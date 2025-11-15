We Captured Drone Photos Of Kids Saying Goodbye To The School Year

Kursenai Pavenciai school from Lithuania couldn’t have their school year photos taken in a usual way due to Covid-19 restrictions so they did it their own way! The senior class 8b set an example and then all the other classes and their teachers followed with their unique ideas.
All the photos were taken in a school stadium by the school drone club UpWeGo and later edited by pupils and teachers themselves. This was not only safe but also great fun and the whole school community was united again!
Class 8b setting an example to others
Wishing you a safe summer
Around the world in a school year
Counting last hours at school this year
Advancing from year 3 to 4
The sun smiles to us
Flying away like a kite
Love needs no words!
Sailing away
Tree of life
Mary Poppins and her class
Have a nice flight, class!
Take me to the Moon
Fly like a dragonfly
Fed up with Covid-19
Saying goodbye in Lithuanian
Can’t wait to go home
Bye bye, school!
