30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

by

While we tend to think of stalkers as cloaked men, following from the shadows, in the age of the internet, they tend to prefer to remain anonymous and at a greater distance, which is still cold comfort for the people who receive their thoughts, threats and “jokes” through text and email. 

Netizens share all the weird and creepy texts that stalkers have sent them. Scroll through and comment your thoughts below. We also got in touch with KikiMay, a feminist content creator and communications specialist to learn more.

More info: Instagram | TikTok

#1 Found On A Video Of A Stalker Who K**led A Woman That Rejected Him

Image source: NotifyM3

#2 Persistent Online Stalkers

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Spzncer

#3 “It Was 15 Times At Once Gosh. I’m Not A Stalker. You Guys Are Idiots”

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: futuregirlconan

#4 My Neck Bone Fetish Stalker Came Back Guys… Its Been Three Months Since He First Contacted Me

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: ratscatsnbats

#5 For A Minute I Thought This Was My Stalker Ex Boyfriend. Not Sure If I Should Feel Relief Or Not

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Sent Flowers To My GF, Stalker Gets Upset And Calls Florist Who Then Gave Them My Name

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: slashclick

#7 Wtf… Sure She Could Be Telling The Truth, Other Than That This Could Be A Stalker Ass Creep

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: FifaorPesmobile

#8 My Stalker Has “Endless Numbers”

So I’m quick to block anything I don’t recognize but will occasionally check my blacked messages folder to make sure I didn’t block anyone other than him. I’m mostly just posting here just incase I disappear. I’m sure the local police are fatigued by him by now.

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: consideratedealer

#9 I Am Not A Stalker!

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: BlackMistPhoenix

#10 Ngvc: “I’m Not Gonna Do Anything To You, I Just Think You’re Really Pretty”

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Accuparaccu

#11 I’m Actually A Nice Stalker!

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: JohnLyte

#12 College Guys… I Mean This Is Stalker Level

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Jacktheriipper, twitter.com

#13 Recently Gave A Dude Directions On A Street, Gave Him Fake # But He Caught On

I live and work downtown and am easy to find unfortunately. Guess I have a stage 5 clinger, even after rejection.

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: tarais

#14 “I’m A Creepy Stalker, But You’re A S**t Person If You Don’t Want To Stay With Me!

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Ultramen1

#15 Comment On A News Article. Teenage Girl Abducted By Her Stalker

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: minzet

#16 My Husband’s Obsessive Stalker Is Back, I Hope He Doesn’t Threaten Our Neighbors And Their Children Again. I Don’t Want Go Through That Again Especially At 22 Weeks Pregnant

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Nice Guy Decides To Stalk Girl He Meets On Train. Then Gets Mad That She Doesn’t Like Stalkers

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: chinabull111

#18 Crazy Stalker Get Jealous When Seen With My Boyfriend

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: MainSecretary

#19 3 Years After I Blocked Him For Stalking Me

We went on one date. He made 7 fake profiles, stalked me at work, and home. Also faked his own death to get me to talk to his “friend” (aka another fake profile)

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Zoe12663

#20 Clearing Out Old Paperwork And Came Across Harassment Records And Police Reports From My *mildly* Psychotic Stalker. Good Times

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: OnlyBetterFromHere

#21 Asked A Stalker Type Guy To Leave Me Alone Because I Have A Boyfriend And This Was The Response I Got, Lmao

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: tamziwamzi

#22 Stalker To The Max!

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: F**kALLTheWayOff

#23 My Boyfriend’s Crazy Stalker

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: SirOwl12

#24 My Sisters Stalker Of 3 Years With A New Number After Being Blocked Everywhere Else

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: TriggeredQuilt

#25 My (Male) Friend’s Stalker (Female) Is Nothing But Persistent And Straight To The Point

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: KIDmimi

#26 Ngvc: “It’s Unfair That All Women Only Go For Toxic Mascular Guys But Going For Famous ‘Feminime’ Guys Is Unfair Too”

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: travellersooolooo

#27 Went To A Game Store For A Figure, Came Out With A Stalker

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: quietlyreadingaloud

#28 Stalker And Person Who Sa’ed Me Forgave Me

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Interesting-Gain-293

#29 My Friend Sent Me These Messages From Her Stalker

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: Enkeli69

#30 I Know You Found My Reddit Too You Fkn Stalker. Leave Me Alone. Texts From January And Instagram Messages From Last Week

30 Bone-Chilling Messages From Stalkers Who Refused To Take ‘No’ As An Answer

Image source: plantwitch98

