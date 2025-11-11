Artist Creates 12 Shoes For 12 Ex Lovers

Artist Sebastian Errazuriz has created a series of exquisitely-designed shoes that deal with his past relationships in a uniquely artistic and open way. The series, called “12 Shoes For 12 Lovers,” features shoes designed to reflect each of his 12 exes.

Each beautiful high-heel shoe comes with a brief anecdote about or description of the girl in Errazuriz’s past that it is dedicated to. Some of the descriptions are beautiful and flattering, while others are not quite as nice. However, they are all powerful – the shoes seem like an act of deliberate public self-exposure, and Errazuriz seems more vulnerable to these women from his past.

In an interview with core77, Errazuriz said that there were little to no problems with most of the exes being featured in his work. However, he also said, “others, I was a little concerned. There are a couple I just knew would be bad. There’s a husband and a boyfriend that could be quite upset, but my stories have no real names and the photos don’t show any faces.”

Errazuriz worked together with Melissa, a shoe company famous for working together with other high-profile designers like Vivienne Westwood and Karl Lagerfeld. Some of the shoes don’t seem practical, but I’m sure that there are at least a few ladies out there that would like to see some of these shoes on their feet.

Source: 12shoesfor12lovers.com | meetsebastian.com | Facebook

“Jetsetter” Jessica

"Jetsetter" Jessica
"Jetsetter" Jessica

“Honey” Natasha

"Honey" Natasha
"Honey" Natasha

“Cry Baby” Alexandra

"Cry Baby" Alexandra
"Cry Baby" Alexandra

“Gold Digger” Alison

"Gold Digger" Alison
"Gold Digger" Alison

“Ice Queen” Sophie

"Ice Queen" Sophie
"Ice Queen" Sophie

“GI Jane” Barbara

"GI Jane" Barbara
"GI Jane" Barbara

“Heart Breaker” Laura

"Heart Breaker" Laura
"Heart Breaker" Laura

“Hot Bitch” Caroline

"Hot Bitch" Caroline
"Hot Bitch" Caroline

“The Virgin” Anna

"The Virgin" Anna
"The Virgin" Anna

“The Boss” Rachel

"The Boss" Rachel
"The Boss" Rachel

“The Ghost” Valentina

"The Ghost" Valentina
"The Ghost" Valentina

“The Rock” Alice

"The Rock" Alice
"The Rock" Alice

