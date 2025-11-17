Hey Pandas, What’s The Main Reason You Won’t Ever Travel To The Us?

I am a grown adult who has traveled to over 70 countries. Outside of politics, the main reason I don’t travel to the US is the awful tipping culture.
Why should I have to pay 30% more than what’s listed on the menu? Even for a simple beer???
#1
uhh… the gun violence looks terrifying, the uber Christians freak me out, the politics freak me out, the people seem to have an inferiority complex and a superiority complex at the same time, the food looks really expensive and i don’t understand the tipping culture, the toilets have a freaking gap?? in between the wall and the door?? and everyone seems depressed. the only upside i can see is i want to see a racoon. sorry, that’s a lot of reasons…
#2
Cause I live here already.
#3
Because I have absolutely no interest in going there….
#4
Because my passport expired and I’m not going to bother renewing it.
I think my traveling days are over because I wouldn’t want to leave my animals for too long.
#5
The rise in LGBTQ hate, and violence. That’s why I will stay away from the US of A.
#6
The list is quite long but let’s start with the hostility just going through transit in an airport on way to Costa Rica when I pointed out my passport was biometric. “Do you want to get on your next plane?” said bigass gun toting power tripper.
#7
It seems really basic. Not too much culture and from what I’ve heard it’s REALLY dangerous. I’m from Canada and I feel like the US looks exactly like it so I’m not interested in going to a place identical to my country.
#8
There’s a few reasons.
1: I barely have enough money to take care of myself, so why should I go to the US and miss out on a few days/weeks of work, and be worse off financially?
2: There are more violent crimes there than there are in Canada, my home country. Yes, crime happens everywhere, but there are considerably more shootings or violent crimes in the US than anywhere else in the world.
3: Politics. I don’t invest too much time in politics personally, but the politics in the US seem like a circus from both sides.
4: No genuine interest to go to the US compared to other countries. If I was to travel, I have 4 countries I’d rather go to. Japan, Sweden, Germany, and Ireland (because I have Irish ancestry).
#9
Bc i live there
#10
because I live there
#11
Because I live there
#12
I live here already and I just want to get out and get away from all the political stuff and gun violence madness. This place is seriously screwed and I don’t blame anyone for not wanting to come here.
#13
I always wanted to travel to the US, especially the national parks. But we are a family with small kids and there is so much hate online against kids, I’m genuenly worried at this point. I mean, BP is I think as nice an Internet crowd as it gets, and a joke on throwing rocks at kids playing in their own backyard got hundreds of upvotes. I don’t want to travel to a place where 50% of us are hated or at least barely tolerated just for their existence. I think my kids are overall well behaved, but they are kids, not small adults, and behave (laugh, cry, …) as such. And travelling you are bound to be in public a lot, and it seems kids in the US are more in private environments and less often taken into public “adult” spaces. Too bad though, really would habe liked to come.
