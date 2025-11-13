Pakistani Government Officials Accidentally Turn On Cat Filter During Facebook Live, Hilarity Ensues

The provincial government of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has found a way to increase the ratings of their press conferences. By accident. The live stream of regional minister Shaukat Yousafzai speaking with journalists went viral on Friday after somebody who was in charge of it forgot to turn off the cat filter. As a result, Yousafzai and a few other politicians grew pointy ears and whiskers.
Pakistani politicians live streamed an official meeting on Facebook but forgot to turn off the cat filter
Immediately, Facebook users started flooding the stream with comments. There’s “a cat in the cabinet,” one said. Others were a bit more specific and poetic: “Shaukat Yousafzai looks like a cat – Meow meow meow.” The live stream, however, continued.
People started laughing at the very serious politicians growing pointy ears and whiskers
Image credits: nailainayat
Image credits: _Mansoor_Ali
Image credits: deepabuty
Image credits: RuralHuman
Image credits: farighauqat
Image credits: sibkaifee
Image credits: Ahsan_H_Durrani
Even an AFP reporter caught a glimpse of it but minutes after the press conference ended, it was deleted from the official Facebook page of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party which is in power in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The screenshots, however, will remain on the Internet forever.
Yousafzai confirmed the incident to AFP and said it happened by accident: “The cat filter was turned on by mistake, let’s not take everything so seriously.”
“I wasn’t the only one – two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter,” he said. A press statement issued by the PTI party’s social media team described the incident as “human error.” “All necessary actions have been taken to avoid such incidents in future,” it read.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party released a “clarification” of the incident
Image credits: PTIofficial
But the reactions kept pouring in
Image credits: misschammko
Image credits: SHEIKHCHEMIST
Image credits: singhghanshyam
Image credits: soul_sucker
Image credits: 29Shikha
Image credits: mahuadey20
Image credits: GaeSoap
Image credits: aman_adsn
Image credits: usrnmentavlbe
Follow Us