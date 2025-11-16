Second Life: This Artist Turns Used Packages Into Art (20 New Pics)

You may look at an empty candy box or ramen package and think of it as nothing more than trash – not Japanese artist Harukiru, though. The talented creator is able to repurpose packaging from used products and create true works of art!
If this type of art sounds familiar to you, you may have heard of “kirigami” (not to be confused with “origami”), which dates back to the seventh century. Rather than manipulating a single sheet of paper by folding, kirigami also involves cutting, which opens up a lot more creative possibilities.
Check out some of Harukiru’s newest creations below. If you’d like to see more, check out our previous posts about the artist: here, here, and here.
More info: twitter.com | Instagram | youtube.com
#1
Image source: Haruki
#2
Image source: Haruki
#3
Image source: Haruki
#4
Image source: Haruki
#5
Image source: Haruki
#6
Image source: Haruki
#7
Image source: Haruki
#8
Image source: Haruki
#9
Image source: Haruki
#10
Image source: Haruki
#11
Image source: Haruki
#12
Image source: Haruki
#13
Image source: Haruki
#14
Image source: Haruki
#15
Image source: Haruki
#16
Image source: Haruki
#17
Image source: Haruki
#18
Image source: Haruki
#19
Image source: Haruki
#20
Image source: Haruki
