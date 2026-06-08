79 Short Spine-Chilling Stories For Those Who Like To Be Spooked

Fear is fast. It doesn’t need more than a few seconds to crawl inside your mind, take root, and send shivers down your spine. And you don’t really need more than a handful of words—or two sentences if we’re being precise—to spook your audience senseless.
The epic r/TwoSentenceHorror online community is full of amateur and veteran writers who create some of the scariest, most disturbing, blood-chilling, and uncomfortable stories on the internet. And, yes, they are all just two sentences long. We have collected the best of the best to share with you, and we hope they unsettle you just as much as they did us.
#1
Image source: PigeonBoiAgrougrou
#2
Image source: anon
#3
Image source: Superpenguin104
The r/TwoSentenceHorror community has been spooking the internet with “bite-sized scares” since 2014, and we hope they never stop.
The moderators who run the horror-focused group previously walked Bored Panda through what makes the community tick.
“The anatomy of a two-sentence horror story will change from writer to writer. However, I have seen the following pattern: Line one – set up; line two – twist. Oftentimes, the real horror element does not come until the second line. This is a very common approach,” moderator u/two_sentence_critic told the Bored Panda team during an earlier interview.
#4
Image source: anon
#5
Image source: DragMeTacoBell
#6
Image source: anon
However, this structure doesn’t guarantee that your story will go viral. There is no exact answer for what will be popular.
“That would be boring. Some of the top posts are existential horrors, like mine. Others incorporate revenge, visceral and/or body horror, weird fiction, sci-fi, fantasy elements, historical fiction, crime, and [violence]. Note: we do not include trigger warnings as we feel this acts as a spoiler. You’ve been warned,” they said.
#7
Image source: JayeKimZ
#8
Image source: safetysheep
#9
Image source: TryHardKenichi
Meanwhile, moderator u/Legioneer shared with us that there’s lots of variety, unique concepts, and good twists among the most popular stories.
“A story that has a good enough hook and payoff will go far,” they said. Though there are common themes like comas, stories from the perspective of a pet, violent crimes, etc., any theme can work. Well, as long as it is creative enough and well-written.
#10
Image source: WideEyedWand3rer
#11
Image source: TryHardKenichi
#12
Image source: _Kimmiee_
“A lot of readers don’t have the time to read a whole series on NoSleep, and a lot of potential writers don’t have the time to write them. r/TwoSentenceHorror is different. You don’t need to have that same level of commitment, spending hours reading or drafting something up only to be potentially disappointed by the end result. Our scares are bite-sized, so you can visit our sub for just 5 minutes or binge for 5 hours, and there will always be new stories to read.”
#13
Image source: derf_vader
#14
Image source: KangarooDense
#15
Image source: Accomplished_Wolf400
According to moderator u/WoodenPiano, writers shouldn’t “leave people hanging, wondering what exactly is the twist, unless it really makes the story that much better.”
From their perspective, some cliché traps to avoid include talking about darkness, passing away, and people eating other people.
Meanwhile, in their opinion, if you are a new writer, you can try tackling the following topics: “Incapacitation, complete control, anonymity, or delusions.”
#16
Image source: BlondieMcEvepatch
#17
Image source: MOODY01274
#18
Image source: PrinceofFear
During another interview, u/Legioneer told Bored Panda that the upside of r/TwoSentenceHorror is the low barrier to entry, unlike other horror literature online communities. “Making horror literature more accessible for readers and writers just means that more people are able to engage with it, and I’m happy that we have helped a genre that I love to grow.”
#19
Image source: MrAppleSpiceMan
#20
Image source: anon
#21
Image source: Kindly_Jack
Furthermore, having limits and constraints can actually boost your creativity.
“We believe that having certain constraints in how you are able to write can help inspire creativity, and we wanted to see just how far we could push the writers’ limits while still allowing them to write a full story.”
#22
Image source: movingstasis
#23
Image source: Vanadium_CoffeeCup
#24
Image source: anon
According to moderator u/Legioneer, the subreddit originally grew from an old AskReddit thread. In it, internet users were asked to write horror stories that would be a mere two sentences long. The thread was very popular, and a new community sprang up as a result.
“I’m just glad to have played a part in creating a space where anyone can simply have an idea, write two sentences, and make a successful post,” they said.
#25
Image source: VanillaSarsaparilla
#26
Image source: AdministrationOk5538
#27
Image source: anon
Which of these stories genuinely sent shivers down your spine? What are the scariest horror stories you have ever read, seen, or played, no matter the format?
Share your thoughts below. And if you feel like showing off your creative side, why not try your hand at some two-sentence horror stories in the comments as well?
#28
Image source: WideEyedWand3rer
#29
Image source: leirkin
#30
Image source: RedPanther18
#31
Image source: 975640
#32
Image source: blackbirdchords
#33
Image source: Urbenmyth
#34
Image source: KangarooDense
#35
Image source: RLYoshi
#36
Image source: sugar-soad
#37
Image source: anon
#38
Image source: Aco282
#39
Image source: KangarooDense
#40
Image source: WhateverIWant888
#41
Image source: tasteofhemlock
#42
Image source: anon
#43
Image source: SoftballSerayah
#44
Image source: Ultranger
#45
Image source: normalmeatbasedhuman
#46
Image source: jferry12
#47
Image source: HonoraryBastard
#48
Image source: Jellycaine
#49
Image source: anon
#50
Image source: Alpaca1061
#51
Image source: KangarooDense
#52
Image source: WontThinkStraight
#53
Image source: anon
#54
Image source: normancrane
#55
Image source: Hedwigisbae
#56
Image source: KangarooDense
#57
Image source: DidntWantSleepAnyway
#58
Image source: anon
#59
Image source: TortCourt
#60
Image source: anon
#61
Image source: thisisnotchicken
#62
Image source: TryHardKenichi
#63
Image source: anon
#64
Image source: anon
#65
Image source: mentallyshitmemes
#66
Image source: JamesTIA
#67
Image source: resurrecteddreams
#68
Image source: anon
#69
Image source: KangarooDense
#70
Image source: itfk00
#71
Image source: Undone_Assignment
#72
Image source: sugar-soad
#73
Image source: Jakeh7494
#74
Image source: Auburn35
#75
Image source: 1800generalkenobi
#76
Image source: Grouchy-Football-249
#77
Image source: anon
#78
Image source: TipsSlight
#79
Image source: Kaneable-
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