34 Thrift Store Paintings I Bought And Saved From Being Forgotten By Adding Fresh And Unique Details

by

There’s an artist out there who has taken forgotten paintings from thrift stores and turned them into something truly special. My name is Wesley Altena and I am a painter willing to present you with my unique collection of artworks.

Feast your eyes on a collection of artworks that will make you laugh, scratch your head, and wonder, “What in the world am I looking at?” This collection is not for the faint of heart or the serious art enthusiast, but for those who are ready to have some fun and see classical art meet pop culture in the most unexpected ways. Get ready to be amazed and amused!

More info: Instagram | wesleyaltena.com

#1 You Missed!

#2 Keep Calm And Zzz

#3 Scream

#4 Spongebob Squarepants

#5 Abbey Ditch

#6 Stormtrooper

#7 Fries Before Oranges: A Modern Still Life

#8 Speedy Gonzales

#9 Lake Wonder

#10 Roadtrip

#11 Shy

#12 Nurse

#13 Stormtroopers

#14 Noot Noot!

#15 Walker Invasion

#16 Do You Want A Balloon?

#17 Zelda Windwaker

#18 Aliens From Uranus

#19 Big Fish

#20 Say What Again? Samuel L. Jackson In The Land Of Oz

#21 Yum Yum!

#22 Mushroom Kingdom Soup

#23 Stay Puft

#24 Smile To The Future

#25 The Getaway

#26 Camp Crystal Lake

#27 Which Block Holds The Treasure?

#28 Stuck In The Middle With You

#29 Chicken Farm

#30 Electric

#31 Snap, Crackle, Pop! The Crocodile Dentist Takes A Bite Out Of Nature

#32 A Chili Masterpiece: Kevin Malone’s 18th-Century Kitchen Adventure

#33 The Hunt

#34 Best Friends… Till The End

