asexual than for her to think i feel lonely and sad. It’s the weirdest secret ever, i know. Then again, expressing my desire to become a crazy cat lady instead of having a family isnt THAT much of a lie…i just leave out the part that i wanna be a crazy cat lady WITH a family.
Image source: kawaiisaranghaeyo, Aziz Acharki
#22
That I don’t plan to make it to my 30th birthday at this rate. I love them but I don’t love life.
Image source: 22poppills, Jovan Vasiljević
#23
I am no longer a virgin.
Not that my mom cares, but the way I lost my virginity was really bad and I know I’ll disappoint her if she knew even if I feel upset about it.
Also, all the names of my social media accounts. No way in *hell* my fam gets those.
Image source: Jinera, Toa Heftiba
#24
I’ve hidden from my dad that I was a smoker. I have quit, but I still can’t bear to tell him that I used to smoke.
Image source: Kreatio, Zachary Tan
#25
I’m not sure why, but I always hide the anime tab when they enter my room. Also self harm.
#26
I dropped out of college. It was never-ending, and I was exhausted. They forced me into Graphic Design, and while I don’t mind it, I’d prefer to never do it professionally- I’m more of a freelancer.
They wanted their only kid to go to college and graduate, and I couldn’t even give them that.
Image source: _Fengo, Element5 Digital
#27
I’m mom’s favorite.
Image source: dlordjr, Fernanda De Freitas
Follow Us