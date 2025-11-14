Artist Arranges Stones In Stunning Patterns On The Beach, Finds It Very Therapeutic (30 Pics)

Jon Foreman discovered land art while in college and immediately fell in love with it. He felt that the natural world had more in it to be explored, particularly where he lives, Pembrokeshire, Wales.
Since the area has an extensive coastline, a huge part of Foreman’s work revolves around the stones he finds near the sea. Using everything from tiny pebbles to big rocks, the artist surprises beachgoers with mesmerizing arrangements that never cease to amaze.
“I create using many natural materials but stone has proven to be the material which I can manipulate best. Be it color, angle, shape, size, placement, spacing,” Foreman told Bored Panda. “Typically, I either start with a rough idea of what I’d like to do or no idea whatsoever! Then I collect what I can carry and start by placing stone by stone, steadily losing myself in the process and disconnecting from the stress of everyday life.”
More info: sculpttheworld.smugmug.com | Facebook | Instagram
