30 Warning Signs That Indicate Someone Is A Terrible Person, As Shared By Folks Online

How to recognize a bad person? No, not a caricatured villain from comics, but simply a person who at first glance looks completely harmless, but if you look closely, various aspects begin to appear, thickening the shadows on a previously light and, perhaps, shining image.
In fact, the ability to recognize not-that-nice people is very useful in life for almost any of us, so this selection of ‘red flags’, carefully compiled and based on a recent poll in the AskReddit community, might be really wholesome. At least, if you don’t see yourself in all these various clues…
#1
Abusing animals
Image source: SJP_06, Jennifer C.
#2
People who treat servers, Uber drivers, convenience store clerks ect disrespectfully.
Character is how you treat the people that you’ll never see again.
Image source: thebaylorweedinhaler, cottonbro studio
#3
Making your children upset in order to record it and post it for internet points.
Image source: ManMan1101, Oleksandr Pidvalnyi
#4
Being a habitual litterer.
Image source: SuvenPan, Stephan Ridgway
#5
In my opinion cheating on your significant other its one of the highest levels of betrayal a person can do to another.
Image source: AliveViolent, itsmeseher
#6
Believing mental disorders don’t exist.
Image source: FlahtheWhip, Pixabay
#7
Not having empathy, common courtesy, or respect for people in worse situations than yourself. For example treating homeless people poorly and “lesser” than you, or treating people in low paying service jobs poorly because you feel that they’re beneath you somehow.
Image source: EasyMode556, fabio.tsu
#8
Minimizing other peoples experiences or pain because it doesn’t match with your experiences
Image source: Shepard_of_fire_124, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
Not cleaning up your dog’s s**t from the street
Image source: HandsomeRob74, Matheus Bertelli
#10
Parking in the handicapped spot and not being handicapped or have a sticker/placard. Or parking in a spot crooked where the next car can’t park.
Image source: anon, Andy Johnson
#11
Refusing to wear headphones
Image source: LemonzestSpagett, JÉSHOOTS
#12
Treating people who are just doing their jobs as automatically inferior.
Image source: Antipotheosis, RF._.studio
#13
Stealing money meant for charities.
Image source: MaddenRob, Liza Summer
#14
Don’t take good care of their children
Image source: Quiet-Rip-6063, Tatiana Syrikova
#15
People who cut you off after 2 – 5 seconds every time you try to say something!
Image source: zipzap21, Andrea Piacquadio
#16
if you’re a boss, and you know for certain your place is about to close up, and you don’t tell your crew so they can start looking for a new paycheck? absolute f*****g scum.
Image source: kbyyru
#17
People who enjoy other people hurting.
Image source: anhedistic
#18
Not accepting mistakes as mistakes. Just say I f****d up.
Image source: TimeToCash, Alex Green
#19
When someone complains about everyone else behind their backs
Image source: Lavadragon10, Alex Green
#20
When someone literally tells you they are a good person, run for the hill.
Image source: Winter-Market-2, Sebastian Arie Voortman
#21
“Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”
Yeah, I hate both.
Image source: Clever_Mercury, Sebastian Arie Voortman
#22
Someone who has spent thousands of dollars on tattoos while their children are dressed in clothes that are falling apart or who look exhausted and hungry.
Image source: EmmelineTx
#23
They don’t put the goddamn cart back at the grocery store
Image source: omg_88, Mizzu Cho
#24
Making a huge screaming scene in a restaurant .
Image source: Tink2013, Vincent M.A. Janssen
#25
Not saying it’s awesome when a kid shows you a drawing they made
Image source: ipakookapi, cottonbro studio
#26
People that care more about being right than anything else. People that lie to seem better than other people.
Image source: InfinityES, Vera Arsic
#27
bullying others. whether you see it as a joke or not, you’re still annoying someone else and thats wrong so get the f**k away from my table and stay atleast 6 ft away from me, simon.
Image source: Littlebickmickey
#28
Alphabroism- just made that up but You know it when you see it
Image source: Maleficent-Winter187, Budgeron Bach
#29
Taking advantage of others or mistreating others when they can get away with it.
Things like letting their roommates do all their dishes and pay all the bills. Getting their partner to do the majority of housework and slinking out of helping. Acting like they care about something only when someone is witnessing them. Being kind only when others are watching. Being cruel when others are not watching. “Forgetting” things that don’t fit their narrative about who they are.
It is so manipulative to cultivate a persona that is totally false and to act the opposite when it is advantageous. So many people use this strategy to get away with terrible behaviour and once you see their true colours it immediately screams they are terrible at their core.
Image source: omnombooks, cottonbro studio
#30
“I’m just really honest”
Image source: wolfanyd, George Milton
Follow Us