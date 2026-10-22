Woman Shares How Weird, Creepy And Ridiculous Her MIL Is, Her Husband Keeps Making Excuses

Giving birth is one of the most vulnerable and physically demanding experiences a human being can go through. The last thing anyone needs in that room, or anywhere near that room, is someone who has decided that the occasion is primarily about them. Most people understand this instinctively. Some people need to be told. And some people need to be told, ignored, escorted out, and then driven home before the message even begins to land.
This author is expecting her second child and has a very simple question. After her mother-in-law attempted to enter the delivery room uninvited, criticized her breastfeeding choices, and woke her from medicated sleep to comment on her parenting, is banning her from the second birth an overreaction? The internet has an extremely unanimous answer.
The delivery room is the last place that you would want any toxic energy
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But one new mom was unlucky enough to have her mother-in-law bring all the bad vibes, and then some
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When she went into labor the first time, the mother-in-law way overstayed her welcome, and even went so far as to make comments about the author’s breastfeeding struggles
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She asked the internet if she was overreacting about the approaching birth of her second child, where she is already predicting trouble from her mother-in-law
Commenter’s first reaction was to stand with this expectant mother, telling her to send her mother-in-law straight to time out
The author really knew she found her community, as there were even people in the comments who shared similar experiences
Nine weeks before her due date, the concerned author came back with an update
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They had informed the mother-in-law that they would not be taking any visitors until they were back home and settled in
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She then also shared the extent to which her mother-in-law prepped for the first baby, and it was admittedly a lot to digest
People in the comments had plenty of helpful advice, like watermarking her photos and notifying hospital staff about the ban
Upon reflection, the mom-to-be thought of a happy by-product of adding one more person to their family
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She realized that they are now a family of four, and they could no longer have the in-laws in the same car as them for their bi-annual road trips
This epiphany brought commenters a lot of joy, and they urged her to keep to her word by not investing in a bigger car
A week before labor, she returned with an update that had everyone worried
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She realized she might go into labor while her mother-in-law was in town, and it would be very stressful to then keep her out of the hospital
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She made sure her wishes were well documented at the hospital, and that the staff had a picture of the woman she was trying to keep away
People could not believe that a grown woman would go so far as to throw public tantrums to try and get her way
She returned to tell people she didn’t not go into labor, but that her mother-in-law was right on cue with the drama
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In a big twist, her husband spilled the beans to his mother that they were planning on moving the family to the other side of the country
People in the comments finally showed some love to the husband who started growing a spine
In a final update, she told people where she stood after the birth of her second child
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Mother-in-law was nowhere to be seen during the birth, and only saw the baby twice in his first 3 months
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She firmly stood her ground and only let the mother-in-law hold him once for a quick 5 minutes
Research consistently shows that labor and breastfeeding are a very mental game, so this mother-in-law was doing nobody any favors
The labor and delivery room is one of the few spaces where a laboring woman’s preferences are legally and medically protected. Most hospitals have clear policies giving the patient full authority over who is present during labor, delivery, and recovery, and medical staff must enforce those wishes. Nurses report that fewer guests lead to less patient stress, less “policing” of family dynamics by the mother, quieter environments, better breastfeeding/bonding, and clearer maneuverability during medical emergencies.
Breastfeeding research consistently shows us that stress, interruption, and unsupportive commentary from people in the room are among the most commonly cited reasons new mothers struggle or stop breastfeeding earlier than intended. The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding alongside solid foods for up to two years.
A mother-in-law announcing that nobody said you had to breastfeed and that formula exists is an incredibly archaic view of things. It is well known by now that lactation is just as much a psychological game as it is physical, so her nasty quips were doing a lot of damage.
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The phenomenon of baby rabies, which is the colloquial term for a grandparent or family member’s overwhelming and boundary-crossing obsession with a new baby, is nothing new. “Grandparent entitlement syndrome” manifests as an inability to respect the new parents’ authority, a compulsion to be present at every milestone regardless of whether that presence is welcome, and a tendency to center the grandparent’s emotional experience over the mother’s physical and psychological needs.
Waking a postpartum woman who has been given sleep medication to tell her she does not care about her baby is not grandmotherly enthusiasm. It is a disgusting example of someone who has decided their feelings outrank everyone else’s in the room.
Therapist and family systems researcher Dr. Kenneth Adams notes that when a partner is enmeshed with a parent to the degree that they struggle to enforce basic boundaries on their spouse’s behalf, the new mother effectively loses her advocate at the moment she needs one most. The husband in this story drove his mother home after she ignored multiple requests to leave, but was it too little too late?
He is described as being very much in the FOG, which in family psychology refers to a state of Fear, Obligation, and Guilt that prevents adult children from prioritizing their own families over their parents. His suggestion that his mother deserves a second chance for a second birth is the fog talking, and the internet has read enough of these stories to recognize it immediately.
Luckily, after multiple updates, the author shared that they managed to keep the delivery room mother-in-law-free, and she has only seen the baby twice in his first 3 months. It seems the mother-in-law will keep pushing back in her own way, but this new mom is slowly but surely learning how to set boundaries for the whole family.
The applause could be heard loudly from the comments section, telling this mom she was on an important path to healing
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