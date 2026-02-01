Sebastian Boenisch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sebastian Boenisch
February 1, 1987
Gliwice, Poland
39 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Sebastian Boenisch?
Sebastian Boenisch is a Polish German former professional footballer, known for his defensive versatility. He often captivated fans with his strong performances as a left back in German club football.
His breakout moment arrived with Werder Bremen, where he secured the 2009 DFB-Pokal title. This achievement solidified his reputation as a key player in top-tier European leagues.
Early Life and Education
Born in Gliwice, Poland, Sebastian Boenisch moved to Germany with his family in 1988, where his surname was changed from Pniowski to Boenisch. His athletic parents, a handball-playing mother and a football-playing father, fostered his early interest in sports.
He attended Gesamtschule Berger Feld and progressed through youth football academies, notably joining Schalke 04 at age sixteen, which laid the groundwork for his professional career.
Notable Relationships
Sebastian Boenisch married Tatjana Batinić, the 2006 Miss Austria, in the summer of 2013, after they began dating in late 2009.
The couple welcomed a son in 2015, with whom Boenisch shares family life.
Career Highlights
Boenisch achieved significant success in his football career, notably winning the 2009 UEFA European Under-21 Championship with Germany. He also clinched the DFB-Pokal title in the 2008–2009 season as a key player for Werder Bremen.
His consistent performances also included reaching the 2008–2009 UEFA Cup final with Werder Bremen and participating in UEFA Euro 2012 with the Poland national team.
