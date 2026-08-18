“Should Be Dress Codes”: Teacher’s OOTD Post Sparks Controversy After She Films It In A Classroom

A teacher who moonlights as a content creator and goes by the pseudonym Sunshine Jones landed in controversy this week after filming her outfit-of-the-day in a classroom and sharing it on social media.
Her floral dress, paired with leather boots, funky knee-length socks and an eccentric eye prosthetic, prompted netizens to call her look “unprofessional.”
Some also argued that her fashion choices could be “distracting” for students, while others went so far as to suggest that “homeschooling” should be the way forward for parents.
The teacher in question did not let the backlash slide, presenting a video dissertation on “why teachers don’t have to be normal.”
A teacher’s fashion choices sparked a heated debate over professionalism
Jones has 2.2 million TikTok followers and has gone viral several times for her outfits.
Her account consists not just of fit checks at school, but also fashion tips for those interested in dressing to turn heads.
The video that ignited the discussion was posted on Sunday, August 16, and set to Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi.
“This is precisely why our kids go off to public schools and come back so screwed up,” a user who reposted it on X said.
“A teacher on the first day of school… in the actual classroom… filming a full OOTD, kicking her leg up, skirts flaring, posing for the camera like it’s a fashion shoot instead of a place where kids are supposed to learn.”
The detractor labeled her fashion “sunny side of goth chic,” before going on to state, “This is what professionalism looks like now.”
“Teachers should have dress codes, and this should not be allowed,” one user voiced in the comments section.
“She’s dressed like she’s going to a rave with those freaky contacts,” another added.
“I will never put my kids in public schools. They are just indoctrination camps,” noted a third, while a fourth echoed the sentiment, remarking, “Homeschool your kids.”
“That is the only way to avoid having a Temu version of a Tim Burton character teaching your kids,” the original critic wrote.
The teacher opened up about her unusual eye in her response
Jones explained why she wears decorative prosthetics on her right eye, sharing, “I lost my eyeball at five years old.”
“I have to wear a prosthetic eye, and my prosthetic eye is fun and beautiful and amazing, and if you’re worried about distracting kids, you have better things to worry about,” she said.
She put her palms over her eyes and moved her head around to illustrate her point that “we just can’t do this to things that are distracting us.”
Jones went on to argue that teachers should not be teaching kids to reject “things that are colorful and bright so that they can focus better.”
They should instead be training young minds to “learn how to manage your own self to be functional at the space that you are in.”
“So if anything, I’m preparing my students for encountering people who look unique and who are expressive.”
The teacher also noted that the distraction argument carries little weight because she teaches high schoolers, not kindergartners.
However, she also spoke on behalf of kindergarten teachers who prefer to dress colorfully, stating that “it’s only going to cultivate joy in the classroom, and students who are happy and full of joy will learn better.”
“That’s my dissertation on why teachers don’t have to be normal,” she concluded.
Several praised the teacher as “cool” and “passionate” following her response
“You are so cool. I wish you were my teacher,” a student said, while another added, “We love a passionate teacher.”
“We don’t want normal teachers!! I’m an older millennial. The non-normal teacher stuck with me to this day!! She’s awesome,” shared a third.
“From my experience, teachers who are out of the box and dress extravagantly are way better teachers compared to teachers who are strict about dress codes,” echoed a fourth.
Several fellow teachers also came to her defense, with one writing, “If we were normal, trust, we would NOT be able to teach 180 kids in one day!!! We gotta be nuts to return every day and give it all we’ve got.”
Another lamented that she is barred from dressing the way she wants because she works for “a private school,” while expressing that she was “happy” for her.
Two other teachers sparked outrage in 2025 over their choices of classroom attire
A school teacher named Denise posted a TikTok video of her pleather pants in October 2025, describing them as fitting her “the best.”
She had paired them with a cream-colored cashmere sweater with black details and a pair of sneakers.
Some of the X posts at the time argued that she had worn “club pants” to school to look “hot for kids.”
The other teacher to draw attention with her attire was Ms. Williams, who flaunted a beige pencil skirt, a white blouse and black lace-up heels.
“Wrong time and wrong place for the combination. School is not corporate,” one user said.
“I love whimsical teachers,” a netizen said
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