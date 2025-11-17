Dermatologist Explains What People Are ‘Mosquito Magnets’ And How To Avoid The Annoying Bugs

If you’ve ever gone hiking or camping with your friends, you might have noticed something really odd. The mosquitoes you came across seemed to prefer some people over others. And if you’re particularly unlucky, you might have been the only victim, having to swat the insects away left and right with every step you took.
Well, there’s a range of reasons why mosquitoes bite some but not others. Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, recently went viral with two of her TikTok videos where she shed some light on this conundrum. Her insights are something to keep in mind the next time you plan an outing into nature. Bored Panda has reached out to Dr. Zubritsky, aka @dermguru, via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
Getting swarmed by mosquitoes can ruin a perfectly good outing into nature
Image credits: Jimmy Chan (not the actual photo)
Some people have tried to figure out why these bloodsuckers are drawn more to them than their friends
Image credits: anastasiagav (not the actual photo)
Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky, a dermatologist, explained exactly why this happens in a couple of videos
Image credits: dermguru
“Ever wonder why some people get bit up from mosquitoes, and other people, it’s like mosquitoes don’t even know they exist?
I’m a board-certified dermatologist and there’s actually a scientific reason for that.”
“Mosquitoes are attracted to sweat and people who have a higher temperature”
Image credits: dermguru
“They’re particularly attracted to things like ammonia, uric acid, lactic acid and so people who exercise quite a bit are more likely to get bit by mosquitoes.”
“Drinking a beer”
Image credits: dermguru
“A study found that just drinking one 12 ounce can of beer can make you more attractive to mosquitoes.”
“The type and the number of bacteria that live on our skin can make us more or less attractive to mosquitoes”
Image credits: dermguru
“It also explains why we are more likely to get bit on the ankles because there’s more robust bacterial colonies in those areas.”
“Depending on your blood type, you may be more or less attractive to mosquitoes”
Image credits: dermguru
“Mosquitoes tend to find that those with blood type O are way tastier than any of the other blood types.”
“Mosquitoes are attracted to carbon dioxide”
Image credits: dermguru
“The heavier you breathe, the more attractive you’re going to be. People who are larger and more obese tend to breathe more often and breathe more carbon dioxide, therefore are more attractive to mosquitoes.”
“The color clothing you wear may determine whether or not you get bit”
Image credits: dermguru
“The darker colors, like black and green, are easier for the mosquitoes to spot. So if you want to avoid getting bit up, try wearing a lighter color like white.”
Both of the expert’s videos went viral, with millions of people tuning in. Here is her first clip
She also filmed a follow-up video which you can watch right here
Dr. Zubritsky practices on the Gulf Coast and is passionate about all things related to dermatology and skin. She’s also interested in debunking skincare myths, which she does on various social media platforms, from TikTok and Instagram to YouTube.
Her first video about why mosquitoes bite some more than others had over 3.8 million views at the time of writing. Meanwhile, her follow-up had 1.4 million views.
The specialist has a massive online following. On TikTok alone, the dermatologist has 1.1 million fans. She also has 572K followers on Instagram. Dr. Zubritsky’s popularity might come down to a few main things.
First of all, she aims to provide factual information that’s not only interesting but can also improve the quality of people’s lives. Secondly, she does so in a very approachable, bite-sized format. And in a time where we’re constantly bombarded with entertainment and information, getting your point across quickly is a valuable skill to know.
Image credits: James Gathany (not the actual photo)
Your genetics, how heavily you breathe, and your body temperature can all affect how tasty you look to mosquitoes
According to Verywell Health, research has found that mosquitoes definitely have certain preferences. For example, the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) prefers blood type O. Meanwhile, marsh mosquitoes (Anopheles gambiae) prefer blood type AB.
On top of that, these insects can sense carbon dioxide. Essentially, the more CO2 you exhale, the more attractive you seem to them. That’s why mosquitoes are attracted to people’s heads and anyone who’s breathing harder.
Moreover, mosquitoes are attracted to body heat and the compounds found in human sweat. If your natural resting body temperature is higher or if you’ve been exercising, you might become a prime target for these bloodsuckers when you venture outdoors. Especially if you dress in darker colors, which are easier for them to spot.
These insects are also drawn by microbial growth on people’s skin, that’s why you might see them swarming around people’s ankles and feet. Unfortunately, mosquitoes also target pregnant women more. One study conducted back in 2000 in Africa found that they attract around twice as many mosquitoes.
Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)
Meanwhile, what you eat and drink, as well as how you dress can also make you a prime target for your local bloodsuckers
Among other prime targets are beer drinkers and folks who eat sweet, salty, or spicy foods. Some researchers have theorized in 2018 that eating bananas, which are rich in potassium, turns people into particularly powerful mosquito magnets, too.
So, broadly speaking, if you’ve been drinking beer, eating bananas, and decided to go for a run outdoors in dark clothing, the local bloodsucker population would find you nigh irresistible. On the flip side, someone who’s taking a slow stroll through the woods in lighter clothing after drinking water and eating something bland would see far fewer bites than their companion.
Aside from changing what you (don’t) drink and covering up most of your exposed skin, using mosquito repellant before your outing can be an absolute lifesaver. Your blood type isn’t something that you can alter, but you can make certain other lifestyle changes if mosquitoes are a huge problem and you spend a ton of time out in nature.
You could take better care of your health, exercise more, and eat a more nutritious diet in order to lose some weight and breathe less heavily, for example. Less carbon dioxide breathed out means fewer pesky insects buzzing around your head. On top of that, practicing better personal hygiene means that there will be fewer bacteria growing on your skin, making you a less valuable target for your local mosquitoes.
The specialist’s videos sparked a huge discussion online
